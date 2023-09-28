Bone Conduction Headphones Explained: How They Work, And Are They Safe?

In the world of audio listening devices, there are many options to choose from. While some prefer the earbud style like Apple AirPods, others prefer over-the-ear headphones. Luckily, for those who enjoy choice, a third style of headphones is starting to become popular, called bone conduction headphones. However, with every new piece of technology, there are reasonable questions about how it works and whether it's safe to use. This concern is even more valid in the wearables category.

As a peripheral, headphones are unlike other equipment as they can actually cause long-lasting damage if used improperly, as exposure to noises over a certain decibel can cause long-term hearing loss. Therefore, it's reasonable to be concerned or at least curious about the claims that the new technology is safer than traditional headphones. The reality of whether bone conduction headphones are more safe may be more complicated than you originally thought. While bone conduction headphones are not dangerous when used properly — like many tech products — there are pros and cons to using the innovative new audio device.