7 Home Depot Workbenches & Tables To Complete Your Home Garage DIY Setup
Compiling your own home tool collection is a fun and fulfilling experience. Whether you're a professional home mechanic, casual DIYer, or simply a tool enthusiast, building a solid collection of quality tools is an excellent investment and a great way to increase your skill set. That said, there are obstacles to overcome when building your kit. One of the aspects of assembling a tool collection that's both incredibly enjoyable and stressful is the organization process. While carefully organizing your supplies based on your personal workstyle and needs can be entertaining, it may also be tedious and difficult if you don't have a suitable space or storage solution. Additionally, it can be challenging to create useable workspaces where you can tinker with projects without constantly moving items around or making a huge mess.
Fortunately, there are many ways to organize your tools and give yourself ample workspace, even in cramped environments. Home Depot is full of underrated tools, and the store carries an extensive selection of tool chests and workbenches. We checked out the Home Depot website and found several workbenches and tables suitable for various spaces, workstyles, and needs. We chose items based on price, practicality, and user reviews, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, let's explore seven Home Depot workbenches and tables to complete your home garage DIY setup.
Husky 46-inch Mobile Workbench Cabinet
The downside of many traditional workbenches is a lack of storage space. At their core, standard old-school workbenches are basically just four legs and a tabletop. While that type of setup can provide a lot of wide-open space to work, it doesn't offer much in terms of storage. Likewise, many tool chests are simply a collection of drawers without any real workspace. Finding a device that provides a solid mix of storage and workspace is often challenging.
The Husky 46-inch Mobile Workbench Cabinet may be a solid option for anyone looking for a combination storage-workspace unit. The cabinet provides 46 inches by 18 inches of workspace on its top and features nine drawers of varying sizes and depths to store tools, big and small. The drawers feature full ball-bearing slides to support up to 100 pounds, while a welded steel construction allows the tool chest to remain durable and sturdy for years of service. The cabinet is easy to assemble and has liners for each drawer to prevent paint scratches and keep your tools in place.
Husky 6-foot Adjustable Height Solid Wood Top Workbench
Sometimes, you don't need additional storage space. Often, what you need is a large, open place to work, with easy access to your tools and parts. However, creating a comfortable workspace can be difficult if your garage is cramped or full of shelves and other storage solutions.
Fortunately, there are options like the Husky 6-foot Adjustable Height Solid Wood Top Workbench. This bench could be helpful for DIYers and hobbyists who have enough storage but still need a decent area for tinkering on projects. It features a 6-foot by 2-foot top, providing a sizeable area for working and organizing parts, while its height is adjustable from 28 to 42 inches. The table's feet are also adjustable, allowing you to compensate for uneven floors and keep your work steady. The bench can be positioned above many storage chests to save space, while its 3,000-pound weight capacity allows you to store heavy equipment or work on large projects without worrying about damaging your bench or injuring yourself.
Lifetime 47-inch Wall-Mounted Folding Work Table
For many people, their garage is a multi-use part of the house. It may be a workshop for DIY projects and home improvement jobs, but it's also where many people park their cars, store holiday decorations, and yardwork tools, and house their home gyms. Finding a workbench or tool chest that fits can be challenging if you don't have much extra free space in your garage.
The Lifetime Wall-Mounted Folding Work Table could be a solid choice for those with limited space. The table provides 47 inches by 23 inches of workspace when open, while the wooden pegboard sits in a 6.5-inch recess, allowing you to store tools and other objects when the table is in use and when closed. The kit includes all of the mounting hardware necessary to install the table, and Lifetime advertises it as being easy to set up and install. The table has a 500-pound weight capacity, making it suitable for working on various projects and storing heavy tools. The system has a locking latch to secure your tools, while a spring is built into the table to enable easy opening and closing.
OLYMPIA Acacia Wood Workbench with Built-In Vise
Modern workbenches come in all kinds of different sizes, shapes, and materials. While many workbenches and tool chests are made from metal, traditional old-school benches are typically made from wood, and many modern smaller tables, benches, and chests are constructed from heavy-duty plastic. If you're a fan of the old-school workbench look, you may be disappointed by many of the products you can find at modern stores. You could build your own custom workbench, but if you're looking for something prebuilt for your home shop, finding that classic wood look can be challenging.
