6 Of The Best Accessories To Make Your Work From Home Office More Comfortable

If your job requires you to do a lot of typing, then take it from a full-time writer: a mechanical keyboard can do wonders for your comfort. While the most common keyboards use scissor switches (in which two interlocking pieces of plastic create resistance for each keypress) or membrane switches (where a membrane layer flexes to connect with a bottom layer when pressed), mechanical keyboards are popular because they use specialized switches with finely tuned springs and sometimes tactile mechanisms to ensure a consistent experience.

There are currently more mechanical keyboards on the market than ever before, with options ranging from slim and portable low-profile keyboards to big, brick-like keyboards that are meant to live on your desk. Some of the most reliable mechanical keyboard brands offer a variety of switch options, which can be hot-swapped at any time so you can experiment with different switches in the same keyboard to find the right ones for you.

My personal favorite keyboards at the moment are the Epomaker x LeoBog Hi75 and the NuPhy Air75 V2. The former is best for those with a full desktop computer setup, as it's quite heavy and requires a cable to power it, while the latter is compact enough to slip into a bag for those who work around the house or on the go. The Hi75 offers one of the best out-of-the-box typing experiences I've had. On the other hand, the Air75 V2 feels great to type on for such a low-profile keyboard, and has Bluetooth and 2.5GHz dongle modes in addition to a wired mode.

