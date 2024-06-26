Viral TikTok Tech: Does This Portable Monitor Live Up To The Hype?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TikTok is teeming with cool gadgets you can get on a modest budget. One such item that has been making the waves lately is the Arzopa portable monitor — also known as the S1 Table — currently one of the top 10 best-selling computer monitors on Amazon. As someone who regularly multitasks on a laptop and tends to have several windows open at one time, a secondary screen is somewhat of a necessity. In general, an excellent quality external monitor from a reputable brand would be in the $100-or-more price range. Given that at the time of writing, the Arzopa portable monitor was on sale for $70 — originally listed at $129.99 on Amazon — I grabbed the chance to see if this gadget was worth all the online attention it was getting.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

Coming into it, I didn't have super high expectations. I've never heard of the brand before. The product description said it had a 15.6-inch display — the same as my laptop's dimensions — which was way smaller than my 28-inch secondary monitor already set up in my home office. However, my big screen is not at all portable, whereas the Arzopa monitor is meant to be a device you can take with you anywhere you go. I had a trip coming up, so I figured it'd be a convenient thing to have in my arsenal for impending travels. I ordered it on Amazon and received the package on the same day, which is always a bonus.