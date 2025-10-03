Why iPhone 17 Feels Like A Wild Card In Apple's Playbook

When iPhones launched earlier last month, people were wowed by the iPhone Air, and they appreciated the updates coming to the iPhone 17 Pro, but I wonder if the real sleeper hit here might just be the iPhone 17. It's funny because if you want to refer to the iPhone 17, you just call it "the iPhone" or the "iPhone 17." There are no additional monikers or descriptors, like "Pro" or "Max" or "Air" and that might be its secret power.

The iPhone 17 feels like Apple's Wild Card. Like a wild card in poker, this phone can be what it needs to be for whoever needs it. It's the sleeper hit that sneaks in under the radar with how very, very good it is. Apple updated this phone with a lot of "Pro" features it had previously reserved for Pro models, so in its own way, the iPhone 17 is the biggest year over year upgrade you can make.