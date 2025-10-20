13 Of The Best New Ryobi Products Of 2025 So Far (According To Users)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Those who aren't tuned in to the world of tools may think that the industry moves very slowly. After all, you see the same old drills and saws that you see every time you walk into a Home Depot. However, nothing could be further from the truth. Tool companies are always experimenting, releasing new or updated versions of their tools, and trying something new to get a competitive edge against one another. Ryobi, of course, is no stranger to experimentation.
Ryobi, like most tool brands, has released quite a lot of tools over the last year. These include new products for the brand's One+ 18V tool lineup, along with a bunch of 40V products that are mostly designed for outside work. As is par for the course for Ryobi, there was a smattering of regular tools to round out the brand's already comprehensive list of products in most categories, along with some oddball creations that you wouldn't expect.
In any case, with each new wave of products, the market trends towards the ones that it likes the most. If you're curious about which new tools from Ryobi people are actually buying, and which ones are their favorites, we can help.
Ryobi Heated Cusion
When we took a look at the tools announced by Milwaukee at Pipeline 2025, heated gadgets that keep you warm in cold conditions was something we noted. Ryobi also has heated products for cold temperatures, including the USB Lithium Heated Cushion Kit. This is exactly what you think it is. It's a pad that you sit on, and it gets hot. Per Ryobi, there are three temperature settings, with the highest one heating the pad to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. This is a good way to toast your buns when the weather is less agreeable.
This particular model comes in a kit which includes batteries and a charger. On low settings, the heating pad can be expected to last up to five hours. People seem to quite like it. Reviews from Home Depot shoppers agree that the heating cushion works as intended and is good for activities like ice fishing and outdoor football games. Enterprising reviewers have been using it in their car, since they don't come with heated seats. In any case, people seem to like this one, so maybe Ryobi will keep it around for a while.
Ryobi 40V Brushless Bike Handle Brush Cutter
Ryobi has been making lawn tools for a long time, and some of them have been hit or miss with users. One of Ryobi's newer tools that stands out is the brand's 40V Brushless Bike Handle Brush Cutter. This two-in-one gadget has an interchangeable head that lets you attach either a weed whacker or a stronger brush cutter blade. The idea is that you can get the regular stuff with the string trimmer, and when you have a rougher job to tackle, you can swap the blades and hack away tougher weeds.
Unlike Ryobi's three-in-one mower, string trimmer, and edger, this combo unit seems to be very successful with its customers. They tend to enjoy the versatility of having a string trimmer and brush cutter all in one, and we found several reviews claiming they can clear as much as a quarter of an acre of brush out of the way with it. This variant also comes with a bike handle to make it easier to use, and battery life appears to be pretty decent. Ryobi also sells replacement blades if needed.
Ryobi 40V Whisper Series Leaf Blower
As a long-time owner of a Ryobi leaf blower, I can attest that they're pretty good gadgets overall. I use mine to clear leaves from my lawn, driveway, and roof, and since they use the same battery as my weed whacker and mower, I always have spares around. The 40V Whisper Series Leaf Blower is quite powerful, moving 800 cfm of air at 180 mph. Mine is a less expensive model with about half that power, so I can tell you that 800 cfm is quite a lot for standard suburban use.
Ryobi sells this in two configurations. You can get just the 40V Whisper for $229 or the kit with the tool, charger, and a massive 8Ah battery for $339. Users seem to like both packages, with high reviews across the board. Reviews mostly agree that this thing moves a ton of air, likely more than you'd need for basic yardwork. The only complaint we found was that the battery is kind of an odd position, which can make removal less ergonomic. Otherwise, there isn't much to complain about.
Ryobi One+ Hybrid Verse Link Stereo
Of all the various products that Ryobi puts out, I was not expecting a boombox. I was also not expecting people to actually like it, given the wide range of excellent Bluetooth speakers available on the market today. Yet, the market continues to surprise me, and here we are now. The Ryobi One+ Hybrid Verse Link Stereo houses a 50W subwoofer and two 15W midrange speakers. It also has FM radio, which is perfect for situations where people don't want to DJ. You can even link these together with other Ryobi speakers to create a more immersive sound.
This is a One+ tool, so it takes the same battery as Ryobi's drills, vacuums, and other, smaller tools. Ryobi says that it lasts up to 12 hours on a 6Ah battery. In terms of user reviews, people like that it sounds pretty good for its price, and its rugged construction makes users comfortable lugging it around outdoors. There weren't a lot of complaints, with the biggest being that connecting multiple speakers can be annoying.
