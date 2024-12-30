10 Of The Best Wireless Headphones For Every Budget
Today's Wireless headphones give users freedom, convenience, and cutting-edge technology to completely change their listening experience. The first pair of wireless headphones that used Bluetooth and could play music was introduced in the early 2000s, but they offered a subpar listening experience. Today, advancements in audio engineering alongside wireless connectivity have transformed wireless headphones into an absolute necessity for millions. Whether you're tuning into a podcast on a long drive or working out to your favorite playlist at the gym, they're everywhere.
Most users — especially those who have a busy or crowded commute or are flying frequently — enjoy features like active noise cancellation to drown out the excess sound. Some models also offer high-fidelity audio and customizable sound profiles for those who want to fine-tune their listening experience even further. Fitness enthusiasts might enjoy sweat-resistant headphones. The real game-changer in recent years has been the development of true wireless earbuds. Users can now decide between over-ear, on-ear, or earbuds that are completely cordless.
Aside from performance, wireless headphones are now a fashion statement in 2024. Goliaths like Apple, Sony, and Bose are competing tirelessly to give users a dash of style while maintaining some affordability. The good news is there's a wide range of choices and a perfect pair for everyone, regardless of budget. As an avid enthusiast and longtime user of high-quality headphones, I've tested and compared several in 2024 to find the most functional and comfortable options — whether for my lifestyle or others'. Here are 10 excellent wireless headphones that fit every price range for audiophiles, casual listeners, and everyone in between.
Apple AirPods Max ($549)
The AirPods Max offer Apple's signature design ethos in multiple color options and cutting-edge tech, offering a listening experience that's as luxurious as it is immersive. The over-ear wireless headphones come with custom acoustic drivers and Apple's H1 chip, which helps promote high-fidelity sound and instant connectivity to other Apple devices like the iPhone or the MacBook. There's also spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a 3D soundscape. Movie buffs and movie enthusiasts will love the soundscape for a surround-sound-like experience.
Additionally, AirPods Max offers active noise cancellation that blocks out virtually all ambient noise and can quickly switch to transparency mode for awareness of surroundings. A breathable knit mesh canopy rests on the top of your head and memory foam ear cushions for a secure but relaxing fit. There's also a Digital Crown dial similar to the Apple Watch for adjustments in volume, pausing, playing, or answering calls. AirPods Max has a battery life of up to 20 hours, and a five-minute charge can get an hour and one half of playback.
The only downside of the AirPods Max is its steep price point at around $549, depending on whether or not you get them directly from Apple. Still, the build quality and premium features make it a worthy investment for any user, but especially Apple enthusiasts. Business professionals who require excellent call quality will also benefit. Basically, if you're willing to pay the cash, AirPods Max is hard to beat, with a cohesive blend of style, comfort, and features.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra ($329)
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones come in a very close second on the list, as they set a new standard in active noise cancellation. Bose, in general, makes some of the quietest headphones. The QuietComfort Ultra is also an over-ear design and uses advanced active noise cancellation to target and eliminate ambient noise from environment to environment. Further, the sound quality with the QuietComfort Ultra headphones is top of the line, with depth and clarity that make podcasts, music, and movies come alive.
The headphones are also ridiculously comfortable — hence the name. They have a lightweight design and plush ear cushions with an adjustable headband, making them perfect for traveling or any particularly long listening sessions. Bose also integrated intuitive touch controls on the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, so it's very simple for users to turn the volume up or down, skip tracks, or make calls. There's also a battery life of 24 hours plus quick charging and several color options to fit your style.
We'd argue that travelers and remote workers would benefit the most from the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, those who just want peace and quiet while listening. They provide all-day comfort and are easy to use with impeccable sound quality. That's why the price tag is a little higher at $329, but it still fits the budget of those who want to spend at least a hundred less than the AirPods Max.
Sony WH-1000XM5 ($279)
Sony's wireless headphone options can be hard to compete with, and that's especially the case with the WH-1000XM5 model, which offer equal or better active noise cancellation than Bose and excellent audio performance. The active noise cancellation from the WH-1000XM5 headphones even adapts to different environments in real-time. For example, if you go from a coffee shop to a bustling city street, it will quickly catch the adjustments in ambient noise and silence them for the user. Additionally, the sound profile is customizable via the Sony Headphones Connect app, allowing the option of fine-tuning the audio experience for those who are interested.
