12 3D Printing Projects That Are Perfect For Beginners

Sci-fi devices become real all the time, and we'd argue the 3D printer is one of those. I distinctly remember as a teen when these things were becoming popular, and we all thought people would be printing up whatever they wanted from the comfort of their homes. That didn't come true per se (3D printing still tends to be fairly niche), but it's a relatively affordable, budget-friendly way to make anything you can imagine — provided it can be printed.

3D printers provide cost savings if you can make something cheaper than you could buy it, and if not, at the very least, the design and printing process can be a fun learning experience. If you've just bought a 3D printer and want a simple project, here are some options for you to try.

Our criteria here are simple: We want projects that can be printed on virtually any 3D printer, ideally in a single sitting. If they require multiple printed pieces, they should be easy to assemble. Additionally, you shouldn't have to buy any special filament for most of these. Aside from typical cleanup to remove sharp edges and sand down rough ones, most of these should just work when the print is done without further processing.