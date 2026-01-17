5 Clever 3D Printer Projects To Upgrade Your Garage
NASA uses 3D printing in space, sending the first printer to the International Space Station in 2014 and printing more than 12 parts, including a ratchet wrench. Companies like Archireef and Reef Design Lab are 3D printing coral reefs to help restore damaged ecosystems, and hospitals are using printing facilities to manufacture products at the point of care. This cutting-edge technology was actually invented the same year as the Apple Macintosh and Tetris – 1984 — by a man named Chuck Hull, who likely never imagined it would be used in space or deep under our oceans. Luckily, you don't have to be an aeronautics agency to use or even buy a 3D printer. There are budget-friendly options available, and plenty of websites with ideas and patterns for an endless number of projects.
So how do 3D printers work? Also known as additive manufacturing, 3D printing builds objects layer by layer. It not only allows users to build objects three-dimensionally, but the process also uses less raw material and requires fewer steps than other types of manufacturing. Along with a 3D printer, you'll also need a design, or blueprint, and the raw materials. There are numerous types of 3D printers, but once you've bought one (or know someone who has one and is willing to let you play), you can make more than keychains or phone holders. Here are five projects you can make with a 3D printer that will take your garage beyond the basics.
Garage Shelf Hook
These simple hooks may be a good inaugural project if you're new to 3D printing. You will need to already have metal shelves installed in your garage for these to be useful, and they must have those keyhole-shaped slotted holes on the vertical posts, or these hooks won't work. Adding hooks to your garage is a simple way to start organizing, especially if you feel overwhelmed. They can free up space on the floor and other surfaces to prevent clutter and damage.
These hooks are extremely versatile and could be used for small items, like gloves, keys, rope, small tools, and even dog leashes. Users who have printed these hooks found they are easy to print and fit well, especially if you have Bunnings garage shelves. Several users noted that they aren't as strong as they expected, but are a good choice for lighter loads. If you want to organize items that easily get lost in your garage, or start small with your first print, this simple project is an excellent launch point with useful results, and the download is free.
Industrial Paper Towel Holder
Many of us keep paper towels in our garage, especially if we often do messy work like car maintenance or gardening, or we frequently need to clean up spills or wipe down tools. Of course, you can purchase a paper towel holder at your local hardware or home improvement store, but many of those are only designed to hold your everyday paper towels, the kind you may also use in the kitchen. If you typically keep heavier, industrial paper towels in your garage, those holders may not cut it.
This free paper towel holder design is specifically intended for industrial rolls, with the creator adding a version for "extra heavy" towels that includes a better support bar. Users praise the design, with one noting that she installed it in a barn and the holder stays solid even in the wind. The designer offers a few suggestions and notes on how to get the strongest print possible to be sure it will hold heavy rolls.
Ryobi 18V tool holders
Ryobi tools are a popular and budget-friendly choice for many DIYers and home improvement enthusiasts. Sold exclusively at Home Depot, Ryobi offers a wide range of tools, many of which are compatible with its 18V One+ battery system, which allows users to keep one battery for a variety of tools. Power tools can be a pain to store due to their size and shape, and improper storage may lead to damage. If you'd like to get your tools organized and accessible, this clever design will help you store them even if you don't have a pegboard.
The files are free to download, and interested hobbyists have eight designs to choose from. These include a single battery holder; a double battery holder; a hedge trimmer holder; a strimmer/weed wacker holder; a mount for a circular saw or vacuum; a design for flashlights; a 10-degree holder for a drill, impact wrench, small air pump and sander; and a 20-degree holder for a reciprocating saw. The designer notes that most of the designs are hollow to decrease the amount of plastic used.
Screwdriver holder wall mount
Almost every household has at least a few screwdrivers, and oftentimes they're left in junk drawers or messy tool boxes, leaving you scrambling to find one when you need it. If you do a lot of work in your garage, a wall mount can save space, keep your screwdrivers organized and easy to find, and leave that shelf, cabinet, or toolbox open for other items.
This wall mount has space for 10 screwdrivers, including five spots for slot head screwdrivers and five slots for Philips head screwdrivers. There are several different hole diameters for the slot head tools, including 9 mm, 8 mm, 7 mm, and 5 mm. The diameters for the Philips screwdrivers are 8 mm, 5 mm, and 7 mm. There's also an optional magnetic hook. One user made several of these wall mounts to store more than 20 screwdrivers, giving the design a five-star review.
Magnetic Pen and Marker Holder
If you're constantly at work on a new project, jotting down notes and losing your pen or your pencil, this plan for a 3D printable magnetic pen or marker holder may be for you. Not only does this organizer keep all your writing utensils accessible, but it's also another inexpensive way to reduce clutter on your work area or counter.
The plan from MyMiniFactory costs $5. Rather than a simple cup or bin that may hold your writing utensils but doesn't organize them, this innovative design is in the shape of a honeycomb grid, so each of your pens or markers will have its own spot. It can hold up to 34 pens or other small tools, and there's even a spot for a pad of sticky notes or note cards. Its magnetic design will allow you to easily attach it to any metallic surface, including a workbench or tool chest. This holder may not free up a ton of space in your garage, but it will certainly help you organize those pens and markers that are easily lost.