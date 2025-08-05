5 Of The Best Hedge Trimmers You Can Buy In 2025
Hedge trimmers don't have the buzz of chainsaws or the utility of lawnmowers, and they're not seen as particularly exciting tools to add to your yard-maintenance arsenal. But if you have shrubs or hedges, you'll need one — unless you prefer to go old school with a pair of labor-intensive hedge shears. Once you've decided you're getting a hedge trimmer, it pays to know which model fits your trimming style.
Some are built for heavy-duty work like slicing through thick branches or years of overgrowth. Others are lighter and more precise for quick and regular maintenance and detail work around flower beds. But it also depends on your yard size. If it's small, you don't need a big, heavy trimmer. Something compact that's easy to handle is the better choice. But if you have long hedges and mature shrubs across a larger property, you'll want to consider more blade length, longer runtime, and better cutting power.
We've looked to pick the best hedge trimmers on today's market that balance performance, comfort, and price. We didn't go for commercial-grade beasts or gas-powered relics. These are all cordless models that are among the best-reviewed and best-performing you'll find. They're quieter, cleaner, and easier to maintain than gas models, and most now also have the necessary power and runtime to handle regular yard work. They are clean-cutting and reliable, and there's barely a reason for homeowners to go back to fumes. Here are a few of the best hedge trimmers available in 2025.
EGO Power+ HT2411 Hedge Trimmer
SlashGear ranks EGO highly when it comes to hedge trimmers, and the EGO Power+ HT2411 is one of the company's best. It's a cordless hedge trimmer designed for homeowners who need serious cutting power without the headaches of a gas model. Its 24-inch dual-action steel blade is driven by a brushless motor that can deliver up to 3,000 strokes per minute (SPM). That means fast, clean cuts, and you can even tackle tough branches up to an inch in thickness. If you have other Power+ tools, you can use the POWER+ ARC Lithium battery that you should already have with this trimmer, meaning you can save money by buying the tool-only variant, which goes by the model number HT2410.
With the battery attached, the trimmer remains lightweight. You shouldn't have any problem handling it, and you won't feel fatigued when getting stuck into some serious hedge trimming. The garden tool reviewers at Forestry.com note that comfort is prioritized in the design. You still get a secure grip, though, and an electric brake stops the blade immediately when you release the trigger, improving both safety and control.
The blades do require some attention to keep them performing. You'll need to lubricate them with lightweight oil before and after each use, and routine cleaning with a brush and resin solvent is required. That said, they are fully serviceable, or you can sharpen them with standard tools. However, when all is said and done, the Power+ HT2411 does cost a bit more than similar 24-inch budget models. But it does offer more power, longer run times, and a thicker cut capacity. Additionally, its quality is backed confidently by a 5-year tool and 3-year battery warranty.
CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless 2-in-1 Hedge Trimmer and Grass Shear (CMCSS800C1)
Craftsman has a plethora of yard tools to add to your outdoor power equipment collection. And, if it's a compact cordless tool that works as both a hedge trimmer and a grass shear that you seek, consider the CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless 2-in-1 another excellent addition. It comes with a 4-inch blade for grass work and an 8-inch blade for use on small bushes. And with the easy blade-swap mechanism, you can quickly switch between trimming and shearing for some effortless yard work. It's designed for one-handed use, and it is lightweight at just over 3 lbs with the battery attached, and the experts at ProToolReviews note that it delivers impressive precision and maneuverability.
The kit includes a 1.5 Ah battery and charger, and it runs on CRAFTSMAN's V20 system. This means you can swap the battery out with other V20 tools if you have them, which is another big convenience for gardeners. However, the runtime won't suffice if you need a tool for bigger projects, and the blade runs at 1,250 SPM. This is plenty enough for the jobs it's designed for, but this trimmer won't cut through substantial growth. So, just remember, it is all about precision rather than power. But if that's what you need, this is your tool. The dual-blade setup is genuinely handy for delicate work around shrubs and flower beds, making it another outdoor Craftsman tool to take your yard to the next level.
Makita 18V XHU07T Cordless Hedge Trimmer
Users recommend many 18V Makita tools, but if it's hedge-trimming speed you need, the Makita XHU07T could be the one for you. In terms of cost, it does sit toward the higher end of the market for a cordless model, but this is a pro-grade tool with a long 24-inch blade, advanced features, and extra speed that out-trims many of its competitors. This Makita unit has a max stroke rate of 4,400 SPM, putting it up there with some of the most powerful electric hedge trimmers. For gentler work, the low setting operates at 2,000 SPM and the mid at 3,600 SPM, but the variable speed trigger gives you complete control.