If that isn't enough, the WH-1000XM5 headphones boast a sleek, minimalist design for a style-plus-function combo in a variety of colors. The headphones even have soft-fit leather earcups and an adjustable headband for a snug fit. The WH-1000XM5 also has a longer battery life than both the AirPods Max and QuietComfort Ultra at 30 hours. Just a three-minute quick-charge also offers three hours of playback.
This is another over-ear option that's ideal for commuters or frequent flyers, as the WH-1000XM5 headphones have superior noise cancellation, battery life, and comfort. While they may be most beneficial to those types of users, the casual listener will also get nothing but great benefits out of them. It's a premium experience offered at around $298 – just shy of Bose in price, but sacrificing no quality.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless ($249)
For about half the price of the AirPods Max, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones strike a perfect balance between premium audio performance and everyday practicality. They have 42mm transducers, which are the drivers that convert electrical signals into sound waves. The 42mm size is considerable, offering rich and detailed sound with deep bass. Like the aforementioned over-ear headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones come with adaptive noise cancellation and, similar to AirPods Max, come with a transparent hearing mode for amplified surrounding noise so you can remain aware of your environment when needed.
While the design might not be as sleek and stylish as some, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 offers comfort and functionality with a lightweight frame and cushioned earcups. It also folds nicely for easy portability when traveling or on the go. Arguably, the biggest highlight of the headphones is its battery life — 60 hours. That's double the listening time of the AirPods Max, QuietComfort Ultra, and WH-1000XM5. That alone makes the Sennheiser Momentum4 headphones ideal for long flights or busy work weeks. There are also touch controls and customizable sound settings in the Sennheiser Smart Control mobile application for users.
These headphones benefit a wide range of people and are arguably the most versatile over-ear headphones on our list. They're also $225, still on the high-end for cost but hundreds less than other equally gifted peers. If you're after high-performance headphones that excel in sound and comfort, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones should certainly earn your consideration.
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 ($179)
Moving away from wireless over-ear headphones — which will typically always be more expensive than earbuds and only suit some lifestyles — the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 is sure to appeal to those who prefer not to have the environment around them completely drowned out. That's because the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones have bone conduction technology, resting on and transmitting sound through users' cheekbones, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings easily while listening to music, podcasts, videos, or more.
While unconventional, the OpenRun 2 doesn't compromise on sound quality. There are enhanced bass transducers that deliver improved audio and even dual noise-canceling microphones for clear calls when needed. They are also lightweight with a wraparound frame, securing tightly but also not causing any discomfort. Durability is also the name of the game for the OpenRun 2, as they're sweat and water-resistant, making them ideal for high-intensity activities.
A single charge with the OpenRun 2 headphones will offer listeners about 10 hours of playback, and a five-minute quick charge will provide one and a half hours of use. It might come as no surprise, considering the features and bone-conduction technology, that these headphones are perfect for fitness enthusiasts. Runners, cyclists, and anyone else spending time outdoors will remain safe and aware during workouts or exploration.
The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones are innovative and don't skimp on performance with a price point of $179. It's a standout choice for the active wearer.
Beats Fit Pro ($149)
Active users and casual listeners who prefer wireless earbuds might be more inclined to reach for the Beats Fit Pro, and we wouldn't blame you. They're the ultimate earbuds with flexible wingtips for a secure and comfortable fit. The Beats Fit Pro also has a dynamic sound profile thanks to parent company Apple and the H1 chip included, meaning users get rich audio with deep bass and crisp highs.
There's also the same active noise cancellation and transparency mode offered in other AirPods designs, with the quick adaptability to silence the outside environment or turn it up at a moment's notice. Similar to the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2, Beats Fit Pro is also resistant to sweat and water. It does have a slightly shorter lifespan after charging, though, at six hours. Still, the charging case does offer an additional 18, making it a perfect on-the-go companion for all-day performance.
With these features, there's no question that the Beats Fit Pro is tailor-made for athletes, gym-goers, or users who engage in any kind of highly active lifestyle. That doesn't mean they can't be used casually, however. Given the relationship with Apple, those who love being able to sync their devices would be satisfied with the automatic switching and dynamic head tracking. The Beats Fit Pro combines style, functionality, and performance in a compact package worth about $149 — not a bad price for top-of-the-line wireless earbuds.
Marshall Major IV ($70)
The Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones are seriously stylish. They offer a retro-inspired design with modern features, making them an ideal choice for those music lovers who value substance and performance. Major IV has custom-tuned dynamic drivers and a balanced sound through controlled deep bass, smooth mids, and clear highs, fitting a variety of genres. Still, given the sound profile, it will likely appeal to those lovers of indie rock and pop music.
