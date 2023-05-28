How To Use Alexa Routines To Automate Your Smart Home

If you're old enough to remember cartoons like The Jetsons, you probably remember a vision of the future where our lives are fully automated. All it takes are a few verbal commands, and your whole morning routine can be conducted with robotic arms and treadmills. We're not quite there yet, but we are on the right track thanks to smart home systems and assistants like Alexa.

While Alexa can't automatically drag you out of bed and stick a toothbrush in your mouth, it is possible to automate some of her functions and, by extension, the functions of any smart home devices she's connected to. All it takes is Alexa Routines, a special feature for Alexa-compatible smart devices you can use to set up sequences of actions to take place one after another. Flip a switch somewhere in your house, and Alexa flips another elsewhere. It's like the home planning equivalent of a Rube Goldberg machine.