iPhone Air Trades More Than Battery For A Slim Body. Are The Sacrifices Worth It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Trying something new can be intimidating, especially when you're a very established brand like Apple. But that company is familiar with trying out new concepts to replace previous ideas that weren't working. That's what happened with the iPhone Air. The iPhone 16 Plus didn't sell very well, so it got replaced. The same thing happened with the iPhone 13 Mini (still a favorite of mine — may it rest in peace) and other projects through the years.

Rather, Apple tried something new — or new-ish as it were. As it turns out, the iPhone Air wasn't an entirely new concept as both Samsung, back in May, and Tecno at IFA 2025 both showed off offerings of a similar (super thin smartphone) type. But both of those offerings showed what was possible in a product like the iPhone Air. But neither quite had it right.

Now we have the iPhone Air, and it's an interesting product to say the least. It is ridiculously thin and surprisingly durable, but is it a phone you should buy? That depends entirely on a few important factors. I wanted to find out what this phone was like, so I've been using an iPhone Air review sample provided by Apple for just under a week, and this is my full review.