Ryobi 40V Whisper Series Air Cannon
First of all, this is easily the tool with the best name on the list. Ryobi's 20-inch Whisper Series Air Cannon is just that, a fan that blows a lot of air. This is mostly used in places like garages, shops, and, according to Ryobi, workout spaces, to keep air flowing and people cooler. It can move up to 6,300 cfm of air, which Ryobi says you can feel from up to 60 feet away. In this case, air cannon appears to be an appropriate name. Also, per Ryobi, battery life is pretty good, lasting around 34 hours with a 12Ah battery on the low setting.
Customer reviews are quite positive, listing the fan's immense power and good portability as reasons to own one. Ryobi's air cannon comes with six-inch wheels that let you roll it around wherever you need it, and it takes the same 40V batteries as the brand's lawn equipment. In any case, there weren't really any bad reviews to speak of outside of people not knowing that they weren't getting a battery when they ordered the tool-only version. All in all, it's a pretty good record.
Ryobi Speed Bench Mobile Workstation
There are a lot of great workbench brands out there, but nearly all their products have something in common: They don't move. You buy them, assemble them, and then they stay where you put them. This is nice when you have a static place to work on stuff. However, if you need a workstation that can move around the shop, Ryobi has you covered, with its Speed Bench Mobile Workstation. This little guy can be folded up and wheeled around. Once folded, it's a handcart, and when fully opened, it provides a level surface to work on things.
As someone with a rather cramped garage, having a workbench I can fold up and put away would be awesome. Customers seem to agree. Most positive reviews agree that the versatility is quite good, giving you plenty of options on how to use it, even if there are some compromises. While in cart mode, the Mobile Workstation is heavier than a regular handcart, but it'll work in a pinch, whereas the workbench configuration isn't as strong as a standalone workbench. Assembly seems to be rough, but otherwise, people like it.
Ryobi 40V Topper Fan and Topper Light
Ryobi launches a bunch of accessories every year and many of them are pretty decent. After all, it's nice to be able to power accessories with the same batteries you use to power your tools and lawn equipment. I don't have any experience with Ryobi's accessories personally, but they have piqued my interest on a few occasions where it would be nice to get more use out of my various 40V batteries. The Topper LED and Topper Fan are two such accessories that users seem to agree are worth having around.
Both Topper accessories work the same way. You attach a 40V battery to the bottom and then (counterintuitively) lay the device on the battery, hence the name "Topper." People seem to like these little things, as both have a reasonable number of reviews that are almost universally positive. Most of the praise we saw was for the battery life being excellent, the fan working as promised, and the light being bright enough for most projects (or just finding your dog in the yard).
Ryobi 26-inch 40V Hedge Trimmer
Ryobi recently added the 26-inch 40V Hedge Trimmer to its yard tool lineup. Like the rest of its lawn tools, the hedge trimmer has been fairly well received. Ryobi sells them in a few different sizes depending on the task at hand. You'll likely want the smaller 22-inch model if you just have some minor stuff to trim around the yard, and the larger 26-inch model to tackle those bigger jobs. When I was a kid, I used to trim hedges using a manual trimmer, and while it was a great arm workout, I wish I had a good cordless hedge trimmer to help.
It seems users who purchased Ryobi's hedge trimmers agree, as all the ones we checked have very good reviews. The smaller 22-inch variant is a One+ 18V tool, while the larger models use the same 40V batteries in Ryobi's lawnmowers and string trimmers. Per customer reviews, the only real detriment is that they can be a little heavy and battery life can be short. Otherwise, nearly everyone agrees that those tools have plenty of power and get the job done.
Ryobi One+ HP Whisper Series Stick Vacuum
When it comes to vacuum cleaners, you won't see Ryobi on any lists of the major vacuum cleaner brands on the market. With that said, a Ryobi One+ HP Whisper Series Stick Vacuum isn't a terrible idea if you already have a lot of Ryobi power tools in the house. You get the benefits of a stick vacuum, which is that they're easier to maneuver and store, while also finding another use for your existing One+ 18V batteries. It likely won't replace a full vacuum in terms of power and durability, but as a stick vacuum, it doesn't seem too bad.
Quite a lot of people have purchased one of these, as evidenced by the nearly 1,000 reviews available on Home Depot and Ryobi's website alone. Most agree that this plucky little stick vacuum is pretty good overall. People liked that it had good suction and performed quietly, as those two characteristics were overwhelmingly mentioned in nearly every positive review. It's far from a flawless product and there are some negative reviews out there as well, but for a tool company making a stick vacuum, it's not a bad attempt.