If you're in the market for an old-school workbench, the OLYMPIA Acacia Wood Workbench with Built-In Vise may be a solid option worth considering. The 50-inch by 20-inch table is built from solid acacia wood and has a 330-pound weight capacity. It features one pull-out drawer for storage, a built-in wood-block vise grip, and a built-in shelf for storing tools or materials. Additional features include 16 bench dog holes for increased utility and four metal and four wooden pegs for organizing cables or tools. One cool thing about this OLYMPIA bench is that it's customizable — in a way. Because it's made from wood, you can nail or screw on additional attachments and features as needed, making it ideal for carpenters or hobbyists who plan to build their workstations over time.
Gladiator 3-foot Mobile Workbench
Even if you have plenty of space for storage and working, you may need a different type of workbench to meet your needs. Standard, stationary workbenches and tool chests are great for storing items, organizing parts, and working on smaller projects. But if you're a home mechanic or someone who works on larger machinery or projects, you may need something a bit more mobile for your hobbies and tasks.
The Gladiator 3-foot Mobile Workbench could make a solid addition to your home garage setup if your workstyle involves a lot of moving around. The 3-foot tall bench features a 36-inch by 24-inch tabletop capable of supporting 600 pounds and a shelf capable of holding 80 pounds worth of materials. It has heavy-duty, lockable casters that each pivot 360 degrees, making the bench exceptionally mobile, even in cramped or messy environments. The hardwood table top is UV-cured for durability and appearance, while the frame is built from high-quality steel for long-lasting strength. The shelf can be reversed as a tray, and the entire unit comes with a 10-year limited warranty.
Husky 46-inch adjustable workbench with drawers
We've covered a couple more traditional workbenches so far and a few more mobility- or storage-oriented options. But what if you need storage space and mobility but also like the idea of a no-nonsense, traditional-looking workbench? Options that check all of those boxes can be hard to find. For one, mobile benches and tables don't typically feature a massive amount of storage, as all that weight can reduce mobility. Furthermore, traditional benches usually allow you to sit with your legs beneath the tabletop. This design is comfortable for long days spent tinkering on projects, but it results in less storage space.
If you're looking for a workbench that combines mobility, traditional looks, and basic storage options, the Husky 46-inch Adjustable Height Worktable may be a solid bench for you. The table features a 46-inch by 24-inch top with a 300-pound weight capacity, providing a decent workspace for various projects and tasks, while its legs are adjustable so you can work at a height and position that's comfortable for you. The two drawers each have a 35-pound weight capacity, making them ideal for storing hand tools and small parts. The bench features four swivel casters, allowing you to make it mobile if you choose, or you can swap in the included leveling feet for a solid, stationary workspace.
Husky 3-piece Garage Workstation
If your space is extremely limited, but you still need a solid workbench with room for storage, it may be challenging to find a suitable product. Most of the benches we've covered so far are relatively large, and several of them can take up a decent amount of real estate in your garage. The Lifetime folding wall-mounted table could be a solid option, but it may still fall short of meeting your needs if you require storage space.
Instead, the Husky 3-Piece Garage Workstation may be worth checking out if you have minimal space but still need a versatile workbench. The workstation features a 26.6-inch by 19.5-inch tabletop, ideal for organizing parts and tinkering on small projects. The entire unit is built to be robust and long-lasting, and it features a solid wood top surrounded by durable powder-coated steel. Below the tabletop are two cabinets suitable for storing bigger items like fluid bottles, large tools, extension cords, and more. Above the tabletop, you can find a shelf, a pegboard, and a locker. The shelf can be adjusted based on your needs, while the pegboard is capable of supporting various tools and parts. The unit is just under 70 inches tall and about 2 feet wide, making it ideal for cramped spaces and tight home garage setups.
Why did we choose these products?
We considered several criteria when selecting items for this list, including price, product features, and user reviews. We chose to set our budget for this piece at around $500. Each item covered here costs less than that price point, with the most expensive product costing $450 and the cheapest coming in at $199. We also focused on product features and practicality and searched for various workbenches and tables that suit various workstyles and needs. The items included here represent various styles appropriate for different spaces and requirements.
Whether you have a professional home setup or a tiny space for tinkering with hobbies and DIY projects, you have many choices regarding your tool storage and workspace. Finally, we factored in user ratings and reviews when choosing these items. Each product on this list has at least 4.5 out of five stars based on numerous user reviews. We chose items with high levels of praise and prioritized products that customers described as durable, high quality, and great value.
All that said, these workbenches are relatively pricey, and it's vital that you do your own research to determine your needs and available space. Check a few different sites and product brands before making your decision, and remember to practice smart shopping habits to stay safe and avoid scams online.