5 Common PC Building Mistakes To Avoid At All Costs

Buying a PC is an exciting time, but building it yourself is, arguably, even more thrilling. You get to pick out the parts and assemble them, watching your computer come to life from scratch. It takes time and research but is an extremely rewarding process. Unfortunately, it can also get pretty stressful, as you're often handling parts that are worth hundreds of dollars. Some of the best graphics cards from Nvidia can cost as much as $2,000 — no one wants to mess with that!

With that said, there's nothing to be afraid of. There are plenty of useful tutorials on how to build a PC to be found online, and following them closely and taking your time is a surefire way to success. Building PCs gets easier over time, too.

But there are some common mistakes that you'll want to avoid. Builders often have to deal with incompatible or poorly-matched parts, but the actual building process comes with its own pitfalls. Installing the components the wrong way, such as the dreaded IO shield or the CPU, applying too much thermal paste, or poor cable management can all end in disaster. Don't worry, though — we're here to help. Check out some of the mistakes many PC builders have made and learn from them so that you can avoid them in your own build.