Every Major Electric Scooter Brand Ranked, Best To Worst
Electric scooters may not be to everyone's taste, but there is no denying their practical benefits and they are a lot of fun to zip around on. Whether you use one simply for enjoyment, as a convenient way to get around town, or to commute to work, scooters provide a compact, lightweight solution to travel shorter distances. They are also helpful for ferrying you to and from transport hubs, especially if you live near a traffic hotspot.
Unlike other mobility fads like the ill-fated Segway self-balancing personal transporter or tricky hoverboards, electric scooters combine portability, practicality, and functionality. They often incorporate modern features like app connectivity, LED lighting, and backlit displays, while some include chunky wheels, suspension systems, and advanced brakes for improved handling. Scooters also provide a more environmentally friendly and socially responsible means of getting from A to B as you glide silently through the urban landscape on your electric conveyance.
You can spend anything from a couple of hundred to several thousand dollars on an electric scooter, and there's a model to suit most requirements and applications. It is important to bear in mind that they accelerate quickly and can reach speeds of over 30 miles per hour, so it is essential that you have the necessary skills and wear protective gear before you take your scooter out on the road. These are the major electric scooter brands ranked from best to worst, considering their reputation, product quality, user reviews, and market presence.
1. Segway
Having become famous for its eponymous self-balancing unit, Segway has turned its attention to electric scooters. Its models are known for their features, reliability, and quality, and its comprehensive selection of models covers kids' scooters, adult scooters, and rugged super scooters. Prices range from as little as $200 for an entry-level child's model to around $600 for a mid-range adult Ninebot model to $4,000 for the flagship Transformer GT2 Megatron LE super scooter.
Features can include tubeless, anti-puncture tires, Apple Find My app compatibility, hydraulic disc brakes, multiple speed modes, transparent PMOLED displays, as well as front and rear suspensions. Many models are made using high-end materials such as aircraft-grade aluminum. Segway makes some of the best-equipped models within the mid-range to high-end segments.
Segway is to portable electric mobility what Dyson is to bagless vacuum cleaners — an original, trailblazing brand that creates excellent products. As such, it makes the top of our ranking for its consistent quality, features, and range.
2. Dualtron
Most electric scooter enthusiasts would recognize Dualtron as one of the most exclusive brands offering premium products. This Rolls-Royce of the micro-mobility industry is known for producing powerful electric scooters with impressive performance and durability. However, at $1,500 for the entry-level Mini model and almost $7,000 for the top-of-the-range X Limited, these represent the more expensive end of the market and are targeted at the serious rider.
What is at first striking when viewing the Dualtron range is its models' high ground clearance. You have little doubt when it describes its scooters as the most durable and capable, but it also claims that they have the best range (as in maximum possible distance on a single charge) in the market.
As anyone who has ever owned an electric vehicle will attest, range should be one of your chief considerations when making a purchase. Add to this some impressive features like sprung suspensions, optional seats, a companion app, and LED spot lamps, and it's easy to see why Dualtron places near the top of our ranking.
3. Nami
If you like the idea of taking your scooter beyond the city limits, then French company Nami should be on your radar. It produces high-end, high-performance, rugged scooters for going off the beaten track, and its products offer some of the most impressive range and build quality on the market, although they are priced accordingly.
Features can include multiple riding modes, digital dashboard displays, a tubular aluminum frame, LED lighting, disc brakes, sprung suspension, and dual motors delivering as much as 8,400 watts of power. The Nami selection is small, consisting of three models, the Klima, Blast, and flagship Burn-E, with prices ranging from $2,400 to $5,400.
Like its product, Nami is a brand that is going places and adopts a progressive attitude to product design and performance. Like other high-ranking scooters here, a Nami product is a serious bit of kit (as reflected in its premium prices), but given the amount of fun you'll have, this is almost certainly justified.
4. Kaabo
Like Nami, Kaabo has a limited range of three models focused on urban and off-road riding. These powerful, high-performance electric scooters are especially for enthusiasts and experienced riders. While Kaabo's two city-slicker models, the Mantis and Skywalker, are similar to other compact models — albeit built to a very high specification — its flagship Wolf model is a standout example that is quite unlike any other.
With a top speed of over 65 miles per hour, the Wolf is not for amateurs. It also features two motors with a combined 4,000 watts of power, a massive 112-mile range, and the highest ground clearance we've seen on a scooter. Add to this an adjustable front suspension, a fully digital dashboard, all-terrain tires, and multiple riding modes, and this is one impressive electric scooter.
Models like the Wolf showcase Kaabo's abilities as a creator of excellent scooters that break with convention and push the boundaries of the segment. It is, therefore, little wonder that this forward-thinking brand places so highly on this ranking.
