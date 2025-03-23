10 Laptop Accessories That Could Increase Productivity
Productivity is a mindset, and while no accessory or price point on the internet can tweak it, the right tools and workspace can make all the difference in efficiency and comfort and directly impact one's overall productivity. For instance, the laptop accessories market was valued at approximately $41 billion in 2024 and is projected to double up to $81 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during this period. This underscores the importance of laptop accessories in enhancing productivity and how people are shifting towards investing in an ergonomic workspace, especially as remote work continues to become more of a norm as time passes.
For a long-term productive work setup, a laptop will only be as good as the tools you use with it. A handful of carefully chosen accessories can reduce clutter, streamline workflows, prevent health problems, and multiply the things you can tick off your checklist in a short period of time. As Paul J. Meyer once said, "Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort."
Noise-canceling headphones
The first step to productivity is eliminating distractions, and only a handful of things are more disruptive than noise. A busy cafe, a noisy office, or even one's living room is loud enough to mess with the most focused workers. And for tons of people, noise is the main culprit in their inability to get tasks done on time. The solution? Pretty simple. Block it out. A good pair of noise-canceling headphones won't just mute the distractions; They'll create a soundscape that keeps you in the zone and locked into your work.
If you don't already have a noise-canceling headset, you should consider getting the Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones. It's a solid purchase given that it is extremely lightweight, features Sony's trademark Dual Noise Sensor technology with active noise canceling (ANC), and even has Alexa built in. Users recommend the Sony WH-CH720N headset for its long battery life, good sound equalizer, and solid quality. However, some note that while it's sturdy, the build feels a bit plasticky and can warm up after extended use. If that's a deal breaker for you, there's an entire list of 2024's best noise-canceling earbuds that won't break the bank at your disposal.
Laptop stand
Hello, and welcome to the tech neck club – you gain free entry as soon as you experience bouts of throbbing back and neck pain from prolonged hours on your laptop. It's a modern-day epidemic, but fortunately, this one has an easy fix. There are a series of steps you can take to un-tech your neck, and the first one is getting yourself a laptop stand. A stand will prop your device up to a comfortable eye level so you can work in a relaxed posture with a straight back and no additional strain.
The fact that a pain-free working session gives you an increase in productivity is a no-brainer, but it is also fantastic for regulating the cooling and ventilation of your laptop to prevent overheating. Plus, it saves your keyboard from disastrous beverage spills and gooey snacks. All the extra desk space can be utilized for your notebooks and binders — even if it's just for the pretty desk aesthetics. The Lamicall adjustable laptop stand is a solid pick and costs only $36. The affordable, sturdy structure will not just extend your laptop's lifespan, but your spine's too. And if you're still not sold, go ahead and build yourself a 10-minute DIY laptop stand instead.
Stream Deck
Imagine being able to configure hotkeys and shortcuts to instantly launch different programs, trigger complex tasks, or just get more done with fewer clicks. Fortunately, with a macro keypad like a Stream Deck, it's all within the realm of possibility. For those unfamiliar, a Stream Deck is basically an extension of your keyboard. It has multiple buttons that can be pressed to implement different types of actions that are completely customized.
You can set up a Stream Deck to quickly launch specific apps, adjust sound settings, change lights, trigger a series of key binds, help in video editing, and much more. Think of it as a workflow automation tool that speeds up simple repetitive tasks with just a single key press.
The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is a popular choice due to its 15 LCD keys that integrate with plugins like Twitch, Spotify, Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), YouTube, and more. It lets you automate multiple keystrokes and clicks with a single key press. And since it's completely customizable, you can set it up to streamline your workflow. Users have found the Elgato Stream Deck an absolute game-changer for streamers and content creators. A single key press on the Elgato Stream Deck can let you automatically share your screen on Zoom, mute yourself on Discord, and launch a game from your Steam collection. It's super reliable, easy to set up, and can be yours for just $129.
External monitor
An external monitor is probably the most important laptop accessory you'll ever get, and the second thing you'll need after a laptop stand to resolve the infamous tech neck. When you have more screen real estate, you can open multiple windows in parallel and avoid unnecessary context switching, all while ensuring you get more done in less time. Switching between different windows can seem unimportant at first, but the longer you work, the more you realize that it is a pretty gigantic roadblock on the path to a productive work session, because, simply put, context switching is a real pain.
In addition to giving you more space, the higher-resolution display also means your eyes will be less strained thanks to larger text and multimedia. For creative professionals, an external monitor provides smoother visuals, which is very helpful in video editing and design. And when you're meeting over Zoom or Teams, you'll find the extra display very handy, as you can place your notes and video feed on separate screens.
The Dell UltraSharp is a top pick for laptop users, thanks to its crisp 27-inch screen and 350 nit brightness. With a QHD Wide 1440p LED panel, it delivers excellent value without breaking the bank. Plus, its sleek design keeps your workspace looking sharp.
