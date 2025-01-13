12 Underrated Smart Office Products Worth Trying For Yourself
In an era where technology can hurt or help your workflow, having the right tools can make all the difference in your productivity. That said, the technology that will add the most value to your smart office depends on the nature of your work and the repetitive actions that come with it. The needs of someone whose job primarily consists of leading presentations in online conference calls will be different from the needs of someone who spends more time managing inventory.
Still, smart office accessories can be a real boon to your workday, whether you work from home or are confined to a typical office environment. Of course, the size of the gadgets you can use may vary depending on your workspace. You should also consider the ease of integrating smart devices with your existing set-up. The technology that may be required by your employer can mean being limited to a certain manufacturer ecosystem.
To help you decide what high-tech tools deserve a place on your desk, we've rounded up some underrated products that can quickly turn your ordinary office into a smart space. When choosing the items on this list, we considered different types of gadgets that can improve not just your productivity, but also your overall comfort, safety, and organization. So, if you're ready to start adding smart office products to your cart, check out our favorite underrated picks.
BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer
Some people wake up from their beds with an instant desire to be productive members of society. But for others, our will to live may need to be coaxed out with the smell of a hot, freshly brewed cup of coffee. Of course, one coffee-related challenge many people have is their lovely cup of Joe getting cold when meetings run too long. Unless, of course, you have something like the BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer.
With waterproof, thermo-conductive glass, this smart coffee warmer is a convenient way to keep your drink at the optimal temperature of 131 degrees Fahrenheit. Because it uses a gravity induction switch, your coffee mug will need to weigh at least 0.8 pounds (or 13 ounces) to activate the heating mechanism. A standard ceramic mug typically weighs between 7 and 14 ounces, although it will weigh more when filled with coffee. For the best results, BESTINNKITS recommends using thin-walled and flat-bottomed mugs. Priced at $39.99, this mug warmer generally has a ton of positive reviews, with an average rating of 4.4 stars from over 8,500 people.
Available in three colors (black, white, and pink), the 5.12-inch-diameter warmer can fit most standard mugs and is still compact enough for small desks. When it's not being used to keep your coffee at the ideal temperature, it can also be used for other drinks like tea, milk, or hot chocolate. It can even act as a candle warmer, so you can start your day with caffeine and end it by winding down with lavender-scented wax melts.
Phomemo D30 Label Maker
For people who work in retail, tracking everything is a never-ending task. Whether it's managing the existing inventory or taking note of expiration dates on incoming stock, keeping an eye on everything going in and out of your office or storage can be a challenge. While many of these little tasks are unavoidable, there are ways to make them easier, such as with a label maker. On Amazon, one of the most popular label makers you can get is the Phomemo D30. Although it has a $34.99 price tag, more than 22,000 buyers thought it was worth every cent and gave it 4.4 stars on average.
Because of the device's thermal printing technology, you don't have to worry about refilling anything apart from its continuous label paper. Unlike older label makers, this means less time buying ribbons, toners, or ink. While the label maker can only print black text, there are more than a hundred different colors of label tape you can swap in and out. You even have the option to attach either continuous or pre-cut labels.
Available in five colors (black, green, pink, purple, and white), it's designed to support smaller-sized labels that are 1-inch wide or less. With its partner app, the Phomemo label maker boasts several templates and a variety of symbols, frames, and fonts. You can add everything from images to barcodes and QR codes, and even timestamps.
Kasa Smart Plug
Not everyone has the budget to upgrade to smart office devices right away, especially if takes forever for your request to be approved by management. If you're looking for a cheaper solution, you can opt for smart plugs to fill in the gaps. With over 74,000 reviewers rating the Kasa Smart Plug an average of 4.6 stars, this is one of the top smart plug options on the market.
Compatible with both Amazon and the Google smart systems, this smart plug can easily help you turn devices on and off, set timers, or create schedules. And if you need a little more customization, you can set smart actions as well, which let you activate certain devices with things like motion detectors. There are a ton of creative uses for smart plugs, even outside of making sure your entire office layout is set up and ready for action before you arrive in the morning.
For about $24, you can three Kasa Smart Plugs, but you can also get a pack of four for $28.99 or in a bundle with an Alexa device. For the Kasa Smart Plug to work, you'll need to make sure it's connected to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi signal and set it up in the Kasa app. The app also allows you to monitor the usage metrics of each connected device, so you can improve your consumption habits (among other smart plug money-saving hacks).
Dreo Smart Tower Fan
Your office environment plays a big role in your productivity. In fact, even a few degrees can mean the difference between lethargy and comfort, according to Spacia. The ideal office temperature will depend on individual bodies and preferences, and you can't always control centralized air conditioning or heating. However, if you have a private office space, smart fans or space heaters can help calibrate the temperature to your preference.
