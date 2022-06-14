Apple's M2 13-Inch MacBook Pro Release Date And Price Set For Summer
Much has been revealed about Apple's new M2 Silicon chip, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro that it's going to use to debut the new processor — save when it'll be available and how much it'll cost. Like the M1 Pro and M1 Max before it, the M2 chip builds on Apple's Silicon chip technology to provide a jump in performance over previous models. The new M2 chip will, according to Apple, provide up to 50% more memory bandwidth for more fluid multitasking. And can run more resource-heavy games almost 40% faster. And can handle multiple simultaneous video streams at 4K and 8K.
The upcoming M2-powered MacBook Pro is being built around the new chip, so in theory, it'll be an ideal showcase for what Apple's next-level processor can accomplish. But as impressive as it all sounds, what most enthusiasts really want to know is when they'll be able to get ahold of one.
So when and how much?
A new announcement from Apple has clarified all of the important release details for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2. Starting on Friday, June 17, 2022, prospective buyers will be able to order the new laptop from Apple's online store, brick-and-mortar Apple Stores, via the Apple Store app, and through any other authorized retailers. It'll be available worldwide, too. Though orders won't actually be arriving on doorsteps or in stores until Friday, June 24.
Ordering options include two color choices — silver and space gray — as well as two sets of hardware specifications for either 256GB of internal storage or 512GB. The 256GB model will have a price of $1299, and the 512GB will be going for $1499. That'll be approximately $200 more for the version with double the internal storage capacity. Aside from the SSD space, both versions include 8GB of Unified Memory, a 13-inch True Tone Retina Display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Force Touch Trackpad. And both models are available in each of the two slightly different color metal casings.