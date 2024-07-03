Every Major Work Bench Brand Ranked Worst To Best
When the demand for something becomes essential, people tend to find a way to innovate to fulfill that need. Some in need of a workbench just put up a couple of sawhorses and a piece of plywood, some venture into the realm of cutting and drilling and build drop-leafs and modular designs. For those new to the craft, the journey may begin with feeling like a lost puppy in a hardware store — full of uncertainty and indecisiveness about where to begin. For those intent on building one, you might want to start with these Ryobi tools that will come in handy for crafting a custom workbench.
For the rest of us, we've curated a list of the major workbench brands to help you in your ordeal. Brands like Black & Decker and Craftsman are ones you may already have heard of, but there's plenty of others on the list that surpass these big names. Each of these brands has a rich history and strong market presence forged by its continuous work at delivering trusted products, and you may even know them for tools apart from workbenches. Your garage — the heart of your DIY endeavors — deserves just as much love as the rest of your house. After all, there is not much else that rivals the utility and reliability of a well-appointed workbench.
Wen
Wen is a brand whose product line revolves around electricity-based power tools and has plenty of products that make good-quality substitutes for Ryobi power tools. The workbenches? Not so much. They've got just the one, the Wen 48-Inch Workbench with Power Outlets and Light and a surplus of additional accessories to purchase along with it on the website. It's got a pegboard with two attached drawers and a shelf at the bottom for some storage, and the enamel-coated tabletop can support up to 220 lbs of weight. A lightbulb and three side-mounted outlets pretty much seal the deal for a well rounded product.
Unfortunately, despite its many features, user reviews are less than splendid. Right off the bat, the frustration began with the lack of clear instructions and sheer amount of time it took to assemble the product, leaving folks scratching their heads for hours. Once the battle of assembly was somehow won, complaints of cheap quality and flimsy hardware are rampant. While some people did find it useful as a beginner-friendly workbench used for lightweight, regular use, many were disappointed.
Sjobergs
This company has beechwood in its veins and sawdust in its dreams, as Sjobergs is a Swedish brand that deals exclusively in wood and wooden products alone. They've got the most aesthetically pleasing collection of workbenches you will ever see, enough to make it look like pretty furniture that you don't want to hammer away on.
Made for children, classrooms, professionals, and all the home DIYers at their factory in Stockaryd, their roots trace all the way back to 1922 and they crossed waters to make it to the U.S. market, with the USA and Germany currently being its biggest export markets. Interestingly enough, Sjobergs says it takes approximately three months to handcraft a professional workbench for the market, showing their dedication to detail and quality.
The benches on their website are categorized according to use — workbenches for professionals and workbenches for hobbies and crafts. All of their benches are made of beech and the design sends you down a nostalgic, old-school, and classic feel you rarely find in US-manufactured ones. The professional range mostly has products with built in storage cabinets and clamping platforms, and buyers comment on the large weight and good quality they offer.
They also have options that will work for younger children and adults who want an individual workspace for some little tinkering. The Sjöbergs Smart Workstation Pro Vise Top, for instance, is a popular product that clamps onto any other workbench and is said to be extremely easy to assemble.
Craftsman
The bold red and black of a Craftsman tool is a staple in many garages, and the company did well on our list of the best tool chest brands. Craftsman began their journey in 1927 at a Sears department store, but 2017 saw Craftsman being sold off to Stanley Black & Decker. Some claim that the Craftsman quality and name has deteriorated since, and the trend seems to have followed across its (albeit limited) line of workbenches as well, some of which can be found in stores such as Lowe's.
The Craftsman 2000 series features a range of products in their trademark red, black, and midnight blue color options. Most of the workbenches in this series are above the $599 mark with only one smaller option below that threshold, which is fairly expensive for a workbench compared to other great brands on this list.
The workbenches sport a solid steel frame with sliding drawers that aim to offer ample storage and increase the lifespan of the product, but user reviews tend to say otherwise. Some complain of a cheap build with coarsely built drawers that do not slide as well as advertised, while others are disappointed with the overall engineering of the product itself. On the other hand, the Craftsman 24-in is available for $249 at Lowe's and is a popular choice for being durable with optimum size and height for its function, so you may want to take a look at that instead.
Black & Decker
What's something that a construction worker, a homemaker, and a mechanic have in common? Each owns at least one Black & Decker product. Heck, even their babies and pets might have one tucked away somewhere in the house. There's plenty of brands with over a century to their name, but very few that have been able to build a name as well reputed and prestigious as Black & Decker. It built its original manufacturing facility in 1929, its first adjustable workbench in 1979, and a merger with Stanley in 2012 has helped Black & Decker stay competitive today.
All the products on their website feature workbenches with a steel construction and wooden top, and the modest lineup is heavily oriented towards being portable and compact, all featuring a flat foldable design that serves a dual purpose of being a powerful clamp along with a workbench.
Buyers find these features commendable as it contributes to the workbenches being lightweight and allows easy storage and maneuverability so you can move it to wherever you need, even if they're not especially sturdy and are generally better suited for smaller projects. Unfortunately, the real chink in their armor arises from a flood of complaints about the complex and cryptic instructions on the manual, making assembly extremely time consuming and difficult. Then again, what's a little frustration compared to owning a Black & Decker, right?
2x4 Basics
Many enthusiasts feel that the best way to get the perfect workbench is to build one yourself, and 2x4 Basics will help you do exactly that. You don't need years of DIY experience down your belt — if you can handle a 2x4 and a drill, you're basically Bob Vila.
