Classic Toys That Have Gotten Major Tech Upgrades
Some toys are timeless. Favorites like water guns, scooters, and the Etch-a-Sketch continue to shape generations of children and their grown-ups. And once in a while, these classics get reinvented to keep up with the times. That usually comes in the form of the latest tech, like Bluetooth connections, rechargeable batteries, or even some really cool lights.
Technology has taken over the toy aisle. Playthings that light up, make sounds, and run on rechargeable batteries are more and more common. Now, some of these toys are getting digital or electronic makeovers. These updates don't replace their original charm. Instead, they amplify it and ensure kids today want to enjoy them, too. They get the joy of hands-on play, but with a high-tech twist that keeps them hooked. It's proof that even the most classic toys can evolve while keeping their old-school spirit alive. Here are 10 timeless toys that have seen the tech shift firsthand.
SpyraGravity Water Blaster
The classic water gun has seen several iterations over the years, ranging from pocket-sized, handhelds to larger types that even the U.S. Army might find impressive. Mega guns like the Super Soaker delivered high-powered jets of water at your targets and even came with backpack reservoirs for extra ammo. But size isn't the only way to level up the water gun game, and Spyra proves it with its SpyraGravity Water Blaster.
This massive water gun combines the fun of a classic water gun with another summer favorite: water balloons. Instead of water as the only ammo, it uses four refillable balls that send big watery blasts to your target. You can hold and release several water bombs one after the other, which launch at 43 feet per second. This high-tech water gun operates on rechargeable batteries and features an LED display, enabling you to check your ammo supply at a glance. Reloading is also easy, with a tank slider at the butt of the gun and internal sensors that line up the water bomb for the perfect shot. The SpyraGravity Water Blaster comes in two colors and retails for $109.
Tornado Updraft Power Up 4.0 Balsa Airplane Kit
Remember the balsa wood plane? These simple kits came with all the pieces you needed to construct a lightweight model airplane that could actually fly. Many could fly at high speeds and do tricks in the air, if you knew how to launch them. Balsa wood's strength-to-weight ratio made it the perfect material for flying, and these kits are still delighting kids and their grown-ups today, especially with a Power Up 4.0 add-on.
This remote-controlled power-up module combines a classic balsa wood plane with autopilot technology. The RC module features a gyro stabilizer, an onboard flight computer, autopilot assistance, and even flight telemetry stats. You can get up to 10 minutes of uninterrupted flight time, all controlled via your smartphone. And yes, it can still do all of your favorite tricks, like loops and barrel rolls. Onboard lights help you track the plane in the sky, even at night. It's a high-powered glider based on one of the simplest classic toys ever made. The full kit retails for $79.99 on Amazon.
Mr. Potato Head Movin' Lips
If you didn't have a Mr. Potato Head when you were a kid, you probably knew someone who did. This timeless toy allows you to add eyes, ears, mouths, hats, and more to a spud-like body, with all spare parts stored in a built-in compartment when not in use. It's a toy your parents probably played with too, and it's still around today, with a few slight changes.
One evolution of Mr. Potato Head includes an electronic version that talks and sings. Its moving lips synchronize with pre-recorded songs and words, including over 40 phrases and lyrics to four parody songs, like Meghan Trainor's "Lips Are Movin'." Kids still get the joy of assembling their own Mr. Potato Head, just like in the good old days. This toy may no longer be sold in stores and has become a somewhat pricey item on sites like eBay, sometimes selling for $110 or more.
Etch a Sketch Freestyle Drawing Board
The original Etch-a-Sketch toy was a tricky one to master. All you had was a gray screen and two knobs, and you had to know exactly how and when to turn each one to create your masterpiece. You were just one accidental bump, nudge, or shake away from having to start from scratch. And then came the Etch-a-Sketch Freestyle Drawing Board.
This new take on an old favorite puts the pen back into your hand, no ambidextrous skills required. It's a backlit drawing tablet with a connected pen that shows your freehand drawings in bright, colorful displays. It's part drawing, part mess-free painting that mimics the way you paint on a canvas. The dual-end pen includes a stylus on one side and a brush on the other. And erasing the canvas is as easy as pushing a button. The Etch-a-Sketch Freestyle Drawing Board is available on Amazon for $21.99.
Rubik's Cube Connected
If you never solved an original Rubik's Cube, you're in good company. They're meant to be a challenge, and some of us simply aren't up to the task. This basic toy from the 1980s has seen several upgrades over the years, but the Original Rubik's Connected might be the most attractive of them all.
