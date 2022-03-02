Segway-Ninebot's New E-Scooters: Everything You Need To Know

A new press release heralds several new electric scooter models from Segway-Ninebot, which are all expected to release throughout 2022. And not just KickScooters, either — other planned launches include a currently unspecified new model of eScooter in the L3e category for the second half of 2022, along with an expansion of availability to more European countries (currently unnamed) expected in the first half of the year.

According to the announcement, a new KickScooter accessory is also in the works, though information on its release hasn't been made available yet. While an accessory may not seem particularly exciting, from a safety standpoint it's kind of significant. The upcoming wireless indicator is designed to work with most of the Segway-Ninebot KickScooters that are on the market right now and can be mounted on the front and rear — think of it as a small improvement in traffic safety when riding on a public road.

It's worth noting that while Segway-Ninebot has provided general estimates for when it expects to start releasing these scooters, it has not revealed any pricing information yet.