5 Clever 3D Printer Projects To Upgrade Your Garage

NASA uses 3D printing in space, sending the first printer to the International Space Station in 2014 and printing more than 12 parts, including a ratchet wrench. Companies like Archireef and Reef Design Lab are 3D printing coral reefs to help restore damaged ecosystems, and hospitals are using printing facilities to manufacture products at the point of care. This cutting-edge technology was actually invented the same year as the Apple Macintosh and Tetris – 1984 — by a man named Chuck Hull, who likely never imagined it would be used in space or deep under our oceans. Luckily, you don't have to be an aeronautics agency to use or even buy a 3D printer. There are budget-friendly options available, and plenty of websites with ideas and patterns for an endless number of projects.

So how do 3D printers work? Also known as additive manufacturing, 3D printing builds objects layer by layer. It not only allows users to build objects three-dimensionally, but the process also uses less raw material and requires fewer steps than other types of manufacturing. Along with a 3D printer, you'll also need a design, or blueprint, and the raw materials. There are numerous types of 3D printers, but once you've bought one (or know someone who has one and is willing to let you play), you can make more than keychains or phone holders. Here are five projects you can make with a 3D printer that will take your garage beyond the basics.