This Bluetooth-connected Rubik's Cube includes a smartphone app so you can get real-time guidance to solve the puzzle. It smartly tracks your cube's every twist and turn and helps you learn what to do next. It also keeps a record of your stats, like solve time, so you can see how your speed and skills improve. There's also a Rubik's Cube Academy that walks you through how to solve the cube in seven steps, which can turn screen time into an educational experience. You can get the Rubik's Cube Connected on Amazon for $49.99.
Viewmaster VR
The Viewmaster was the original virtual reality experience, devoid of all the electronic bells and whistles. Pop a photo disk into the viewer, then pull the lever to flip through the photos one by one. These toys showed us everything from famous landmarks to favorite characters, in surprising quality for the time. Now that we have tools like Google, where we can see just about any type of image we want, Viewmaster found a way to reinvent itself with the VR version of its classic toy.
The company made a kid-friendly VR device using a similar shape and style to its original Viewmaster. The main difference is that instead of static images, kids can get 360-degree views of their content. You can download the Viewmaster app, then slide your smartphone into the goggle-like device for perfect viewing. And yes, it still includes the mechanical side lever and preview wheel, just like you grew up with. The Viewmaster VR is available from Walmart for $29.99.
Razor Electric Scooter
Scooters have been a staple under the Christmas tree for decades, giving kids a fun way to get around (and a few skinned knees to boot). These foot-powered, two-wheeled toys teach balance and the importance of a helmet. No one makes them quite like Razor, which has become one of the top names in scooting and now incorporates technology.
The Razor E100 Glow Light-up Electric Scooter comes tricked out with glowing blue lights that illuminate whenever you turn the throttle. It runs on rechargeable batteries, not foot power, and can reach speeds up to 10 miles per hour while running for up to 40 minutes on a single charge. To combat the safety hazards that come with greater speed, they've also included a handlebar brake similar to those on bicycles. Other eScooters have also upped the ante, like ANTSLL's lightweight 150W motorized scooter with a push-button brake and a range of up to 7.5 miles. There's a whole world of eScooters out there, some rated for kids and others for forever-kids. You can get the Razor E100 Glow Light-Up Electric Scooter from Walmart for around $310.
Light-Up Ant Farm
Ant farms were a big hit at one time, giving kids a way to see the intricate art of ant tunneling up close and personal (and making mom and dad hope that lid was on super tight). You didn't need much to start your own ant farm, and DIY kits made it super simple.
Today's ant farms look a little different, thanks to tech upgrades like glowing LED lights and trading old-fashioned dirt and sand for some weird-looking space gel. This light-up ant farm keeps the basic concept and shape, so it's still familiar to those of us who had an ant farm way back when. The kit includes the same type of gel that ants once made a trip to the moon in, and it glows a cool color under the built-in LED lights. The addition of lights makes it easier to see the tunnels and their inhabitants, but they also encourage the ants to dig deeper into the gel, giving you a more intricate habitat. You can get a light-up ant farm on Amazon for $24.99.
Robosen Optimus Prime Elite
Transformers dominated the toy aisle in the 1980s. There was no shortage of action figures for every character, most of which could transform into cars or other vehicles, just like on Saturday morning cartoons. The Transformers franchise is still alive and well today, inspiring a new generation of kids while making them wonder if that really is a car parked on the street (or something more).
The Robosen Optimus Prime Elite is a technological marvel compared to the basic action figures of decades prior. It completes its transformation at the push of a button or the sound of your voice. An included app also lets you customize its actions, making it strike different poses or move on command. Classic Optimus Prime phrases and sound effects are built-in for the total Transformer experience. It might be the closest you'll ever get to a real Transformer, and it's on Amazon for an eye-watering $699.
Tamagotchi Connection
The original Tamagotchi was the quintessential kids' gadget in the 1990s. It was the digital pet that taught some form of responsibility, and often caused guilty feelings when it finally died. Like many toys from over 20 years ago, the Tamagotchi still captivates fans and brings in some new features for the ride.
The Tamagotchi Connection keeps the classic keychain style and size. You can still feed it food, clean up after it, and play games together. But it can also connect with friends who also have Tamagotchis for a more interactive experience. Single games become multiplayer gaming parties. You can send gifts to each other, marry Tamagotchis, and raise entire Tamagotchi families. There are also items to collect, points to earn, and passwords to unlock for special items. Tamagotchi Connection is available on Amazon for $29.99 and comes in a wide range of colors and styles, including Rainbow, Ice Cream, Bubbles, Neon Stars, and more.