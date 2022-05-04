The Reason The Segway Was A Massive Failure

If you believed all the hype surrounding the Segway Personal Transporter back in 2001, we should all be gliding around effortlessly on self-balancing two-wheeled scooters by now. More than 20 years after the first Segway rolled off the assembly line, most pedestrians today still rely on the oldest mode of human transportation available — their feet — when not zipping around on a variety of successful e-scooters that managed to do what Segway could not. By all accounts, the device itself worked great, so much so that it was profitable within four years of launch, according to CNN. That's when Chinese gadget maker Ninebot took over the company. In fact, Ninebot continued to sell the flagship Segway up until 2020. So, why did Ninebot stop selling Segways? "One reason, I hate to say, is the quality of it, how durable it is," Judy Cai, president of Segway has said. "When you try to sell new units ... unfortunately, it does hurt [sales]," (via Fast Company).

Why, then, is Segway ranked alongside New Coke, the Apple Newton and Google Glass as one of the greatest product flops in history? Simply put, it didn't live up to its promise of revolutionizing foot travel for any but a few select niche markets (mall cops, postal delivery workers, billionaires).