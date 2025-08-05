5 Of The Best Hedge Trimmers You Can Buy In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hedge trimmers don't have the buzz of chainsaws or the utility of lawnmowers, and they're not seen as particularly exciting tools to add to your yard-maintenance arsenal. But if you have shrubs or hedges, you'll need one — unless you prefer to go old school with a pair of labor-intensive hedge shears. Once you've decided you're getting a hedge trimmer, it pays to know which model fits your trimming style.

Some are built for heavy-duty work like slicing through thick branches or years of overgrowth. Others are lighter and more precise for quick and regular maintenance and detail work around flower beds. But it also depends on your yard size. If it's small, you don't need a big, heavy trimmer. Something compact that's easy to handle is the better choice. But if you have long hedges and mature shrubs across a larger property, you'll want to consider more blade length, longer runtime, and better cutting power.

We've looked to pick the best hedge trimmers on today's market that balance performance, comfort, and price. We didn't go for commercial-grade beasts or gas-powered relics. These are all cordless models that are among the best-reviewed and best-performing you'll find. They're quieter, cleaner, and easier to maintain than gas models, and most now also have the necessary power and runtime to handle regular yard work. They are clean-cutting and reliable, and there's barely a reason for homeowners to go back to fumes. Here are a few of the best hedge trimmers available in 2025.