When you order a workbench from 2x4 Basics, they will send over a kit consisting of workbench legs and all associated hardware except the lumber. This includes including shelf link brackets and metal attachments made of durable structural resin with pre-drilled holes in them. Even then there's no need for angles or miters since it requires only 90 degree straight cuts.
A great basic choice is the L-shaped Workbench Kit — which comes with or without shelves – or the basic Workbench Kit. These cost-efficient kits cost around $100 to $140. Plus, you control the lumber spend — splurge or save, it's your choice. You can customize the size to be exactly what you want to fit your needs and modify or expand whenever you feel like it. The website has easy-to-follow instruction manuals and videos to guide you through the process of building yourself a workbench, and customers are content with how easy and adaptable the workbenches are.
Bora
Bora has cooked up something special with its Centipede workbenches that are unlike anything else you will see on this list. Many settle for a makeshift setup with a couple of sawhorses and a sheet of plywood — a piece of cake to use but a royal pain in the back to disable, move around, or put up again.
These Centipede products are flexible workbenches that function exactly like the foldable beach chairs. The centipedes come in five sizes: 2x4, 2x8, 4x4, 4x6, and 4x8, all with 30-inch and 36-inch height options. The most impressive part? The 4x8x36 workbench — the largest size there is — can support up to 6,000 lbs.
To complete your workbench, you can add on their solid or centipede workbench top customized to fit perfectly with your centipede stands. Buying the centipede and top together can cost you as little as $190 or as high as $500, so you can always choose to spend as little or as much as you want.
Worx
The company started back in 2007 with just a single trimmer in its inventory, but its the Worx Pegasus Folding Table & Sawhorse that's taken the world by storm. The Pegasus has been one of their best sellers for over six years straight now and is an Amazon's Choice pick with 4.8 stars backed by strong sales.
The Pegasus leaves many buyers skeptical due to its plastic looking construction — it's made of ABS plastic and steel instead of stainless steel unlike other work benches — but most who've decided to take the plunge have come back to sing its praises. Apart from the fact that its wings fold down to serve as a sawhorse and pull back up to form a flat surface for a workbench, it comes with built-in crevices and four bench dogs to keep necessary items, a shelf underneath, and two clamps.
Professional reviewers such as those at Bob Vila have marveled at how easy it is to set up the worktable, and other buyers are happy with its sturdy build, easy portability, and reasonable price. Its little brother — the Sidekick Portable Work Table – may not get the same love but is still a great tool for small spaces.
Gladiator
Gladiator is a company that is focused on helping you whip your garage into shape while making good use of every nook and cranny. We're talking the whole shebang — cabinets, shelves, wall organization, workbenches — and they even offer custom design plans for your garage in case you're unsure how to begin organizing and offer the best workbenches to complete your garage setup. The brand even offers an entire page detailing the testing process of Gladiator products, mentioning that products are exposed to temperatures ranging -30°F to 150°F, while strength testing is done at four times the normal capacity.
Solid hardwood tops and welded steel legs for the benches — nothing too unusual to see here, but that's exactly what plenty of people want from their new workbench. Most support up to 3,000 lbs and many people actually buy it for use within the house as countertops and tables instead. Resistant and tough? Absolutely. Mobile and compact? Not so much.
In addition, the Gladiator Modular system offers GearBoxes and GearDrawers separately to provide great storage, but if you're counting your cents you should be aware that neither the workbenches nor the storage units are exactly budget-friendly.
Husky
Now exclusively sold at Home Depot, Husky is a popular brand of work benches that's well worth considering. The Husky 46-inch Mobile Work Cabinet provides plenty of storage, the Portable Solid Wood Top Workbench gives easy mobility, and the Solid Wood Top Workbench with Pegboard offers you the space to hang up your tools. With its wide range of products, Husky has prioritized inclusivity and made sure there's something to suit every taste and preference.
The price points average around the $250 to $400 range with a handful of premium products overshooting that limit. Most of its workbenches stick to a traditional wooden top design with expansive space and are popular for their sole focus on strength and excellence. Some claim the workbenches offer superior quality compared to Gladiator's at half the price, making the decision to purchase a no-brainer. A great example of this is the Husky Adjustable Height Solid Wood Top Workbench Table — a best-seller in the Husky lineup with a 4.8 rating on Home Depot — which retails at $299 and has plenty of reviews vouching for its resilience and functionality.
Seville Classics
They've been around for over 40 years now, but what have they accomplished in these four decades for them to earn the gold medal on our list? To put it simply, Seville Classics has put in impressive work to build a line of workbenches that focus on versatility and durability.
Ranging from as low as $200 up to $1,000, the workbenches are designed for home use as well as professional use. Some are built with heavy-duty stainless steel while others are constructed from solid wood. All the products come in different color options, there's a good variety of different size configurations, and a few even have useful little roller wheels on them, so you can have your pick of a very generous lot, whether you want something that's portable or something that can take on the heaviest of tasks.
Whatever you pick, users have backed up the workbenches with stellar reviews of great storage, excellent quality, and aesthetically pleasing build. Like many of the items toward the top of our list these aren't cheap, but a Seville Classics workbench is built to last.
How we chose our workbench brands
Selecting major workbench brands was a meticulous research process in which we assessed a handful of factors starting with consistency in good quality, versatility, and price points. The list showcases brands that cater to professionals and at-home DIYers alike, ensuring that needs like durability, mobility, and compactness were also addressed.
We heavily weighed in the consistency of professional and user reviews for brands and their workbenches and have included brands that offer everything from traditional to modern, cheap to expensive, and lightweight to heavy.