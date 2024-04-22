5 Cheap Ryobi Substitutes If You're Shopping For Power Tools

If you're shopping for power tools, you might have your eye on Ryobi. The company is known for producing quality devices suitable for both professionals and novices, and many of its power tools come with price tags under $100. However, while Ryobi is undoubtedly one of the best power tool brands on the market today, and its prices are lower than those of many of its competitors, Ryobi tools may still be too pricey for some customers. Additionally, buying tools from a manufacturer like Ryobi may not always make sense for your average DIY homeowner, or casual hobbyist. If you're not a pro, you probably don't use your tools daily or require the same level of quality. So, for casual tinkerers and hobbyists, it often makes more sense to buy tools from a more cost-effective brand. What are those brands, and how do you draw the line between affordable and cheap?

Well, there are a surprising amount of tool manufacturers that provide quality products for budget-minded consumers. One of the best places to find affordable, quality equipment is Harbor Freight, the store known for its large selection of budget-friendly tools. However, Harbor Freight isn't the only place. Local home improvement stores, like Home Depot and Lowe's, are also solid sources to check. Online sellers like Amazon and AliExpress should be avoided, as these stores often stock cheap products with mysterious origins. Now, let's dive in and explore five power tool brands that may work as cheap Ryobi substitutes.