13 Useful USB Gadgets That Will Enhance Your Workspace
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're a traditional employee with a plain old desk or a remote, work-from-home employee who has a bit more flexibility, your current workspace may be a bit lackluster or, dare we say, boring.
When it comes to setting up a space for work, people tend to think of the bare minimum — a computer, keyboard, mouse, and maybe a few pens and some paper to jot thoughts on — and forget about peppering in useful USB gadgets that will enhance the workspace, not just look cool on a desk, and improve productivity while reducing fatigue.
Assuming all laptops and desktops have at least one USB port available, whether it's USB-A or USB-C, you can add any of these USB gadgets to your current setup. If more than one of these nifty devices catches your eye, you may need to start with a USB hub to boost the number of total ports available. Plus, some of the gadgets we rounded up run on battery power and only require a USB port to charge, so keep that in mind as well.
For even more ways to make your work-from-home office more comfortable or spruce up your traditional in-person office, check out these 7 office finds from Amazon we'd recommend. In the meantime, here are 13 useful gadgets that will enhance your workspace.
Hayousui desk vacuum cleaner
One of the most underrated office products is a mini vacuum cleaner designed just for your desk and other small spaces. The Hayousui mini vacuum cleaner stands out as a top pick on Amazon due to its flexible cleaning methods, a built-in LED light, and compact form factor.
You can use this mini vacuum with its default suction nozzle to clean up large crumbs, the flat nozzle to fit in tight areas, and the brush nozzle when you need to dust as well as vacuum an area, like your office keyboard. The vacuum alone measures 6.5 x 4.7 x 1.2 inches, and it fits neatly inside an included storage bag, along with the flat and brush nozzles and the USB charging cable.
On a single charge, you can get about 15 to 20 minutes of use out of Hayousui's mini vacuum cleaner. Then, it'll take roughly 3 to 4 hours to fully charge it via an included USB-C charging cable. Past that, the only long-term maintenance to be aware of is emptying the dust cup, occasionally rinsing the washable filter inside, and wiping the device clean of dust when necessary.
Anker 313 wireless charging pad
If you have to sit at your desk for a full workday or even half a workday, you might as well be charging your tech so it's ready to go the second you're off the clock. With Anker's 313 Wireless Charger Pad, you can charge your wireless smartphone or earbuds by simply setting them down on the circular PowerWave pad, as long as they support wireless charging.
Depending on your device, this charging pad can provide up to 10W of charging power. Most modern Samsung phones can get 10W of charging power, some iPhone models (8, X, XS, 11) support up to 7.5W, and all other smartphones and earbuds will charge at 5W. It's not MagSafe compatible, but if you're at work for extended periods of time, you may not even notice how much slower it is charging compared to a MagSafe-compatible charger.
If your smartphone case is less than 5 millimeters thick and it doesn't have any magnetic or metal pieces in the design, you won't have to worry about taking your phone case off to charge it. Many earbud cases support wireless charging, so you can usually just throw those on as a package unit. Then, when you're ready to clock out for the day, you'll be going home with fully charged tech.
Jounivo adjustable microphone
If you frequently need to give presentations or hop on video calls with your boss or your team, you may have noticed your laptop's built-in microphone isn't the best quality. Microphones in laptops have definitely improved over the last few years, and they're able to cancel out background noise fairly well, but many built-in microphones make it sound like you're speaking through a smartphone.
To remedy this issue, simply add a USB-powered microphone to your setup, like this Jounivo adjustable microphone. Jounivo's affordable microphone features a mute button with an LED indicator, a fairly heavy base to keep the mic stable during use, and a fully adjustable gooseneck design that lets you move the mic wherever you need it. It's compatible with devices running modern macOS and Windows OS versions, and it's ready to go as soon as you plug it into your laptop.
This mic is also a great add-on to desktop setups if you don't have a mic yet or you've been suffering with a subpar mic for a while. That said, a larger desk area in a home or work office with a stationary computer allows you to buy an even better, higher-quality microphone, like Logitech's Blue Yeti mic, if there's room in your budget.
Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub
For laptop or desktop setups with minimal ports, a USB hub is easily one of the coolest and most useful gadgets you can add to your workstation. A USB hub connects to your laptop or desktop computer via a USB-A port or a USB-C port, and then turns that single port into multiple ports. There are multiple different hub configurations to fit your personal port needs, including USB-A ports, USB-C ports, HDMI ports, and more.
Most modern laptops and newer motherboards for desktop computer builds include at least one USB-C port, so our best USB hub recommendation is Anker's 5-in-1 USB-C hub. This helpful hub takes a single USB-C port on your computer and splits it into an HDMI 1.4 port, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, one of which is capable of pass-through charging.