Major IV also has a foldable design and plush ear cushions for portability and comfort, along with a multi-directional control knob like on an amp for navigating music, podcasts, or other audio and phone calls. The standout functional feature of these headphones is the battery life of a whopping 80 hours. That's industry-leading, beating out even some of the top over-ear designs on this list by a mile. A 15-minute quick charge, for example, can get users 15 hours of playback.
Those who love a vintage aesthetic without sacrificing much performance will gravitate toward the Marshall Major IV. Their robust build and long-lasting battery make them perfect for daily use, working at home, in-office, commuting, traveling, or otherwise. Marshall Major IV is universal and affordable at a price of only $85 at the time of this writing — a fantastic option for the majority of wireless headphone users.
Beats Flex ($70)
If you want to stay in the same price range as the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones but still prefer earbuds, the Beats Flex is a great option that retails at $70. They're an affordable entry point into the Beats ecosystem, but there's still no compromise on quality. The Beats Flex offers a light neckband-style design that's sleek, stylish, and can be worn all day without any issues. Additionally, the Beats Flex has the Apple W1 chip, seamlessly connects to Apple devices, and is beloved by iPhone users.
As far as audio performance goes, the Beats Flex is solid, having a well-balanced sound profile, including Beats' signature deep bass. The earbuds themselves are also magnetic to ensure they stay tangle-free, and when clipped together, they pause whatever you're listening to instantly. Battery life for the Beats Flex is 12 hours, helping them easily fit into the wearer's lifestyle — whether they're on a commute, doing a light workout, or casually listening in the comfort of their living space. A quick charge of 10 minutes also provides one and a half hours of playback.
Those on a budget but still want reliable performance will find that the Beats Flex meets their needs. While it does lack active noise cancellation and some other advanced features of the higher-end headphone models, the price and Apple integration make it a practical choice for everyday use. Basically, if you're looking for stylish, functional earbuds without breaking the bank, the Beats Flex delivers excellent value.
Anker Soundcore Life Q30 ($51)
The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones offer an unbeatable combination of affordability and premium features for an over-ear design. They have hybrid active noise cancellation, reducing the sounds from the outside environment drastically to allow you to focus on music, podcasts, videos, or calls. The headphones are also equipped with 40mm drivers for high-quality sound and a balanced listening experience. Still, it's comfort that remains a top priority for the Life Q30, as with many over-ear headphones. The ear cups are memory foam, and you can adjust the padded headband as needed for an ideal fit.
An impressive 40-hour battery life also comes with the Life Q30, including active noise cancellation and up to 60 hours without. Either way, there's no fear of running out of power during long travel, commutes, or busy workdays. As a bonus, the Life Q30's sound profile is also customizable with settings in the Soundcore mobile application.
Life Q30 is best for virtually anyone, but especially students, professionals, or travelers seeking all the features they love in higher-end designs for a considerably more affordable price of around $80. They're versatile enough for a variety of uses, from studying in a bustling café, watching movies at home, or taking a flight to your vacation destination. Life Q30 doesn't skimp on quality but is definitely kinder on the wallet, making it an excellent choice on our list.
Sony WH-CH520 ($39)
Rounding out the list is another Sony design, the WH-CH520. The on-ear headphones deliver clear, well-balanced sound for about $40. The Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) and SBC (Sub-band Codec) help deliver a consistent listening experience on all devices. AAC and SBC are audio compression formats used with Bluetooth. AAC offers higher quality than just SBC alone and is always used in the more expensive headphones on this list. It's certainly a bonus to have it with the Sony WH-CH520. In addition, the sound quality and style are also still customizable through the Sony Headphones Connect app.
Battery life also stands out with the WH-CH520 at 50 hours of playback with a single charge. Quick charging can also add an extra one and a half hours of listening time after just three minutes plugged in, meaning you're never without your favorite tunes or podcast episodes for long. The WH-CH520 is still fairly comfortable as well, with an adjustable headband and soft ear cushions, essential qualities for extended use.
Students, commuters, or anyone really looking for an affordable pair of wireless headphones with satisfactory performance will love the WH-CH520. Sure, it doesn't come with all the bells and whistles, including active noise cancellation, but it's lightweight and reliable. If you're looking for dependable wireless headphones on a strict budget, you can't go wrong with the WH-CH520.