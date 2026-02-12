5 Clever 3D Printer Projects To Upgrade Your Home Office

Working from home can give you a lot of freedom. But, with that freedom, you also need to figure out how to sort out a few more things for yourself — such as setting up your own home office with all the gear you need. Once you've sorted out your basic furniture and any essential gadgets you need while working remotely, you might still feel like something's missing without knowing exactly what it is you're looking for. Alternatively, you might know what your problem is — messy cables, a lack of storage, not enough desk space — without knowing how to fix it.

That's where 3D printing comes in. Sites like Printables, Thingiverse, and My Mini Factory are like catalogs for projects to help upgrade your home office. There are loads of different user-made solutions out there designed to improve your workspace, from modular cable management solutions that hide away under your desk to tiny shelves you can perch on top of your monitor for bits and pieces you need to keep close by.

The only problem is that there are so many projects out there to choose from that it's hard to know where to start, what's worth doing, and what's a waste of filament, especially when you factor in any remixes and slight tweaks that have been made to other, existing listings. We've found some projects that stand out for their ingenuity, clever designs, and high user ratings.