5 Lowe's Workbenches & Tables To Complete Your Home Garage DIY Set-Up

Walking into the garage workbench and table section of your local Lowe's home improvement store reveals several options from well-known brands like Craftsman and Lowe's store brand Kobalt. Still, other options from lesser-known brands like Sparrow Peak and Gladiator are available in some locations and online at Lowes.com.

A dedicated workbench or desk for DIY projects saves wear and tear on your dining room and coffee tables. It also allows you to leave an incomplete project sitting out to finish another day instead of having to put everything away.

Various workbenches fill different needs of home garage DIY set-ups. Some DIY spaces are limited, and some have room for any size of workbench, while other DIYers require mobile workbenches. Lowe's offers workbench and table solutions that range from wall-mounted options that fold away when not required to heavy-duty steel-framed models and those on wheels that make moving heavy loads across the garage easy.