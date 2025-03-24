5 USB Gadgets Every PC User Should Know About
No computer setup is complete without a slew of useful home office accessories and other accoutrements that'll make your potentially long stint of staring at a screen more efficient and comfortable. As a desktop PC or a Windows laptop user, there's a wide variety of gadgets that you can add to your collection for the simple purpose of enhancing your productivity and overall experience. A lot of them can be powered via USB, giving you the option of portability.
Some USB devices ought to be at the top of your list of must-haves. For instance, you may want to get a pair of good quality wireless headphones that you can use with your computer, preferably ones that offer noise-cancelling features to block out distractions and other environmental noise. Alternatively, you can look into acquiring a Bluetooth speaker for your computer desk, such as the Anker SoundCore 2, which we found to be an excellent pick considering its sound quality and affordability.
If you own a Windows laptop, you definitely should invest in a portable monitor like the Arzopa S1 Table as a secondary screen. It conveniently connects to your machine via USB and extends your computer display, a feature that'll only improve your ability to multitask and perhaps provide a separation between open work and personal windows and tabs. A portable monitor can also work with a desktop rig, a tablet, or a smartphone, making it a great all-around device to own. If you need more ideas for other essential USB gadgets to purchase to improve your current PC or Windows laptop setup, we've rounded up some suggestions below, arranged into nifty categories. You can read more about what went into the selection process at the end of this article.
Peripheral combos
Considering that the keyboard and mouse are items you will touch the most while you use your computer, it's worth upgrading them to ones that are more comfortable to wield and use. As a Windows user myself, one of the first accessories I bought to go with my laptop is a wireless mechanical keyboard that allows me to adopt a more natural typing position and move a bit away from the laptop screen. I also purchased a smaller mouse that fits more securely within my palm.
Although you can purchase both gadgets separately, Amazon has excellent keyboard and mouse combos that are worth considering. Currently, at the top of Amazon's Best Sellers list is the Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse. For only $28 at the time of writing, you get a plug-and-play, full-size, spill-resistant keyboard that includes deep profile keys that are satisfying to press down on and media controls for music and media playback. It also comes with a compact wireless mouse that suits both left- and right-handed users.
If you're a gamer or prefer a more colorful aesthetic, the Redragon S101 Gaming Keyboard and M601 Mouse combo may be a more exciting pick. Both the keyboard and mouse sport a rainbow color backlight and are wired via USB, ensuring a more reliable connection with your computer. The mouse has programmable keys and a tuning set that lets you adjust the weight of the device in your hand. Normally listed at $60, it's currently in the number one spot of best-selling PC gaming keyboards on Amazon.
External storage
It's always a good idea to have a backup of your computer data, either through additional cloud or local storage. In some cases, the latter may be preferable, as it gives you better control of the files saved on it. Apart from storing everything directly on your computer, consider purchasing an external drive for added security, protection, and peace of mind. While it certainly enables you to free up some space on your main machine to improve its overall performance, having additional external storage is also an effective way of creating another backup of your already-existing backup.
One of the best external storage devices you can get is a thumb drive, simply for its incredible portability. SanDisk's Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C Flash Drive can fit between 32 GB up to 1 TB of data. What's great about this tiny gadget is the fact that it comes with both a Type-C and a Type-A connector, giving you the flexibility to connect it to a variety of computers and devices, including smartphones and tablets. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB flash drive comes in a variety of colorways, but the 1 TB version in black — which is normally priced at $110 — is currently on sale for $70 on Amazon.
If you need more than 1 TB of additional space, consider purchasing an external hard drive like Seagate's Portable HDD. Armed with a USB 3.0 cable, it ensures faster and more reliable data transfers. It's also plug-and-play and super simple to operate. To date, the Seagate Portable HDD comes in a variety of capacities, ranging between 1 and 5 TB of storage. Price will depend on which capacity you choose, between $60 to $130 on Amazon.