5. Inokim
Inokim is an Israeli company that manufactures high-end scooters well-suited to urban environments. Recognized for their stylish design and build quality, they appeal to riders looking for both performance and aesthetics. Its ultra-portable range of foldable models is ideal for the modern commuter and incorporates premium materials and manufacturing methods.
While Inokim models are not the best-equipped on the market, they are very well-put-together and exude quality. They are furnished with brightly-colored accents and livery that don't detract from the premium finish. While some options may lack some high-end features like a digital display, they are all compatible with a companion app, which provides data for speed, battery level, estimated mileage, and more. When used with Inokim's optional phone holder, this may be preferable to built-in electronics for many anyway.
Those looking for a premium product that's not overly fussy might consider Inokim a contender for their ideal urban scooter, especially as they are among the more affordable premium brands, with the flagship costing just under $2,000.
6. Unagi
It could be said that many electric scooters look similar to one another from a short distance. If you want to stand out in the crowd, you might consider one of the two models Unagi offers. These scooters are known for their sleek, lightweight design and portability, targeting urban commuters with a focus on aesthetics and functionality.
Unagi scooters' sculpted magnesium bodywork is aesthetically appealing and up to 33% lighter than aluminum. This form continues through the handlebars, which incorporate a full digital dashboard. They are easily portable with one-click folding, and the flagship Model One Voyager has a 25-mile range on a full charge, making it a good option for the daily commuter.
Performance aside, the two models are very similar, as the $1,190 Model One Voyager is only $200 more expensive than the Model One Classic. Each is compatible with a companion app, and you even have the option to rent Unagi scooters on a monthly basis if you don't want to commit to buying.
7. Apollo
As one of the USA's top-selling brands, Apollo is famous for its high-quality, feature-rich electric scooters with a focus on performance, reliability, and sustainability. Its models incorporate high-end, durable materials and feature intuitive controls and progressive design, including the Apollo Explore model, which has a step-over configuration with foldable footplates.
Features can include app-lockability, a full complement of LED lights, turn signals, and the option to switch lighting colors using the companion app. A choice of built-in display or smartphone mounting is available on some models, while others even come with a phone holder and toolkit as standard accessories.
Apollo has models to suit every rider, from entry-level options, such as the $999 Apollo Air, to the advanced $3,999 Apollo Pro. While all are designed with urban riding in mind, their rugged construction, robust brakes, and self-repairing tires make them suitable for use on both poor-quality tarmac and gravel.
8. Zero
Zero is a brand known for producing electric scooters with a good balance of performance and range while appealing to riders looking for reliability. They are also one of the more portable premium brands, featuring telescopic stems, folding handlebars, and shorter wheelbases on some models, such as the two-wheel-drive Zero 8X.
While Zero scooters are certainly not cheap, the entry-level Zero 8 can be purchased for around $700, although you'll have to make do without some of the high-end features that make the more premium Zero models so desirable. These include digital displays, disc brakes with alluring red calipers, machined shocks, and bold lighting arrays.
Regarding performance, the flagship Zero 11X is among the best within its segment. It boasts a 100-mile range and a top speed of 60 miles per hour, but at around $3,000 more than the budget Zero 8, you will have to pay for this privilege. As far as value for money versus real-world performance is concerned, Zero is more of an elite prospect and ranks lower than some more affordable brands here.
9. Hiboy
Hiboy covers the gamut of electric mobility options, from electric skateboards and bicycles to electric scooters. Even for those who use a scooter for their daily commute, a model costing thousands of dollars may be beyond their budget and requirements. To this end, Hiboy produces affordable, lightweight options that feature rugged wheels for better road handling and versatility.
Notable of these are the Hiboy ECOM 14 and VE1 Pro models, which feature 14 and 16-inch diameter wheels, respectively, with large MTB-style disc brakes and a premium feel throughout while costing well under the $1,000 mark. These are a serious proposition for the long-distance commuter, although you must sacrifice some portability for performance.
However, Hiboy also caters to the ultra-portable market, and these are also of high build quality, with large, lightweight tubular aluminum frames and small profiles when folded. If you are looking for value for money without compromising on features, Hiboy is a brand worth considering.
10. Gotrax
Gotrax offers a comprehensive selection of quality, rugged electric scooters catering to the commuter, recreational, and performance segments. While the Gotrax range is among the more affordable in the global market, they offer excellent overall build quality, and the scooters that the company builds are consistently robust. Users may have to compromise on portability to meet these standards, but if this isn't a significant consideration, then Gotrax has plenty going for it.
