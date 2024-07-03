Every Major Work Bench Brand Ranked Worst To Best

When the demand for something becomes essential, people tend to find a way to innovate to fulfill that need. Some in need of a workbench just put up a couple of sawhorses and a piece of plywood, some venture into the realm of cutting and drilling and build drop-leafs and modular designs. For those new to the craft, the journey may begin with feeling like a lost puppy in a hardware store — full of uncertainty and indecisiveness about where to begin. For those intent on building one, you might want to start with these Ryobi tools that will come in handy for crafting a custom workbench.

For the rest of us, we've curated a list of the major workbench brands to help you in your ordeal. Brands like Black & Decker and Craftsman are ones you may already have heard of, but there's plenty of others on the list that surpass these big names. Each of these brands has a rich history and strong market presence forged by its continuous work at delivering trusted products, and you may even know them for tools apart from workbenches. Your garage — the heart of your DIY endeavors — deserves just as much love as the rest of your house. After all, there is not much else that rivals the utility and reliability of a well-appointed workbench.