5 Lowe's Workbenches & Tables To Complete Your Home Garage DIY Set-Up
Walking into the garage workbench and table section of your local Lowe's home improvement store reveals several options from well-known brands like Craftsman and Lowe's store brand Kobalt. Still, other options from lesser-known brands like Sparrow Peak and Gladiator are available in some locations and online at Lowes.com.
A dedicated workbench or desk for DIY projects saves wear and tear on your dining room and coffee tables. It also allows you to leave an incomplete project sitting out to finish another day instead of having to put everything away.
Various workbenches fill different needs of home garage DIY set-ups. Some DIY spaces are limited, and some have room for any size of workbench, while other DIYers require mobile workbenches. Lowe's offers workbench and table solutions that range from wall-mounted options that fold away when not required to heavy-duty steel-framed models and those on wheels that make moving heavy loads across the garage easy.
Sparrow Peak wall-mounted adjustable height workbench
Lowe's lists the Sparrow Peak 48-in L x 20-in H Hardwood Butcher Block Adjustable Height Work Bench for sale, priced at $148.49. The 1.18-inch thick solid butcher block tabletop measures 48 inches wide and 20 inches deep. The frameless tabletop mounts to a powder-coated steel folding L-bracket on each end that allows folding nearly flat against the wall when not in use. Each folding bracket uses a "simple fingertip release mechanism" to activate the folding feature.
The assembled folding work table weighs 36 pounds. When properly installed using the supplied self-tapping lag bolts and hardware, it has a 500-pound capacity rating. Its 960 square-inch work surface and the ability to mount it to the wall at any height make it accommodating and versatile enough to fit almost any DIY application.
The Sparrow Peak folding workbench features a wood-finished butcher block top and white powder-coated steel brackets. Its attractive appearance makes it suitable for use anywhere in your home, and its heavy-duty capacity makes it an excellent addition to your home garage DIY workspace.
Gladiator modular workbench
The $299.99 Gladiator modular workbench from Lowe's features a fixed working height of 38.75 inches, a work surface that measures 20 inches deep by 66.5 inches long, and a safe working load limit of 1,500 pounds of evenly distributed weight. The solid hardwood measures 1.5 inches thick and comes with a one-year limited warranty from the manufacturer. The metal frame and workbench legs receive a limited lifetime warranty.
While the sturdy construction and 1,330 square-inch working surface of the Gladiator workbench make it suitable for the most demanding DIY projects, its attractive hardwood top and hammered granite frame finish make it a welcome addition to any workspace inside the home as well. Placing the Gladiator workbench on a floor with minor variations is easy with the built-in leveling feet on each workbench leg. As part of Gladiator's modular system, the Gladiator workbench can accommodate one modular GearBox and one GearDrawer, or two of either, underneath for convenient storage.
Craftsman workbench
The $339.00 Craftsman workbench from Lowe's features a one-inch thick wooden butcher block top that measures 72 inches wide and 24 inches deep. Lowe's lists the working surface height at 41.25 inches, with a two-inch tall metal backsplash along the entire length of the workbench to prevent items from falling off the back. In addition, adjustable leveling feet on each leg can alter the overall height somewhat.
When fully assembled, the Craftsman workbench weighs 95 pounds and safely supports an evenly distributed load of 1,450 pounds. While the workbench uses globally sourced materials, Craftsman proudly proclaims it is "Made in the USA" by workers in Sedalia, Missouri.
The wooden butcher block top provides a comfortable work surface, and the bright red Craftsman frame adds a pop of color to any home garage or DIY workspace. While the workbench doesn't include any storage provisions, it is tall enough to fit toolboxes or other cabinets up to 35.7 inches tall underneath.
Kobalt adjustable height workbench
The $349.00 Kobalt adjustable-height workbench from Lowe's offers eight inches of height adjustment in one-inch increments. The lowest height of 32.8 inches provides a comfortable chair-height working surface, while the highest 40.8-inch setting is a comfortable standing work height for many people. The ability to choose levels between the two extremes allows users to fine-tune their workspace height for maximum comfort.
The Kobalt adjustable height workbench features a 1.18-inch thick solid wood working surface with a protective finish. The workbench's steel frame is powder-coated with a silver finish and includes adjustable leveling feet at each leg. The sturdy steel frame and solid wooden top support up to 2,000 pounds of evenly distributed weight.
In addition to the Kobalt adjustable-height workbench's 40.8-inch maximum height, the work surface measures 72 inches in length with a 24-inch depth for a total work surface area of 1,728 square inches. Fully assembled, the workbench weighs 117 pounds and includes a small section of pegboard at each end for flexible storage options.
Gladiator mobile workbench
The Gladiator mobile workstation sells for $449.99 at Lowe's and features a 1.75-inch thick solid hardwood work surface and solid steel frame construction with a hammered granite finish. Overall, the mobile workbench measures 34 inches high, 36 inches wide, and 24 inches deep and has an additional metal shelf underneath the wooden top just above the wheels. The hardwood top provides 864 square inches of workspace and has a 600-pound weight capacity, while the lower shelf can support 80 pounds.
The mobile workbench provides flexibility in your home garage DIY workspace with its maneuverability, four locking casters, and reversible bottom shelf that becomes a tray if desired to hold tools or small objects. The large casters swivel 360 degrees and provide mobility over uneven surfaces. It's rugged enough to handle nearly any garage project and stylish enough to double as a grill-side table at your next outdoor BBQ. Like other Gladiator workbenches, a one-year limited warranty covers the hardwood top, and the frame carries a limited lifetime warranty.
Why these tables and workbenches?
We chose to highlight these workbenches from Lowe's because they offer affordable solutions to equip your home garage DIY workspace with a dedicated work surface. Each of these workbench tables garnered at least a 4.4-star rating out of 5 based on Lowe's customer reviews and, as a group, provides a range of features and aesthetics that make them suitable for DIY projects, such as sewing a quilt or rebuilding a truck engine.