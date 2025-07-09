Classic Toys That Have Gotten Major Tech Upgrades

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some toys are timeless. Favorites like water guns, scooters, and the Etch-a-Sketch continue to shape generations of children and their grown-ups. And once in a while, these classics get reinvented to keep up with the times. That usually comes in the form of the latest tech, like Bluetooth connections, rechargeable batteries, or even some really cool lights.

Technology has taken over the toy aisle. Playthings that light up, make sounds, and run on rechargeable batteries are more and more common. Now, some of these toys are getting digital or electronic makeovers. These updates don't replace their original charm. Instead, they amplify it and ensure kids today want to enjoy them, too. They get the joy of hands-on play, but with a high-tech twist that keeps them hooked. It's proof that even the most classic toys can evolve while keeping their old-school spirit alive. Here are 10 timeless toys that have seen the tech shift firsthand.