If your computer doesn't have any USB-C ports, look into buying a USB-A to USB-C adapter. Or, if you only want to add extra USB-A ports to your setup, check out a USB-A hub instead, which typically splits one USB-A port into four or five USB-A ports.
NexiGo 1080p webcam
Desktop monitors don't come with a webcam by default, and most laptop webcams leave much to be desired. Because of this, one of the most useful USB gadgets you can buy for your workspace is an external webcam, especially if you're frequently in video calls or you need to record videos for your job.
Even though external webcams can share the same 1080p resolution as laptop webcams promise, an external webcam simply does it better, even if it's a cheap webcam. This is due to its larger build being able to accommodate a larger sensor and more processing power, which then results in better lighting and sharper quality.
One of the most highly rated options on Amazon is the NexiGo 1080p webcam, which can deliver videos at a 1920 x 1080 resolution and 30 frames per second. It utilizes a 3.6 mm glass lens, features a built-in noise-canceling microphone, and has a privacy cover to block the lens when you're not using it. It's compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS and is easy to set up with plug-and-play functionality.
Acmezing ring lighting kit
If you need to record videos for work or hop on meetings frequently and want to look your best, a lighting kit can do wonders. Under the right lighting, you might see quite a bit of improvement in your laptop's grainy built-in webcam or an outdated webcam for desktop setups.
The Acmezing Ring Lighting Kit is one option for workspaces that center around either a laptop or desktop, as you have the option to clip it onto the top of a laptop screen or set it up as a standalone light on an included tripod. This ring light features a 180-degree tilt radius and a 360-degree rotatable ball joint, so it's easy to personalize the position of the light for your needs.
There are five unique color temperature settings to play with, from colder blue white to warmer yellow light, as well as five brightness levels. These settings are easy to change with the included remote, and all you need to set it up is a single USB-A port. In addition to using this light to make yourself look better on video calls, you can also use it as a customizable, adjustable reading light.
Quntis monitor light bar
One of many USB gadgets every PC user should know about is a light bar for your monitor, and this is something you can add to an office workspace or a work-from-home setup. A monitor light bar can minimize glare on your screen, help eliminate blue light, and ultimately reduce eye strain or irritation for those who spend hours staring at their screen every day.
The Quntis monitor light bar is an affordable option that's easy to set up and control. Once powered via a USB port, you can control the light bar using a small circular remote that can be kept on your desk. Using the remote, you can turn the light on and off, adjust the color temperature between 3000 and 6500 kelvins, customize brightness with five unique stages, and set up auto-dimming if you'd prefer the light automatically adjust based on the lighting around it. There are also touch controls on the light bar itself if you don't want to keep up with the remote.
In addition to reducing glare on your monitor, a light bar can also illuminate your desk nicely, which is a great perk if you're constantly switching between working on your computer and working on papers in front of you. This gentle lighting also comes in handy for work-from-home setups when you don't want to use harsh overhead lights.
Gaiatop desk fan
For anyone who works in a building with poor air conditioning — or worse, no air conditioning — or anyone who simply runs hot, an essential USB gadget to add to your workspace is a desk fan. Many fans don't require much power to run, but they can deliver strong airflow that keeps you cool even on sweltering days.
This desk fan from Gaiatop is less than $10, only requires a single USB-A port to function, and doesn't take up much space, with compact dimensions of 4.6 x 5.4 x 3 inches. This little fan's tilt can be customized within a 30-degree radius, and there are three speeds to swap between, depending on how loud or powerful you'd like the fan to be. On the flip side, if you run cold or want solutions for frigid winters, check out these heated gadgets that'll keep you warm in a freezing office.
Honkid mouse jiggler
Mouse jigglers may be controversial to some, but if you spend hours at your desk all day and you have a strict boss or management team that requires you to be active non-stop, a mouse jiggler could almost be deemed a necessity. Having a mouse jiggler that keeps your mouse moving and your screen active while you go to the bathroom, take a much-needed short break to stretch, or put together a quick lunch can eliminate a ton of stress from your workday.
This mouse jiggler from Honkid can be powered via a USB-C port on your computer or with a power brick that has a USB-C port. Once it's powered, it can be quickly turned on and off via a physical button on the side. Then, you simply place your computer mouse on top of the mouse jiggler and let it work. It'll keep moving your mouse to ensure your screen doesn't go to sleep and your status remains active if you're logged into a work app that tracks activity.