Ryobi's snowblowers
Ryobi added several snowblowers to its product lineup. Of all the recent Ryobi tool launches, the snowblowers are some of the most successful. There are a few variants ranging from a smaller 18-inch model powered by the One+ 18V battery system to the larger, two-stage, 24-inch models powered by 40V batteries. The combination of sizes, power supplies, and the choice between one and two-stage snowblowers means it's pretty easy to find the one you want, and popularity for them seems to be mostly evenly distributed.
Reviews for these snowblowers are surprisingly good considering how finicky those tools can be. These little things throw snow as far as it needs to go for clearing a driveway or sidewalk. For the most part, negative reviews were made by people who should've gotten a two-stage instead of a one-stage snow blower and those who accidentally broke theirs by running a stick or a rock through it. Other than those unfortunate stories, everyone seems to really like their Ryobi snowblower. Of course, knowing how much of a pain shoveling snow can be, it's not hard to imagine why people like having one of these.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 16-inch Chainsaw
Ryobi upped its chainsaw game with the 40V Brushless Battery Chainsaw. It's not a revolutionary release by any stretch, as battery-powered chainsaws have existed for quite a long time, but it's nice to see Ryobi putting one out. Despite being a handheld device, it uses 40V batteries like the brand's lawnmowers and other yard implements. In a sense, Ryobi is keeping up with the Joneses in this case. In addition, you can buy just the tool, or the kit that comes with a battery charger and a 4Ah battery pack.
Between Home Depot and Ryobi's website, this chainsaw has north of 1,000 reviews in total, and the overwhelming majority of them are positive. The biggest complaint was that the chainsaw could leak oil, but that was found to be caused by an adjustment screw that simply needed to be tightened. Other than that, users praised the chainsaw for its power and utility, stating that it was mostly easy to use and that it got the job done as expected. Just make sure to read the owner's manual and you should be fine.
Ryobi One+ 6-inch Pruning Mini Chainsaw
Somewhat surprisingly, Ryobi's 6-inch chainsaw is more popular than its 16-inch chainsaw. The use case for this little guy is fairly evident. You would use this to chop up logs for a fire, trim branches off of trees, and other small cutting tasks that would be dramatic overkill for a full-size chainsaw. Unlike the brand's 16-inch chainsaw, this variant is a One+ 18V tool, so it uses the same battery as the drills, impact drivers, and other small power tools in Ryobi's lineup. It's also adorable, even if (like all chainsaws) it's insanely dangerous if mishandled.
It's quite the popular product, achieving nearly 1,900 reviews across Home Depot and Ryobi's website. Almost every review agrees that this little thing is easy to use, powerful enough to do the required work, and could be used for things like hedge trimming, if you have some imagination. Most reviewers used it to chop up branches or pruning trees, which is the intended use. In fact, when it comes to the number of reviews and how positive they are, this stands shoulder to shoulder with the best new product that Ryobi released in the last few years.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 2-Tool Combo
We're not entirely certain how new this particular product is. Ryobi has it listed on its "new products" webpage, so it's reasonably new, but it's really just a combo pack featuring tools that were already in Ryobi's lineup. Should you purchase this Brushless Two-Tool Combo, know that it consists of a power drill, an impact driver, two 1.5Ah batteries, a charger, and a little bag. The Brushless Two-Tool Combo costs around $139, and it's honestly a pretty good deal if you don't own any power tools and you want to get started with them.
It is also the new Ryobi product with the most positive user reviews. It has well over 5,000 between Home Depot and Ryobi, and almost all of them are either 4-star or 5-star. As an owner of a Ryobi power drill, I can tell you why the reviews are positive. These things are super useful while also being inexpensive. I've owned mine for about five years and have no problems with it, and I imagine the impact driver is of similar quality and usefulness for homeowner-level DIY tasks. It's an excellent choice if you're just starting out.
How we chose these Ryobi products
This list consists of Ryobi products released in 2025. When creating this list, we selected tools with a majority of good reviews. This was challenging because Home Depot has a lot of reviews that were "collected as part of a promotion." We had to discount those and make sure that the positive sentiments were from real customers and not from people nabbing freebies. After that, logic dictates that there's an element of popularity to good products. If the product is bad, people won't buy it, so the total number of reviews factored in as well.
Finally, I own several Ryobi tools, and I've also written about the brand several times here at SlashGear. Thus, I leveraged my experience along with the reviews I've read from others to narrow down the list further and avoid any obvious traps. For example, Ryobi hasn't had the best luck with its SwiftClean products, so I passed over the brand's SWIFTClean Carpet Washer kit, since it hasn't been out for very long and may have the same long-term complaints as other SWIFTClean products.