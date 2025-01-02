How To Use The F Keys On Your Laptop

If you take a look at your laptop's keyboard, you'll notice that the top row keys have icons printed above, with "F" and a number, like F1, F2, and so on, below each one. These are known as function keys and are now primarily used to control system features, depending on the icon printed above them. While the function keys may vary slightly depending on which laptop you own, for instance, here are the function keys you'll find on an M2 MacBook Air for reference.

F1 and F2 are used to lower and increase screen brightness. F3 activates Mission Control, showing all your currently open windows, and F4 launches Spotlight Search. F5 is used to activate Dictation, and the F6 key toggles Do Not Disturb on and off. On the other hand, F7, F8, and F9 are used to control playback, more precisely, skip tracks, pause/play, and rewind. Finally, F10, F11, and F12 are used for muting, lowering, and raising the volume.

Whether you own a MacBook or a Windows laptop, the function keys serve similar roles, though their specific functions may differ slightly. All you need to do is quickly glance at the icon above each key to figure out what they do. The real question here, though, is – how exactly do you use the F keys on your laptop?

