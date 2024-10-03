Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Review: A Frontrunner For Running With Bone Conduction Audio

Every responsible runner has to maintain a certain level of situational awareness during their outdoor workouts, especially when it's in a high-traffic area. This is one of the reasons why open-ear bone conduction headphones are becoming the rage in the running scene. Rather than have audio transmitted directly to the eardrum — it's how most traditional headphones work — sound is instead relayed via vibrations that travel through the head and jaw bones. In addition, bone conduction headphones typically sit outside of the ear, leaving it free to sonically register whatever's happening within the vicinity. Granted, this may sacrifice some of the sound quality you can get in spades from good quality in-ear earphones, but most users who've made the switch to bone conduction technology may find it an acceptable compromise to make, if it means being able to stay alert as well as sparing the eardrums some long-term damage.

To address audio clarity concerns, first-rate open-ear headphones company Shokz released the OpenRun Pro 2, an upgrade to their previous flagship headphones. On top of a bone conduction driver, an additional air conduction driver has been included to deliver lower frequency sounds and deep bass more effectively. The latter is also designed to lessen strong and potentially uncomfortable vibrations produced by most bone conduction headphones to date.

As a long-time runner, I've mainly used in-ear workout earbuds that are equipped with noise-canceling and transparency modes that give me the ability to hear or block out road noise when I want to. For a change, I wanted to try open-ear headphones, see what all the hype is about, and determine if the OpenRun Pro 2 is worth putting into my regular rotation of running paraphernalia. Shokz provided a sample of the OpenRun Pro 2 for the purposes of writing this review.

