10 Pieces Of Desk Tech To Help You Keep Active At Work
You've probably heard that too much of anything is bad, and ironically, that includes sitting. Spending hours in a chair can get really boring, and while it may seem harmless, it can have health downsides, such as backaches and stiff joints. Standing for too long isn't great either.
Despite these challenges, many jobs still require you to spend hours behind a desk. To help prevent some of these issues, it's important to take regular breaks, especially when working for long stretches. Today, some gadgets make it easy to stay active at work without leaving your desk. You can squeeze in a quick workout and even burn a few calories, all while getting things done.
From mini fitness trainers to comfort mats for standing desks, these gadgets are designed to keep you moving, offer comfort, and can also add some fun to your workspace. After all, who wouldn't want a mini elliptical or a balance board to liven things up? With that said, here are 10 pieces of desk tech to help keep you active at work.
Cursor Fitness Under-Desk Elliptical Trainer
Who says you can't sneak in a workout at your desk? The Cursor Fitness Under-Desk Elliptical Trainer is a work-from-home gadget to increase productivity that keeps you active without taking you away from your desk. Elliptical trainers replicate the walking motion so you can work out muscles like your calves and hamstrings. They are usually full-size machines you'll find in a home gym, but Cursor Fitness' elliptical trainer is a portable model that can fit easily under your desk.
It has a smooth and ultra-quiet pedaling motion, so it won't disrupt your focus or draw attention. With 12 workout modes, ranging from a light leg workout to a more intense session, there's a setting to match any mood. And when the weather's nice, or you're working from home, you can even take it outdoors with its cordless mode. Priced at just $109.99, this portable elliptical is also budget-friendly, providing a solid alternative to standard models that typically range from $200–$300.
VariDesk Pro Plus 36 Standing Desk Converter
With this desk converter from Vari, you can switch between sitting and standing anytime. It's like having a sit-stand routine without leaving your desk at all. The converter comes in either a manual model or an electric one. The manual model has 11 pre-determined height settings, while the electric model can stop anywhere within the height range.
What's great about the VariDesk Pro Plus is how easy it is to set up. It arrives almost fully assembled, so there's no need to struggle with a lengthy setup process. The two-tiered design even gives you separate platforms for your monitor, keyboard, and other accessories, helping you maintain an ergonomic setup.
This desk converter is as stylish as it is practical. Its sleek design blends seamlessly with any office décor, so you're not sacrificing aesthetics for functionality. Plus, the construction is sturdy and spacious enough to support multiple devices and reduces wobbling. The best part is you can get this desk converter for just $319.20 on Amazon.
Flexispot Adjustable Desk Bike
Cardio can be pretty boring. Imagine just staring straight ahead, cycling for an hour on an exercise bike. Enter the Flexispot Desk Bike. This clever bike-desk hybrid lets you get your heart rate up without missing a beat on your work.
With its three-in-one feature, you can use it as a chair, stationary bike, or stand on the opposite end for a standing desk setup. The adjustable seat height makes it comfortable for people of all sizes, and the compact design means it won't take over your workspace. It comes with wheels so you can move it around the office. And the bike's smooth and near-noiseless pedaling means you won't bother anyone.
You can change the resistance level to your pace from a slow roll during a meeting to a faster spin when tackling more repetitive tasks. It even has a cupholder and battery-powered tracker that monitors your bike activity. So break your usual desk-bound routine and get this desk bike for $399.99 on Amazon.
Niceday Stair Stepper
The Niceday Stair Stepper brings a dose of cardio to your desk setup without taking up much space. This compact, under-desk stepper is a perfect solution for those who want to stay active without the hassle of repeatedly getting up and down from their desk. Just slide it under your desk, paddle at your own pace, and monitor your step count and calories via the LCD screen.
The design of the Niceday Stair Stepper is all about simplicity and efficiency. Its sturdy, no-frills build ensures a smooth stepping motion. And, if you feel up to it, you can use the detachable resistance bands for overhead movements. It's easy to use with no complex setup or special footwear required and can carry loads up to 300 pounds. This stepper also has a lifetime warranty, and you can get one on Amazon for $59.99, which is cheaper than some of its competitors.
Flexispot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk
Experts say that alternating between sitting and standing is the ideal way to work, and this is where standing desks like the Flexispot E7 Pro Plus come in. A key benefit of standing desks is the ease of changing positions, and the E7 Pro Plus stands out with its intuitive control panel and four preset height settings. This means you can set precise sitting and standing positions without guessing the right height each time.
The Flexispot E7 Pro has a built-in cable management tray to keep everything neat, no matter how many devices you're running. And as a thoughtful bonus, the keypad includes a USB port.
Customization is also a big win here. Flexispot gives you options for desktop materials and a range of sizes to suit different spaces and styles. Whether you want a compact 48 x 24-inch surface or the full 80 x 30 inches, there's an option to fit your workspace perfectly. Assembly is also straightforward because all the necessary tools come with the desk.
