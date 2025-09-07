IFA 2025 Day Three Round-Up: Keeping Cool And Staying Loud

There are many, many, many different earbuds on display at IFA, so don't blame us if we rarely get excited when we hit that part of the trade show. Even those with solid specs are usually very similar to everything else, so it's hard for a set to stand out. However, Komutr's Artronic Earbuds immediately stood out, and after getting a little more hands-on time with them, our appreciation for the device only grew.

Before launching its first product, Komutr had years of experience designing hardware for other companies, and you can see those skills with the Artronic buds. Simply put, they're gorgeous, with a sleek, angular design that separates them from the more traditional round aesthetic of other earbuds. Each bud is ultra slim (12 mm and 4.8 grams), and so is the case, which conveniently snaps right onto the back of your phone using MagSafe. That means no more fumbling for your case out of your pocket or finding that it slipped out at some point and is lost forever. Plus, if you do lose your Artronic Earbuds, you can easily locate them since they have iOS Find My integration.

They also sound great, which is obviously the whole point of earbuds. A companion app allows you to control them from your phone, though they also include touch controls. Battery life is rated at 7 hours, with another 30 from the case. Fitting with its modern design, Artronic earbuds come in six classy-looking colors. They'll launch next month for around $160, though you can currently pre-order for a potential huge discount.