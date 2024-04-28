This Windows 11 Feature Can Help Reduce Nighttime Eye Strain — Here's How To Set It Up

Most electronic gadgets that have a display emit blue light as a way to imitate the brightness of the sun. For the most part, this enhances the clarity of what you're looking at onscreen. While it's mostly fine for people who use their devices in the daytime, it can be a source of eye fatigue — maybe even blindness — for those working on their computers at night. Those who use their phones, tablets, or laptops in bed could also increase their level of alertness when they should be winding down for good quality sleep.

The good thing about smartphones and computers these days is that most are rigged with nighttime features that make their screens more eye-friendly. Those who use mobile devices at bedtime can turn down the brightness of their gadget's display and choose a darker background or theme so it's easier to look at. The same is true for desktops and laptops.

For starters, you can enable dark mode on a Windows 11 machine. You can choose a dark wallpaper and decide whether you'd like to enable the built-in dark color scheme or manually customize the colors in which your task and app windows appear. If you opt for the latter, the general rule of thumb is to pick hues that aren't bright.

The other thing you can do is set up ambient light on your Windows 11 computer to switch on automatically, so you don't have to manually tweak your screen's brightness.