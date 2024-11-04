Are Smart Rings Worth It? 5 Things To Consider Before You Buy

Wearable smart tech, despite still being a very young sector, is gradually rising in popularity and ubiquity. Smartwatches in particular are only a few steps behind modern smartphones developmentally– the first iPhone released in 2007, while the first Apple Watch released in 2015. Every major tech brand since then has been looking to cram as many features into their small devices as possible. A few notches behind smartwatches, however, there is another player in the wearables scene that's still getting its footing: smart rings.

Advertisement

Smart rings started slowly coming into vogue with the Oura Ring Kickstarter in 2015, but it took until 2024 before the big players like Samsung decided to throw their hat in. Over the course of this ephemeral period, multiple tech brands have taken a crack at the concept. The idea of what is effectively a magic ring that allows you to interface with your technology is naturally attractive in a fantastical way. In practice, though, the technology comes with a few small, yet vital quantifiers that keep it from having universal appeal. Before you run out and buy the first smart ring that catches the light in an aesthetically pleasing manner, there are several important questions and considerations to ruminate on.

Advertisement