Elgato's Stream Deck+ Is The Touch And Twist Control Panel Apple's Touch Bar Dreamed Of Being

When Apple launched the Touch Bar back in 2016, it had high hopes that the versatile, touch-enabled function row would accelerate the workflows of the users of its MacBook Pros. Instead, many users wound up disliking it for some reason or another. While it was a good idea in theory — providing users with a dynamic function row that provided shortcuts to the user based on the context and apps they were using — the Touch Bar was pretty inconvenient if the software it relied on crashed.

In typical Apple fashion, the feature is still available with the latest MacBook Pro 13 — although Apple has admitted in an interview with WIRED "There's no doubt that our Pro customers love that full-size, tactile feel of those function keys," when asked about why it was axed from the other Pro machines in the 2021 lineup.

In the non-Apple world, however, there have been companies that have come up with alternative solutions to the Touch Bar, like the ASUS ZenBook Duo 15 that featured an entire pressure-sensitive touchscreen between the keyboard and the main display. Elgato's Stream Deck lineup, originally launched in 2017 (via Elgato), is an accessory originally designed for streamers, but has since become a staple for macro and shortcut-happy power-users. Elgato's streaming accessory recently received a massive update with the launch of the Stream Deck+, which takes Apple's Touch Bar functionality several steps further.