With a minimum noise level of 28 decibels, which is quieter than a whisper, the Dreo Smart Tower Fan can help you cool off with its six speed levels. There are four ways to control it: pressing the buttons, using the remote control, via the smartphone app, or with smart home systems, like Amazon or Google. Plus, because the fan is floor mounted, you can move it around from your home office to your bedroom in the evening.
In general, almost 28,000 people think the smart fan's unique features make it worth purchasing, and have given it an impressive average rating of 4.6 stars. Although its $99.99 price tag can seem like a lot, Amazon does offer used options as well. Apart from maintaining the ideal temperature, smart fans can also save you money in a variety of ways, such as setting them to turn on only when someone is nearby.
ULTRALOQ Smart Lock
When it comes to securing company data, physical security can be just as important as digital security. However, this becomes more challenging if you work from home and other people can access your home office. Unless, of course, you get a lock that can keep everything safe without the hassle of physical keys, like the ULTRALOQ Smart Lock.
With the option to lock and unlock doors via keypad, smart watch, app, fingerprint, or even an auto unlock feature that can be linked to your smartphone, the ULTRALOQ Smart Lock provides multiple keyless entry options. On top of that, ULTRALOQ has several management features, which allow the primary user to monitor door status, see an entry log, customize when other users are allowed to enter, and manage the user list remotely. Lastly, the smart lock can work with several smart home systems, including Amazon, Google, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT.
So far, more than 12,000 people have given this smart lock an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon. Depending on whether you want to control the lock from outside your home (as well as inside your home) you can expect to spend between $149.99 to $169.99. Since the unit runs on batteries, you'll need to make sure you replace them right away when it sends an alert. But if you're unable to, the lock does comes with physical backup keys for emergencies.
Lenovo Vertical Computer Mouse
It's not uncommon for office workers to spend most of their day sitting down at desks and clicking away on mice. Unfortunately, the human body was never meant to be sedentary for long, so this lifestyle can quickly lead to health issues when not properly managed. To combat this, there have been several innovations designed to improve the experience of working at a desk for long periods, such as ergonomic office chairs and mice. In fact, we've listed some of our favorite ergonomic mouse options before, including the Lenovo Vertical Mouse.
While this mouse offers a lot of the same features as other ergonomic mice, with a vertical layout and convenient button placements, it does set itself apart in other ways. It uses eco-friendly, recycled cork material, which gives it a premium feel and elegant look. Although it's not rechargeable, it can last up to 12 months on one AA battery. Plus, it has programmable side buttons and a switch that can quickly change the sensitivity and speed of your mouse.
So far, over 6,000 people have given the different variants of the Lenovo Mouse (including more traditional models) an average of 4.5 stars on Amazon. Although, it's important to note that a few people have mentioned that the Lenovo Vertical Computer Mouse doesn't have a left-handed model and some found it didn't work as seamlessly with Mac computers.
DeerRun Walking Pad
For people whose jobs keep them glued to the screen, a walking pad can help introduce some regular movement to the work day. The DeerRun walking pad, starting at about $150, comes with an app that has tons of customizability and AI coach features. Plus, it has a community platform called PitPat that can keep you accountable with your movement goals. In general, the DeerRun walking pad can handle up to 300 pounds, go up to 5 mph in speed, and can easily be stored away. Not to mention, with a noise level of 45 decibels (or as loud as the typical office vent), it's reasonably quiet.
The DeerRun walking pad has an average of 4.4 stars from more than 300 people, which seems to indicate a general satisfaction with the product. With several color options, the DeerRun walking pad can easily fit the aesthetic of any private office environment. Apart from the smart walking pad itself, there's also an option to get it with a compatible standing desk for $259.99.
Walking pads like this are ideal for people who have their own private office or work at home, but may distract people in shared office spaces. Unfortunately, if you haven't reached that point in your career yet, you may have to settle for taking walks in between meetings at work instead.
ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
No matter how clean you try to be, it's normal for dust, dirt, or even food crumbs to build up on your desk, especially if you tend to spend your lunch breaks finishing projects. If you prefer a pristine workspace, you can spend more time working and less time cleaning with products like the ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner.
Measuring 3-by-3 inches and weighing only 6.7 ounces, this desk vacuum is compact enough to fit in most office drawers without taking up too much space. Depending on your preference, you can get the battery-powered option, which goes for $15.98, or the rechargeable option, which retails for $16.98. While it can take up to three hours for the 1600 mAh battery to be fully-charged, it can run for more than 6 hours straight, which is more than most people will ever need in one go. The rechargeable battery version can also be powered with power banks, car adapters, or even your laptop. In general, the vacuum has been rated 4.3 stars by some 17,000 people.
