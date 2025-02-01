10 Of The Coolest & Most Useful Gadgets You'll Want For Your Desk At Home Or Work

Multi-purpose devices can sometimes come across as "gimmicky." In the end, they can often be an inconvenience or just a waste of money. For example, cleaning a coffee machine with a built-in alarm clock ends up being a job more than the gadget is worth, while a cutting-board-and-tablet-stand combo feels like it's one spill away from disaster. However, when done right, a device such as the OttLite LED Desk Lamp and Bluetooth Speaker can be practical, stylish, and a good addition to your workspace. This lamp/speaker combo is ideal for professionals, students, artists, and crafters who need versatile lighting and quality audio.

Advertisement

At 300 lumens, the brightness is moderate. However, the natural daylight setting reduces glare and eye strain, and the dual pivoting shades and flexible neck allow for a broad area of lighting or concentrated focus on a specific spot. You can also set it to warm or bright white and combine it with the dimmer to match your task, whether working on the computer, reading, or sewing.

The built-in Bluetooth speaker allows you to stream music or podcasts to create a more pleasant working environment and enhance focus. What's more, you shouldn't expect inferior audio like you might from a gadget like this. The sound is clear and crisp, although at eight watts, it's not going to provide room-filling sound or handle bass-heavy music. However, it is ideal for casual listening and background audio while you are setting up your tasks.

Advertisement