Why Do 'F' And 'J' On Keyboards Have Bumps On Them?

In today's technological age, you'd be hard-pressed to find a person who doesn't have even the most basic experience of using a computer. In the same vein, if you've ever used one before, then you've also had some experience using a keyboard to run the machine.

If you currently own a computer keyboard, take a moment and get a good look at it. Depending on what design you went for, it may include a number pad on the right side. If you went for an ergonomically inclined one, it may even have a wrist pad included for you to rest your hands on. While certain keyboards may have features that are unique to them, most are guaranteed to have the same characteristics as well.

For starters, your keyboard will highly likely have a "QWERTY" layout, which is the standard used to date. You'll also notice that the "F" and "J" keys may have small singular bumps on them. These almost negligible marks actually serve a pretty important purpose: they allow you to potentially type a little bit faster.

