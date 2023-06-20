5 Ridiculous PC Cases You'll Want (But Definitely Don't Need)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For about as long as personal home computers have existed, they've generally stuck to a uniform shape: simple and rectangular. A rectangular PC case fits neatly on or next to a desk, and it's easy to pick up and move elsewhere should the need arise. Of course, part of the reason for that long-standing uniformity is that nearly all consumer-grade PCs were prefabs. In the modern age of homemade rigs, things have gotten a bit more ... abstract.

The obvious suspect when it comes to outrageous PC cases is RGB lighting, and indeed, plenty of builds can get a bit carried away with that. Some cases, however, take things a step further, overhauling the classic rectangular shape into something stranger and more avant-garde. While these cases may make for an interesting talking point, they're not really the best option if you are looking to make a sensible PC for yourself.