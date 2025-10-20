13 Of The Best New Ryobi Products Of 2025 So Far (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Those who aren't tuned in to the world of tools may think that the industry moves very slowly. After all, you see the same old drills and saws that you see every time you walk into a Home Depot. However, nothing could be further from the truth. Tool companies are always experimenting, releasing new or updated versions of their tools, and trying something new to get a competitive edge against one another. Ryobi, of course, is no stranger to experimentation.

Ryobi, like most tool brands, has released quite a lot of tools over the last year. These include new products for the brand's One+ 18V tool lineup, along with a bunch of 40V products that are mostly designed for outside work. As is par for the course for Ryobi, there was a smattering of regular tools to round out the brand's already comprehensive list of products in most categories, along with some oddball creations that you wouldn't expect.

In any case, with each new wave of products, the market trends towards the ones that it likes the most. If you're curious about which new tools from Ryobi people are actually buying, and which ones are their favorites, we can help.