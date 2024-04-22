5 Cheap Ryobi Substitutes If You're Shopping For Power Tools
If you're shopping for power tools, you might have your eye on Ryobi. The company is known for producing quality devices suitable for both professionals and novices, and many of its power tools come with price tags under $100. However, while Ryobi is undoubtedly one of the best power tool brands on the market today, and its prices are lower than those of many of its competitors, Ryobi tools may still be too pricey for some customers. Additionally, buying tools from a manufacturer like Ryobi may not always make sense for your average DIY homeowner, or casual hobbyist. If you're not a pro, you probably don't use your tools daily or require the same level of quality. So, for casual tinkerers and hobbyists, it often makes more sense to buy tools from a more cost-effective brand. What are those brands, and how do you draw the line between affordable and cheap?
Well, there are a surprising amount of tool manufacturers that provide quality products for budget-minded consumers. One of the best places to find affordable, quality equipment is Harbor Freight, the store known for its large selection of budget-friendly tools. However, Harbor Freight isn't the only place. Local home improvement stores, like Home Depot and Lowe's, are also solid sources to check. Online sellers like Amazon and AliExpress should be avoided, as these stores often stock cheap products with mysterious origins. Now, let's dive in and explore five power tool brands that may work as cheap Ryobi substitutes.
Bauer
Harbor Freight is well known across the U.S., and the company provides a comprehensive selection of tools for various industries and applications. Bauer is one of Harbor Freight's tool brands and could be a solid option for those searching for cheap Ryobi substitutes. The Bauer product range encompasses various tool categories, and some of the best Bauer power tools include impact drivers, reciprocating saws, and spotlights. However, Bauer sells much more than just those tools. In fact, the brand offers a tool selection that rivals Ryobi's. For nearly every item that Ryobi sells, there's a Bauer alternative with a cheaper price tag.
While Harbor Freight is a U.S. company, Bauer tools are manufactured in various locations around the world. Although people might make jingoistic claims about the superiority of U.S.-made tools, quality has more to do with the materials used and the manufacturing process than the country of origin. Many of today's top tool brands — including Ryobi, Milwaukee, and Makita — produce appliances overseas. Bauer has a reputation for quality, and most Bauer power tools feature excellent user reviews. That said, be sure to research and compare several devices before making your final decision.
Warrior
Warrior is another Harbor Freight brand that offers a wide range of power tools. It provides everything from miter saws and flashlights to drill attachments and grinder accessories. Some of the best warrior power tools include drills, heat guns, and angle grinders. However, Warrior's selection is less comprehensive than Bauer's, and you may not be able to find a Warrior version for every Ryobi device. There are products that may work in place of Ryobi devices if you're dead set on purchasing a Warrior tool. For example, Harbor Freight doesn't sell a Warrior circular saw, but it does provide Warrior table saws, miter saws, and reciprocating saws.
Regarding manufacturing location, Harbor Freight doesn't specify where Warrior tools are built. However, considering that many of Harbor Freight's brands are produced overseas, it's possible that Warrior tools are built in a foreign factory. Don't let that discourage you. Many of the best tool manufacturers have factories overseas. Warrior products generally feature positive reviews from customers, and the tools are priced substantially lower than most Ryobi products.
Hercules
Like Bauer and Warrior tools, Hercules is another Harbor Freight brand that could be a solid Ryobi substitute. The tool maker provides an extensive selection of products, and some of the best Hercules power tools include saws, impact drivers, and jackhammers. Hercules tools are slightly more expensive than the previous two Harbor Freight brands we covered. However, they're still cheaper than most Ryobi products, and many enthusiasts consider the Hercules brand one of the foremost of those available at Harbor Freight.
Harbor Freight doesn't list a manufacturing location for Hercules tools on its website. However, all evidence points to China as the production center for these products. Nevertheless, Hercules tools are well-rated by Harbor Freight customers from all walks of life, including professionals, and average homeowners. Keep in mind that Hercules tools are only slightly cheaper than Ryobi devices. Hercules is a solid budget brand, but if money is your main concern, there are more affordable options. If you can spare a few extra bucks, you might as well invest in a Ryobi tool.
WEN
WEN is a U.S.-based tool manufacturer that has been around since the 1950s. The company produces a wide variety of power tools and sells them at various stores, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, and Amazon. While the WEN tool lineup is extensive, many WEN sellers do not stock a large inventory of the company's products. Because of that, if you're shopping for a WEN tool, you may have to check various storefronts, both online and offline.
As for where WEN tools are made, the company's website points to manufacturing centers all over the world, including locations in the United States, China, Taiwan, and Germany. If that concerns you, we can only reiterate what we said above. Many of today's top tool brands are produced overseas, and based on customer reviews for WEN products, as well as the tools' prices, the brand may be a solid option for anyone looking for cheap Ryobi substitutes.
Black+Decker
Black+Decker is another U.S. company with roots dating back to the early 20th century. The brand offers a comprehensive selection of products ranging from home appliances to power tools, sold at stores like Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe's, and Ace Hardware. Black+Decker's prices are generally lower than those of Ryobi, although the inventory differs. For example, Ryobi sells an 18-volt battery-powered 7-¼-inch circular saw. Black+Decker, on the other hand, sells a 20-volt battery-powered 5-½-inch circular saw and a corded 7-¼-inch version. So, keep in mind that if you're looking for a specific tool, Black+Decker may not have an exact copy of Ryobi's version.
Many Black+Decker products are made outside the United States, as the company maintains manufacturing centers in the U.K., Mexico, China and Brazil. Black+Decker power tools are generally well-rated by customers, and considering the budget-oriented prices, the brand could be another solid choice for those shopping for cheap Ryobi substitutes.