How To Use Your Laptop With The Lid Closed (With A Monitor)

You can't deny just how portable and convenient laptops are. They're light enough to lug around anywhere but still pretty functional for your typical productivity tasks. One downside, though, is how small their screens are, usually only going as large as 18 inches. This can feel a bit cramped for certain activities like analyzing large spreadsheets or editing photos and videos. Thankfully, external monitors are a thing, and you can easily connect one to your MacBook or Windows laptop to enjoy a larger workspace. There's a host of choices from major monitor brands like Samsung and LG, with high-res screens up to 4K, plus niche options like curved and vertical displays.

Advertisement

But what if you don't want to use two active displays at once? Maybe your workstation is crowded and has no room to fit both. Or perhaps you're used to working on only one display and find the open laptop too distracting. In such cases, it's best to just work with your laptop lid closed. Here's how to set it up.