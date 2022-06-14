Apple's M2 13-Inch MacBook Pro Release Date And Price Set For Summer

Much has been revealed about Apple's new M2 Silicon chip, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro that it's going to use to debut the new processor — save when it'll be available and how much it'll cost. Like the M1 Pro and M1 Max before it, the M2 chip builds on Apple's Silicon chip technology to provide a jump in performance over previous models. The new M2 chip will, according to Apple, provide up to 50% more memory bandwidth for more fluid multitasking. And can run more resource-heavy games almost 40% faster. And can handle multiple simultaneous video streams at 4K and 8K.

The upcoming M2-powered MacBook Pro is being built around the new chip, so in theory, it'll be an ideal showcase for what Apple's next-level processor can accomplish. But as impressive as it all sounds, what most enthusiasts really want to know is when they'll be able to get ahold of one.