Either way, it's important to note that the vacuum does have a pretty high noise level at 70 db, which can be as loud as a dishwasher or open office, so it's best not to use it in the middle of the day, when it could bother your colleagues or distract people from important meetings.
Hicober 3 in 1 charging station
In a perfect world, technology would have progressed to the point where our gadgets can run for long periods of time without recharging. Unfortunately, we're not there yet. In the past, recharging a variety of devices meant keeping multiple cord types on-hand, even if they were all from the same manufacturer. In the last few years, though, gadget manufacturers have slowly been transitioning to more standardized charging systems, whether it's through the adoption of the USB-C cable or wireless charging features.
If you're an Apple user who wants to benefit from all this, you may want to try a charging station for your office space, like the Hicober 3 in 1 charging station. With its foldable design, you can easily set it up and put it away, even if you don't have much space on your desk. So far, over 5,200 customers rated it an average of 4.4 stars. Available in six color options, it's designed to work with Apple devices that have wireless charging capabilities, like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and select iPhone models.
KODAK Luma 150 Projector
If you're someone who gives a lot of presentations to prospective clients, a small but powerful projector, like the KODAK Luma 150 Ultra, might be a useful addition to your office. The projector can connect to devices through micro USB and HDMI ports. The KODAK Luma is compatible with both iOS and Android, so you can use AirPlay or Miracast to display images wirelessly. In a compact 4-by-4 inch package, the projector can easily fit inside small handbags, backpacks, or briefcases.
Despite its size, the KODAK Luma has a built-in speaker, 4K resolution support, and can project up to 150 degrees. Additionally, it has a 2.5-hour capacity with its rechargeable battery, so it's great for on-the-go sales presentations that just have to be done in person.
More than 3,000 people have given this pocket-sized projector 4.2 stars, which goes to show that the brand isn't afraid to evolve with the times. Priced at $249.99, the KODAK Luma is available in two colors, silver and black. But you should note there are some limitations in terms of copyrighted content. While it's possible to project streaming content through a streaming stick, like the Amazon Fire Stick, you can't stream apps like Hulu or Netflix through mirror casting.
Elgato Stream Deck Mini
If you love shortcuts and want to hyper-optimize your daily workflow, you may want to try the Elgato Stream Deck Mini. For $58.99, this stream deck lets you create six different shortcuts for any and every app you could need for work, like Adobe, Zoom, Microsoft, and Google Suite. With an average rating of 4.7 stars, some 6,000 people swear by the fact that it makes repetitive actions more efficient.
The Elgato Stream Deck's capabilities are reminiscent of what Apple tried to do with the polarizing Touch Bar, albeit more successful. Unlike the Touch Bar, the Elgato Stream Deck offers more intuitive ways for users to create custom shortcuts. If you think you need even more than six options, Elgato also offers a larger version of the controller with 15 customizable keys. On Amazon, the full-sized Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 has a slightly higher rating of 4.8 stars from more than 9,700 people and retails for $149.99. It's also available in three colors: black, white, and atomic purple.
Addtam Multi Plug Outlet
Not everyone is lucky enough to work for large corporations with seemingly endless budgets for office operations. In some cases, you may be working for a company that rents smaller spaces, which can mean limited access to unused electric outlets. Sure, you can buy power strips, but they tend to be bulky, and the use of multiple appliances and gadgets runs the risk of unwanted fires. If you're looking for a simpler solution, you might want to convince your boss to upgrade to the Addtam Multi Plug Outlet.
Addtam's outlet splitter comes with five standard outlets and four USB ports. In total, it offers nine options to power almost every kind of device. Plus, it has a smart night light feature and three surge protection circuits that can help protect your devices from being overloaded.
Available in two colors (white and black), you can opt to get the Addtam outlet with one USB-C port and three USB-A ports for $16.99, or with two USB-C and two USB-A ports for $21.99. More than 9,000 buyers on Amazon have given the outlet an average rating of 4.6 stars.
How these smart office gadgets made the list
In general, we chose gadgets that didn't come from household names, like Apple, Google, or Samsung — although we did include items that are compatible with their smart ecosystems. In addition, every item on this list has generally positive reviews and at least 4 stars from a significant number of users. They are also without any history of recall that could impact your health or safety.
For this list, we looked at a variety of gadgets that could address different aspects of the office experience, like temperature, cleanliness, and security. We also prioritized products that may not look like much, but can make a significant difference to your office space or work efficiency. Finally, we looked for smart office accessories that could be used in both a typical office environment and at home.
In an ideal world, we'd all have the budget to upgrade all our offices with the top-of-the-line products. However, that's not always possible. For this reason, we also added items with a wide range of price points, so you can choose the best way to enhance your office experience within your budget.