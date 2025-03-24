5 USB Gadgets Every PC User Should Know About

No computer setup is complete without a slew of useful home office accessories and other accoutrements that'll make your potentially long stint of staring at a screen more efficient and comfortable. As a desktop PC or a Windows laptop user, there's a wide variety of gadgets that you can add to your collection for the simple purpose of enhancing your productivity and overall experience. A lot of them can be powered via USB, giving you the option of portability.

Some USB devices ought to be at the top of your list of must-haves. For instance, you may want to get a pair of good quality wireless headphones that you can use with your computer, preferably ones that offer noise-cancelling features to block out distractions and other environmental noise. Alternatively, you can look into acquiring a Bluetooth speaker for your computer desk, such as the Anker SoundCore 2, which we found to be an excellent pick considering its sound quality and affordability.

If you own a Windows laptop, you definitely should invest in a portable monitor like the Arzopa S1 Table as a secondary screen. It conveniently connects to your machine via USB and extends your computer display, a feature that'll only improve your ability to multitask and perhaps provide a separation between open work and personal windows and tabs. A portable monitor can also work with a desktop rig, a tablet, or a smartphone, making it a great all-around device to own. If you need more ideas for other essential USB gadgets to purchase to improve your current PC or Windows laptop setup, we've rounded up some suggestions below, arranged into nifty categories. You can read more about what went into the selection process at the end of this article.

