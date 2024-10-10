6 Top-Rated Toy RC Cars That Will Make Great Gifts

It's never too early to get a start on your holiday shopping. Whether it's for a kid, or an adult who never quite grew up, an RC car can make for a great present, as they can provide hours of entertainment both indoors and outside. While Internet-connected devices and newer technology have expanded the ways you can entertain a child, such as by using one of the best streaming services for kids, RC cars are a tried-and-true way to help kids learn hand-eye coordination and motor skills (pun intended).

I've purchased multiple remote control cars for my preschooler, and we've both had a blast taking them out for spins. When it comes down to controls, the RC cars of today aren't much different from the ones I played with when I was my son's age. But, more advanced technology has definitely brought some advantages, such as smaller and more efficient rechargeable batteries (that are also easier to recharge thanks to USB compatibility) and longer range remotes.

Hobby-grade RC cars typically take even more advantage of newer tech to be fast and powerful, but they're fairly expensive, whereas simple, toy RC cars that may be more appreciated by younger kids are cheaper than ever. Of course, with cheap cars, you're at greater risk of buying a toy-sized lemon. To help avoid this, here are six top-rated toy RC cars that will make great gifts, based on customer reviews and my own personal testing. More information on how these cars were selected can be found at the end of this list.