Docking station
A docking station or USB dock in essence handles all the connectivity options of your laptop. It lets you connect multiple peripherals like monitors, keyboards, and hard drives simultaneously without creating a chaotic cable mess. If you're regularly bouncing between a full-blown office desk setup and remote work (which, right now, is definitely a commonplace thing in the workplace), you'll find a docking station to be super effective. To make the deal even sweeter, many docking stations can even charge your computer. Simply dock your laptop, skip the cable chaos, and jump right into work.
Once set up, a good dock instantly transforms your laptop into a powerhouse workstation. The Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K docking station is an excellent choice for power users who need to juice their workstation for maximum performance and productivity. With nine high-speed ports, you can connect two 4K monitors. In addition to numerous USB Type C, HDMI, and Ethernet ports, it provides a steady 100W charge for your laptop as well, and is compatible with both Macbooks and Windows laptops. However, if your Windows laptop uses Thunderbolt 3, you'll have to choose a compatible docking station instead.
USB-C hub
While USB-C hubs are similar to docking stations, a USB hub and USB dock differ fundamentally in the problems they solve. Docking stations are built for power users that have a permanent workstation setup, but USB-C hubs provide additional ports for more flexibility on the go. If your laptop manufacturer wasn't generous with multiple ports, a USB-C hub is perfect for connecting an additional HDMI display, charging a phone, and even using an SD card.
A USB-C hub can streamline your workflow by allowing you to connect multiple peripherals at once without being limited by fewer ports. These dongles are typically compatible with any laptop that contains a USB-C port, making them versatile and easy to use. The seven-in-one Anker 341 USB-C hub can even support a 4K HDMI display. USB-C hubs typically don't pass through power for charging your laptop, but the Anker 341 hub can charge your machine at 100W.
Power bank
Working from a coffee shop is arguably one of the most romanticised aesthetics ever — sipping a latte, rain poetically tapping against the window, the scent of baked goods in the air — until your laptop's battery hits 5% and you're suddenly scrambling to find an available outlet like it's the "Hunger Games." This is why power banks are basically modern-day lifesavers. Everyone who's ever owned a laptop or even a mobile phone can think of at least one time in life when a power bank came in clutch. If you've got one in your bag, you're looking forward to hours of uninterrupted productivity no matter where you go.
Much like everything else on this list, you have a ridiculous amount of options to choose from. Some of the best brands in the industry for power banks include Baseus, Anker, and Einova, and a model like the Baseus Blade Charging Station 6-in-1 is as gold-standard as it gets.
External SSD
SSDs are lightning-fast storage mediums and a huge upgrade over traditional mechanical hard drives. If you're constantly working with large files and need to move them quickly, an external SSD will soon become a necessity. Since SSDs have incredibly fast read and write capabilities, you can work on files directly from the SSD in video editing or design software — without needing to import them onto your laptop. And if you're someone who's dabbling in remote work, then a sleek lightweight SSD is perfect for on-the-go professionals.
External SSDs also make for a secure, reliable backup solution without depending on cloud storage. When it comes to performance and durability, SanDisk has built a strong reputation, making the SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD a great option to consider. But, if you're new to the world of adding storage capacity to your computer, there are certain things you should know before buying an external hard drive, and finding the right balance between capacity, speed, and security is one of them. Whether you're editing a high-resolution video, working with large datasets, or just freeing up space on your laptop, an external SSD can keep your workflow efficient.
Touch screen stylus
Touchscreen laptops offer the best of both worlds. They can be PCs when you need power or tablets when you want flexibility. They deliver all the capability and functionality of a traditional PC while adding a new creative dimension. They allow you to sketch and annotate with ease, making both work and creativity more seamless. And if you're rocking a two-in-one like the Microsoft Surface or Lenovo Yoga, a touchscreen stylus is your ultimate sidekick.
For dedicated touchscreen users, a stylus can be a total game-changer. It lets you sketch precise drawings, take digital notes effortlessly, multitask across apps, and edit documents and forms with ease. With a responsive feel and real-time response, a good stylus can mimic the natural flow of writing on paper. The Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 – priced at $122 — is a good choice, offering a sleek design, fluid performance, and broad compatibility with various touchscreen laptops. Alternatively, if you're looking for a more versatile stylus that works with Android and PC, there are plenty of options worth considering.
Blue light screen filter
We've already discussed solutions to fix muscle strains caused by long screen hours, and now it's time to tackle the detrimental eye strain, discomfort, and headaches caused by long screen hours. While most phones and PCs now include built-in blue light screen filters to ease eye strain and help you stay focused on those long days, the built-in display settings change the color temperature of your display and only provide partial relief.
The VizoBlueX screen filter attaches to your LCD display directly. It continuously blocks out harmful ultraviolet and blue light that is emitted from your laptop without distorting colors. This makes it especially valuable for designers and content creators who need both blue-light filtering and accurate colors. Plus, it's available for screens of all sizes including laptops, monitors, and even TVs, so you can reduce eye strain no matter where you work or unwind. If you feel that the night light setting on your laptop has helped, you can go a step further with a hardware-based protection film that provides long-term consistent protection from harmful rays.