It's worth noting that Honkid says this mouse jiggler can't be detected, whether it's connected to your computer or a power brick, but some customers have noted that its movement pattern is predictable, and therefore detectable by some monitoring software, but many happy customers report no detection.
Samsung T7 Portable SSD
A portable solid state drive (SSD) is incredibly helpful for anyone who consistently works on two different computers, either between home and work or between two computers within the same facility, or anyone who doesn't want to (or can't) use local storage options for privacy or security reasons. It's a laptop accessory that could increase your productivity, especially if you're working with a computer equipped with a much slower hard disk drive (HDD).
One of the best options you can find right now is the Samsung T7 Portable SSD, a reliable choice that's relatively affordable and speedy. This external SSD is compact, with dimensions of just 2.2 x 3.3 x 0.3 inches, offers 1TB of storage capacity, and delivers read and write speeds up to 1,050 and 1,000 Mbps, respectively. The T7 isn't necessarily one of the fastest portable SSDs you can buy, but it strikes a decent balance between performance and price that makes it a better choice for most workspaces over speedier options.
Epson WorkForce ES-50 portable scanner
If your job requires scanning paperwork, this Epson WorkForce ES-50 portable scanner might soon become your new best friend. Power it up by connecting the included Micro USB to USB-A cable to the scanner and your computer. After a few simple steps and a software download, it's ready to use.
Once it's set up, the ES-50 can scan an 8.5 x 11-inch page in as little as 5.5 seconds, and it can be scanned directly to whatever cloud storage solution you link in the software. While this standard paper size might be the most common to scan, this portable scanner can also scan ID cards, insurance cards, receipts, business cards, smaller notebook paper, and everything in between.
With dimensions of just 10.7 x 1.8 x 1.3 inches, the ES-50 scanner is easy to take with you when you want to work from a coffee shop or tuck away in a home office when not in use. It's a handy gadget to have, even if you work in a shared office, because you'd always have access to a scanner without stepping away from your desk.
Amazon Basics Bluetooth speakers
For some people, listening to music can greatly increase productivity. The right album or genre can make repetitive tasks feel less mundane, making your workspace more enjoyable. Wearing headphones or earbuds is a great option for shared workspaces, but if you have a private office or a remote workspace, consider adding a pair of USB-powered Bluetooth speakers instead.
This set of two Amazon Basics Bluetooth speakers can easily fit below a monitor or beside a laptop, only requires a USB connection to function, and looks fairly sleek, with subtle built-in blue lights to complement the speaker's all-black body. There's an included remote that lets you control the volume and source and features a built-in auxiliary input.
Each speaker contains a custom-tuned 1.75-inch driver that delivers surprisingly punchy bass at an affordable price. Of course, the bass quality won't be as impressive as higher-end speakers that need to be powered by an outlet, but for a set of good-looking, lightweight USB speakers, this Bluetooth set is a great pick.
Fusmli essential oil diffuser
Enhancing your workspace shouldn't just be about adding gadgets with a focus on improving or increasing productivity. Useful USB gadgets that can help decrease your overall stress levels or simply add enjoyment to your workspace are important, too.
One of the best USB-powered, relaxation-focused gadgets you can introduce to your desk is Fusmli's essential oil diffuser. It's super compact, with dimensions of 3.6 by 3.6 by 5.2 inches, and it's easy to set up and start using. Simply take the lid off, add water up to the max line, sprinkle in a few drops of your favorite essential oil, and turn it on to enjoy.
It's designed to operate quietly, so it should be suitable for a shared office space, though it's worth talking with your coworkers to check whether the essential oil scent you plan to use will bother them. By default, the diffuser will slowly cycle through a specified set of colors, but you can set the LEDs to be any fixed color in that cycle. In addition to adding a nice scent to your workspace, this gadget also adds moisture to the air, which is great for particularly dry office areas.
Methodology
All the USB gadgets mentioned in this list were chosen by someone who has had experience working with a remote desk setup and a traditional in-office desk area. All the gadgets selected have the potential to enhance your workspace, whether it's by increasing the amount of enjoyment you get out of your desk area, slightly boosting your overall productivity, or making your workspace more comfortable.
Some of these gadgets will only work with desktop setups with an external monitor, like a monitor light bar, while others may be more convenient for workspaces that center around a laptop. Regardless, all of these useful devices are powered by or charged with a USB cable, and they should work with any computer that has an available USB-A or USB-C port, depending on which port the gadget requires.
When we selected each gadget, we paid close attention to customer reviews and ratings to ensure the item's overall quality and performance is satisfactory. If you want more ideas to make your workspace more enjoyable, check out these 10 pieces of desk tech we recommend.