In terms of design, the E7 Pro Plus delivers on style and stability. Its surface, sturdy T-legs, and durable frame create a nice minimalist look. Even at its highest setting, the desk remains stable, so you can load it up with multiple monitors, accessories, and equipment without worrying about wobbling or tipping. With all its perks, it's no surprise this is one of the more expensive options on our list, priced at $469.99 on Amazon.
Theragun Elite Massage Gun
At first glance, Therabody's Theragun Elite might look like it can fit right in a Star Wars movie, but that triangular handle is absolute genius. No matter how you hold it, that unique design helps you reach every knot and cramp without bending yourself into a pretzel. And sure, at 2.2 pounds, it's a little hefty, but this is actually a good thing. The weight, combined with that easy-grip handle, takes the strain off your arm during a deep tissue massage, even after a marathon session at your desk.
This massage gun doesn't just look cool; it's got serious power under the hood. With a whopping 16mm amplitude, the Elite digs deeper than your average device, reaching stubborn muscles in places you didn't know could get sore. It also offers five speeds for those times you want to crank it up (or take it easy), all displayed on a clear OLED screen.
And the attachments aren't your typical rock-hard plastic. Therabody went soft with closed-cell foam, which feels way kinder on your skin. Each of the five heads targets different areas, from the wedge for your shoulders to the dampener for tender spots. So, spending $399 on the Theragun Elite is a splurge that pays off in pure relief.
Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill
The Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill is an affordable, straightforward choice for anyone looking to add some easy steps to their day. This treadmill is simple to set up, taking about 10 minutes and just a few screws for stability. Despite its slim profile, it's sturdy enough to support up to 265 pounds, with a build quality that feels well above its price at $119.99 on Amazon.
This treadmill's compact form, with a 5-inch depth, means it can slide easily under a desk or into storage when not in use. However, its narrow deck requires some getting used to, especially if you walk with a wider stance. If you prefer a little more room, the Home Walking Treadmill Plus model offers a few extra inches of deck space, though without any additional features. The black glass display on the treadmill adds a touch of modern style and shows basic stats like time and distance. It can also connect to a smartwatch to display your workout info.
Shockz OpenRun Pro 2
The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones deliver high-quality sound with bone-conduction audio. This means you can listen to your favorite playlists or podcasts at work without disturbing others and still stay aware of your surroundings.
These $180 headphones are also made for runners, too, so you can wear them while jogging on your lunch break. You also don't need to worry about sweat or a bit of rain — an IP55 water resistance rating has you covered. And with how fussy touch controls can be, Shokz keeps it practical with physical control buttons.
With 12 hours of battery life, these headphones easily last through a full workday, and a quick 5-minute charge gives you 2.5 hours of playback, perfect for a quick boost. The open-ear design is especially useful if you're working from home and need to be alert to household sounds. Overall, the OpenRun Pro 2 is a super versatile companion.
Samsung Galaxy Ring
If you're wondering what smart rings are, the Galaxy Ring from Samsung provides a sleek example. This unobtrusive biometrics/activity tracker gently reminds you to get up and move every once in a while. Made from titanium, this smart ring blends style with function, providing a subtle way to track your health without the bulk of a smartwatch.
One of the Galaxy Ring's highlights is its adaptability. You can wear it alone for a minimal look or pair it with a smartwatch for more comprehensive tracking during high-intensity days. With a battery that drains just 11% in 24 hours, you get day-to-night tracking without having to charge multiple times. And thanks to its snug fit, there's no need to worry about it slipping off while you're working.
The ring is compatible with all Android devices, not just Samsung phones. Unfortunately, it does not accommodate iPhones. And although it doesn't give you the power to disappear or attract wizards to take you to Mordor, this $400 ring is definitely a piece of tech you should consider having on you at work.
Upright Go S Lite Posture Corrector Trainer
If you're going to sit or stand at your desk for long periods, you should at least do it right. The Upright Go S Lite Posture Corrector Trainer supports your spine and subtly encourages better alignment. This clever little device sticks to your back via adhesive strips or can hang around your neck if you prefer and uses gentle vibrations to give you a nudge when you hunch over.
You can adjust the vibration settings in the app and change the length and intensity to suit your preference. There's even an option to disable the vibration alerts and simply collect posture stats for an honest look at your habits over time. And since the Upright Go S stores your posture data for seven days, you can easily monitor your progress (or relapses).
While the Go S is the more budget-friendly option in the Upright lineup, it doesn't skimp on core functionality. Its single sensor effectively tracks your posture, and the battery life lasts about 2.5 days. Striking a balance between form, price, and function, the Upright Go is one of the cheapest options on our list, retailing on Amazon for $59.95.