10 Kids Gadgets That Happen To Make Excellent Gifts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Picking gifts for kids is a challenge. It's hard to know what they like. Toys — even the best RC cars you can buy — are generally made for specific age groups, which means a kid will inevitably outgrow them. The same issue exists with clothing, plus the fact that designs and colors are subjective makes it even more challenging. Owing to this, the ideal gift for most kids would be a nice and useful gadget. However, it's also important to not subject kids to a lot of extra screen time. Taking this into account, we've come up with a list of the best kids' gadgets that happen to make excellent gifts.

Advertisement

We've taken into account multiple age groups, interests, and price points while making sure all the gadgets included are gender-neutral. Most importantly, none of these gadgets add to kids' screen time, so you won't find any of the best kid-friendly tablets on this list or apps that make you want to learn how to use parental controls on the devices they already have. Some gadgets are educational, some add a layer of safety, while others are purely for entertainment. Whether you're picking up these gadgets for your kids or are planning to gift them to your kids' friends on their birthdays, one thing's for sure — they're absolutely going to love them! That said, let's get gifting!