IFA 2025 Day Three Round-Up: Keeping Cool And Staying Loud
Day three of IFA is in the books, and we're (still) pounding the pavement while at the same time regretting our footwear choices. To recap, though this is our fourth day on the ground, this is the third official day of IFA. We've seen a whole list of great products so far, from the day before the show opened, day one, and day two. We've already chosen our Best of IFA award winners, but there are still so many really great products here to talk about. We're excited just to be here.
Today was no exception. We saw products geared toward everyone, from creators to thin phone enthusiasts, and from outdoor entertainers to audiophiles. Our picks for the day have a broad range of appeal. It's no wonder this show takes up a full 27 halls at Messe Berlin. So, without further ado, here are the coolest products we found on day three of IFA 2025.
DJI Mic 3
DJI had a number of devices on display at the show, but the device we're most excited about is the DJI Mic 3. If you're a video creator, one of the things that can absolutely make or break a video is the audio. You can show all the pretty shots you want, but if you can't understand what's being said, what's the point?
To that end, DJI is already on its third generation of wireless microphone, and it keeps getting better every year. The big addition this time around is in the LED screen on the microphone receiver that shows you the volume, gain, and levels. The previous generation had pips that showed those, but a display gives you a better idea of what's going on with your audio.
Speaking of the receiver, it plugs into your phone or PC with an included USB-C plug. You can also get a Lightning connector separately if you have an older iPhone. But the kit includes everything you need to have great audio, including two mics, wind screens, and the receiver, all in one pouch.
Tecno Pova Slim
Slim phones are definitely a thing in 2025. We already looked at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and we're very much anticipating spending some time with the iPhone Air if and when it comes. Leading up to that, at the IFA Showstoppers showcase, Tecno showed off its own offering — the Tecno Pova Slim. This was first showcased at MWC, but we were actually able to go hands-on with it at this event.
The phone is about 6mm thick, according to specifications — we didn't pack a caliper for this trade show; an oversight we won't repeat. That puts it at just .2 mm thicker than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, but at 5,160mAh, the battery is just under one third larger at 5,160mAh. Plus, the 3D curve of the screen makes the phone feel slimmer, even if it isn't actually slimmer.
That being said, the Galaxy Edge certainly has advantages over the Tecno — notably, the Pova Slim sports only a single 50-megapixel camera on the back. But there's what Tecno calls "mood lighting", a Nothing-like LED lighting design on the back around that camera and a second not-a-camera that can pulse and show you things like your battery level, notifications, and the like. Overall, it's a really intriguing design that could be fun, except it likely won't be available in the U.S., which is a shame.
Dreo outdoor mister fan
Outdoor fans are not a new thing, but take it from someone who hosted a graduation party in mid-July, Dreo's new misting fan could be a lifesaver at your next outdoor gathering. This misting fan is designed to live outdoors, so it has a rugged build, but it doesn't look like it. This fan is just as sleek and sharp-looking as any of Dreo's indoor climate control devices. But it has an IP68 rating, and it is ready to live outside in the harshest of conditions.
If you attach a hose to the back of the unit, it can add a very fine mist to the air it blows, potentially lowering the temperature by as much as nine degrees. You can control the fan via a touch panel on the top of the device, a remote, or with an app on your phone. I'm a tad concerned about the viability of having a touchpanel on the top of the device, where presumably rain could make controlling difficult, but there's also a better than average chance that if it's raining, you probably won't be outside to need a fan in the first place. Fair point, Dreo.
Komutr Artronic Earbuds
There are many, many, many different earbuds on display at IFA, so don't blame us if we rarely get excited when we hit that part of the trade show. Even those with solid specs are usually very similar to everything else, so it's hard for a set to stand out. However, Komutr's Artronic Earbuds immediately stood out, and after getting a little more hands-on time with them, our appreciation for the device only grew.
Before launching its first product, Komutr had years of experience designing hardware for other companies, and you can see those skills with the Artronic buds. Simply put, they're gorgeous, with a sleek, angular design that separates them from the more traditional round aesthetic of other earbuds. Each bud is ultra slim (12 mm and 4.8 grams), and so is the case, which conveniently snaps right onto the back of your phone using MagSafe. That means no more fumbling for your case out of your pocket or finding that it slipped out at some point and is lost forever. Plus, if you do lose your Artronic Earbuds, you can easily locate them since they have iOS Find My integration.
They also sound great, which is obviously the whole point of earbuds. A companion app allows you to control them from your phone, though they also include touch controls. Battery life is rated at 7 hours, with another 30 from the case. Fitting with its modern design, Artronic earbuds come in six classy-looking colors. They'll launch next month for around $160, though you can currently pre-order for a potential huge discount.
Grovero MiniGro
Smart hydroponic indoor farms aren't new, but the Grovero MiniGro stands out with a solid companion app that has a clean design and intuitive UI. It allows you to customize growing plans for specific types of crops and set your own harvest dates. The app also provides personalized recommendations to better grow your plants, which is great for gardeners just starting out or seasoned pros looking for a second opinion. You can also get analysis data and insights into the progress of your crops' growth by checking the app anytime from anywhere, like a fitness tracker for your plants.
The indoor farm tank is 43.3 x 13.3 x 13.3 inches and has a 7-liter capacity. It weighs 55 pounds when empty, so it isn't too difficult to move it around to the perfect place in your home or business. It can sustain temperatures of 64-78 degrees Fahrenheit. Of course, as a smart tank, it also has modern features like Wi-Fi, dual-mode Bluetooth, dimmable full-spectrum LED lighting, and physical touch controls with customizable LED indicators. You can grow over 50 different kinds of microgreens, including basil, dill, broccoli, carrots, and wasabi, with average growth taking about 6-12 days, with a weekly yield of around two-and-a-half pounds. Best of all, the smart farm uses 90% less water than traditional farming with no soil, substrate, chemicals, or waste for a truly sustainable way to grow your own veggies.
Govee Backlight 3 Pro
TV backlights have been around for a while now, including more advanced ones that can color-match what you're watching for a more seamless, immersive ambient light. These latter types typically use information from the HDMI video signal to determine which colors are on screen, but the Govee Backlight 3 Pro uses an HDR Triple-Camera for incredibly precise color matching and higher contrast. (Plus, the HDMI method sometimes runs into hiccups like copyright blockers from certain content from Netflix and other apps.)
Govee set up a full living room at IFA this year — a booth within a booth — where we were able to sit down and watch the Backlight 3 Pro in action. We literally saw the results with our own eyes — stunning light and color displays that make you feel like you're practically inside the TV. There is no perceptible lag between the colors on the wall and what's on the screen.
Govee uses its industry-leading high-density lamp bead design with LuminBlend for its light strips, which can be trimmed to size around your TV and can fit 55-inch to 88-inch displays. The camera itself, which is perched atop the TV, is fairly compact and doesn't eat up too much space. The triple-lenses will determine colors across multiple zones to best supplement the image you're seeing for a truly you-gotta-see-it-to-believe-it light show.
The Govee Backlight 3 Pro launches September 29, just a few weeks after IFA 2025.