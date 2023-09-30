Every Major Electric Scooter Brand Ranked, Best To Worst

Electric scooters may not be to everyone's taste, but there is no denying their practical benefits and they are a lot of fun to zip around on. Whether you use one simply for enjoyment, as a convenient way to get around town, or to commute to work, scooters provide a compact, lightweight solution to travel shorter distances. They are also helpful for ferrying you to and from transport hubs, especially if you live near a traffic hotspot.

Unlike other mobility fads like the ill-fated Segway self-balancing personal transporter or tricky hoverboards, electric scooters combine portability, practicality, and functionality. They often incorporate modern features like app connectivity, LED lighting, and backlit displays, while some include chunky wheels, suspension systems, and advanced brakes for improved handling. Scooters also provide a more environmentally friendly and socially responsible means of getting from A to B as you glide silently through the urban landscape on your electric conveyance.

You can spend anything from a couple of hundred to several thousand dollars on an electric scooter, and there's a model to suit most requirements and applications. It is important to bear in mind that they accelerate quickly and can reach speeds of over 30 miles per hour, so it is essential that you have the necessary skills and wear protective gear before you take your scooter out on the road. These are the major electric scooter brands ranked from best to worst, considering their reputation, product quality, user reviews, and market presence.