Standard features include the Gotrax hook and latching folding mechanism that assists with portability, digital displays, disc brakes, and LED headlights across the adult scooter range. All scooters have steering locks to deter thieves, and, most notably, their tires are over 10 inches in diameter and are pneumatic to assist with shock absorbency. This makes Gotrax scooters among the most versatile in terms of the terrain they can handle, and they will serve you well within city limits.
11. Niu
Niu is a leading manufacturer of electric mobility solutions, and its product line consists of electric bicycles, sit-down electric motorscooters, and stand-up electric scooters. For anyone who considers weight an essential factor when deciding on their ideal scooter brand, Niu should be on your radar, as it prioritizes portability and keeping weight to a minimum.
These well-constructed scooters offer high-tech features like app compatibility and various models to suit different budgets. Its Youth model is priced at $299, with its midrange KQI2 and KQI3 models costing $499 and $599, respectively, so these are reasonably priced for a quality brand such as this.
Features, while basic, are well-considered and include plenty of safety considerations, including both front and rear LED lighting, battery indicators, turn signals, and drum brakes that do away with cable clutter. It is easy to see why Niu places highly among the more affordable brands in this ranking.
12. Turboant
Turboant is known for its affordable electric scooters, offering a balance between price, performance, and features across its limited range. It caters to the entry-level, commuter, and high-performance segments. While its selection may be small, it offers some of the best value scooters that are well-suited to casual use and incorporate some valuable features.
These features include LCD panels for essential data and battery levels, detachable stem-mounted batteries, oversized tires, dual battery options, as well as electronic and disc brake combinations. In addition, the company's scooters have a dust and water resistance of up to an IP54 rating.
While Turboant scooters should be fine when used casually, their performance is not on par with some premium brands, leaving them lower in our ranking. For example, even a flagship model like the X7 Pro achieves a maximum of 20 miles per hour, although this is reflected in its price of less than $600.
13. Glion
Glion doesn't only cater to the scooter market. It also makes mobility scooters and folding bikes, so the brand is focused on many solutions to make lives easier for commuters and those with limited mobility. As such, the Glion range of electric scooters accounts for a small portion of its product line, and it is known for its two compact and foldable Dolly models, which are well-suited for urban commuting and those who prioritize portability.
The flagship DollyXL model folds into a zip-up case and stands upright when folded, making it easy to stash in the corner of your workspace. With their two stabilizer wheels at the rear, both Dolly models can be wheeled away like a rolling suitcase once their stem is locked in the folded position, making these eminently portable electric scooters for the space-conscious commuter. At $450 for the DollyXL, these are among the best value scooters, although they are basic compared to their premium peers.
14. Razor
As a well-established brand in the industry, Razor offers a variety of models catering to different age groups and user needs. Those shopping for an electric scooter for a child or younger adult might consider Razor as their entry-level models come in various colors with fun lighting that improves their visibility to other road users. These are among the more affordable electric scooters on the market, and as such, they tick many boxes, but their performance could be better.
All Razor scooters feature steel frames, which, while strong, are not as lightweight as their premium aluminum or magnesium-alloy counterparts, affecting their performance and portability. Their folding mechanisms are higher up the stem to accommodate their larger front wheels, which go up to a reassuringly sizeable 12.5 inches on the C35 model. However, the range is a maximum of 18 miles for this scooter — which is among Razor's more expensive models — and the top speed is just 18 miles per hour.
Those looking to spend $400 to $600 on a scooter might consider testing a Razor model, but there are currently brands offering much wider selections with better features and performance for this price range. Hence, it ranks among our lowest options.
15. Swagtron
Swagtron is known for providing affordable electric scooters with decent performance and features, making them a popular choice for budget-conscious buyers. Its range is focused mainly on children, teens, and young adults. Hence, these are unsuitable for the serious commuter and leisure rider who wishes to travel further on uneven road surfaces.
The $200 midrange Swagger 8 scooter is basic by most standards, and premium features like disc brakes, LCDs, and self-repairing tires are notable in their absence. However, it is eminently portable and lightweight and boasts a dual suspension and cruise control as a convenient, power-saving addition. Its flagship Swagger 5 model is streets regarding build quality and features. Here, you get Puncture-proof tires, app compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlights, and all-around better build quality for more than double the price at around $400.
Despite the limited range and uninspiring performance of Swagtron scooters, they receive praise for their value for money. This brand should be a serious consideration for casual users, those shopping on a budget, or those buying for kids. However, it doesn't meet the same standards of research and development, features, performance, and materials compared to its more premium peers and makes the lowest ranking on our list.