10 Laptop Accessories That Could Increase Productivity

Productivity is a mindset, and while no accessory or price point on the internet can tweak it, the right tools and workspace can make all the difference in efficiency and comfort and directly impact one's overall productivity. For instance, the laptop accessories market was valued at approximately $41 billion in 2024 and is projected to double up to $81 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during this period. This underscores the importance of laptop accessories in enhancing productivity and how people are shifting towards investing in an ergonomic workspace, especially as remote work continues to become more of a norm as time passes.

For a long-term productive work setup, a laptop will only be as good as the tools you use with it. A handful of carefully chosen accessories can reduce clutter, streamline workflows, prevent health problems, and multiply the things you can tick off your checklist in a short period of time. As Paul J. Meyer once said, "Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort."