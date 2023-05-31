Logitech MX Keys S Review: One Solid Simple Wireless Backlit Chiclet Keyboard

Logitech has expanded its popular "Master Series" or "MX" line of products with a new keyboard and a compact mouse. This review will be focusing on the keyboard, which has been named the MX Keys S. We have a separate review you can check out if you're interested in knowing more about the MX Anywhere S. MX Keys keyboards aren't anything new, but the "S" designation suggests that you're getting a little bit extra from this model. The keyboard is available in two colors, "Slate" which matches a lot of Logitech's darker accessories, and the new "Pale Grey" for those who like things on the lighter side, and has a price of $109.99.

If you've used one of Logitech's MX keyboards before, then a lot of this device's features will be pretty familiar to you. There are similar shortcut keys, backlighting, and multi-platform functionality included. There's also some exceptional build quality on offer. Logitech's MX line has always been pretty decent to start with, but they tend to nail the premium feel with their "S" products in particular. The "S" line started with last year's MX Master 3S, which was basically an improved release of the MX Master 3 and is continuing with the products that Logitech is releasing today. Logitech has provided us with a couple of MX Keys S keyboards for the purposes of this review, so let's take a deeper look at their features and what living with them is actually like.