USB hub
If you happen to already be using computer accessories that require a USB receiver to be plugged into your PC or Windows laptop — like a mouse or a keyboard — it may be necessary to add a few more USB ports to your setup to make room for even more device connections. The Anker 555 USB-C Hub has an 8-in-1 version — is set at $50 and includes a built-in USB-C cable as well as an HDMI port, Ethernet port, and a microSD/SD card reader. It also has two USB-A data ports and one USB-C data port that all follow the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard, which means you can transfer big files like movies, photos, and music so much quicker at up to 10 Gbps. Finally, you have a USB-C power delivery input port for quickly charging compatible laptops, tablets, smartphones, and others.
Another option to check out is the Baseus Laptop Docking Station. It has several ports that are similar to the Anker 555 USB-C Hub, such as an Ethernet port that can facilitate fast data transfers at up to 1,000 Mbps, as well as an SD card reader. There's also a USB-C power delivery input port for charging.
However, there are also some differences that may make the Baseus Laptop Docking Station a better option for you. For instance, it has two HDMI ports instead of just one. It also has three USB-A data ports — two of which run on the USB 3.0 standard that supports up to 5 Gbps data transfer rate — and a TF card reader slot. Normally, the 9-in-1 Baseus Laptop Docking Station costs $64 on Amazon, but as of now, it's available on a limited time deal of $40. Do note that the product listing suggests that you check your laptop for a Thunderbolt 3/4 or full function USB-C port before you buy to ensure maximum compatibility.
Additional lighting
Having a gadget that enhances the light conditions in your computer workspace can heighten focus and creativity. One such example is the Quntis Computer Monitor Lamp. Primarily designed for PC monitors, this light bar eliminates blue light and screen glare, which could aid in reducing nighttime eye strain.
This is also the perfect lighting source if you don't have space on your desk for a table lamp. Some features include a built-in ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts lighting according to your surroundings, adjustable brightness and color temperature, and touch controls. Priced recently at $40, it's currently the number one best-selling USB reading lamp on Amazon.
If you regularly do video calls on your computer, you also ought to get a ring light. The $20 Selfila Ring Light Video Conference Lighting Kit is conveniently USB powered and easily attaches to non-curved computer monitors and laptop screens alike, and can also be used with tablets and mobile phones. It has five different color temperature modes as well as five brightness levels. It's portable and has an adjustable swivel that can rotate 360 degrees.
Miscellaneous must-haves
If you don't already have one built into your computer, in this day and age, your setup should really include a webcam — our ranking of every major webcam brand should help you find an option that suits your needs. The current top fave seems to be Logitech, and the most popular model on Amazon is the Logitech Brio 101 and is priced at $40 for the 1080p version. It's plug-and-play and comes with a built-in microphone, privacy slide, and auto-brightness features that ensure clear looking videos.
Another USB-powered accessory that you may want on hand are things that'll keep your workspace comfortable and tidy. Gaiatop USB Desk Fan is a dual-purpose option for $9. You can point it at yourself to stay cool while you work on your computer, or you can point it at your CPU to keep it from getting too hot. If your machine is a laptop, the Havit Laptop Cooling Pad — which is usually $40, but is currently on sale for $28 with an additional discount coupon — will come in handy as both a computer stand that can position your machine more ergonomically while in use and as protection from potential overheating. It also comes with two additional USB-A to USB-A ports.
Finally, we recommend getting a mini desk vacuum, like the $30 Hayousui Handheld Computer Vacuum. You can use it to clean debris in between computer keyboard keys as well as on top of your work table. It comes with three different nozzle types, a washable and reusable HEPA filter, and a mini LED light that can help you clean in low-light conditions.
Factors we considered in selecting products for this roundup
The gadgets mentioned in this list should work on most PCs and laptops that run on Windows. Considering that a lot of desktops still lack or have a limited number of USB-C ports, we've included items that connect via a USB-A port as well as some wireless options.
Recommendations are mostly based on online popularity — specifically on Amazon — among customers, indicated by both high star ratings as well as favorable reviews they've posted. While we've tried to stick to tried-and-true brands for certain product suggestions to ensure overall quality and performance, in some cases, the most popular picks on Amazon for a certain gadget category are often regarded as such mainly for their affordable price.
This list is meant to help you get started in finding useful USB gadgets as a PC user. While we stand by our recommendations, we encourage you to opt for an alternative that fits your design preferences, technical requirements, and budget more, when available.