The dual-action, double-sided stainless steel blade has a cutting capacity of seven-eighths of an inch with 1-inch tooth spacing, which allows you to tackle thicker, woodier branches better than most homeowner models can. And when trimming at angles or working along hedge sides, you can get better control by rotating the rear handle into any of five positions. This allows you to maintain a natural posture when getting stuck in, which you'll be thankful for on big jobs.
The tool weighs 8.65 lbs with the 5.0 Ah battery attached. ProToolReviews notes that despite it being noticeably lighter than the previous Makita 18V X2 model, it still performs better. Noise levels are noticeably quiet, too, and not just in comparison to gas models — it also beats most other battery-powered hedge trimmers when it comes to decibel levels. You'll also be pleased with the 2.5-hour runtime and the built-in reverse function that helps clear blade jams. Safety functions include protection against overload, over-discharge, and overheating, and Makita's Extreme Protection Technology (XPT) improves resistance to dust and water.
WORX WG261 20V Cordless Hedge Trimmer
Another affordable, lightweight, easy-to-handle hedge trimmer is the WORX WG261. This cordless model weighs just 5.5 lbs with the battery attached and is much lighter than most trimmers in its class. The overall design focuses on comfort, and it's a good choice for elderly or casual gardeners needing a quality tool for small jobs. The 22-inch dual-action blade cuts in both directions, which reduces vibrations and ensures smooth, controlled trimming. It outperforms many of its competitors by cleanly handling branches of up to three-quarters of an inch in thickness. Most other hedge trimmers in the budget price range usually max out at around a half inch.
The D-shaped front handle supports trimming at multiple angles, which reduces strain on arms and shoulders, while the tip guard protects the blade when working close to fences or walls. It comes with a 20V lithium-ion pack that delivers about 30 minutes of steady use. However, at five hours, the recharging time is on the sluggish side. That said, if you plan out your gardening time ahead, you should manage to get through the small jobs it's designed for in time. Furthermore, the PowerShare battery system works across many WORX tools, so you can swap packs between devices and cut down on gear clutter if you're a serial WORX customer.
Trimming quality is satisfying, especially considering the budget-friendly price; cuts are clean, and hedges are easily sculpted into the shape they're supposed to be. Build quality is solid for regular home use, and it's backed by a 3-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee. All in all, the 20V WG261 hits the sweet spot for standard garden trimming, but if you're tackling thick overgrowth or larger jobs, you might want to look at the beefier 40V model instead.
Stihl HSA 56 Cordless Hedge Trimmer
Stihl may be best known for gas-powered, professional tools like chainsaws, but the company has made forays into the battery-powered, household tools market, too. One of these tools that homeowners with large yards and long-established hedges that need regular attention may want to consider is the Stihl HSA 56 Cordless Hedge Trimmer. If you're dealing with mature shrubs and need to put in a bit of elbow grease, you'll be delighted how Stihl has managed to keep this model at a mid-range price without cutting capability corners. It runs on 36V lithium-ion batteries with three different ampere-hour capacity options that provide different runtime lengths for various job sizes.
The 18-inch blades have 1.1-inch tooth spacing and run at 2,800 SPM to keep things moving along nicely, while the brushless motor helps to stretch the runtime to cover up to 2,700 linear feet on a single charge. It's relatively lightweight at 8.2 lbs with battery, and it can cut through tough, woody material without upping the decibels too much. BBC Gardeners' World mentioned, "It's quiet, comfortable, and well balanced and is easy to use." The ergonomic loop handle certainly contributes to the easy handling, especially when putting in a longer shift. There's a tip protector to keep the blade safe when trimming next to walls and fences, and Stihl backs the HSA 56 with a two-year warranty.
Methodology
To find out what experts think the best hedge trimmers are, we scoured hedge trimmer roundups for 2025 from reputable sources like BBC Gardeners' World, Pro Tool Reviews, Bob Vila, and others. We then whittled the list down by choosing those that had the best ratings on customer-reviewed platforms like Amazon and were backed up by credible product-tested reviews online.