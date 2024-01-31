These Kobalt Tool Boxes Can Help Keep Your Workspace Organized

For those with a more serious collection of tools who find themselves working quite a bit, then perhaps one of Kobalt's larger rolling tool cabinets would be more appropriate for your needs. These rolling cabinets include the company's best-selling tool chest, which features five drawers of various sizes. It measures 37.83 inches wide and 18.15 inches high, and while that may be smaller than the larger stationary unit, the versatility in the drawer sizes, its mobility, and its ability to hold up to 1,200 lbs may make its $399 price tag worth it for those features. Kobalt also offers a similar unit with four drawers for $269, which is 26.7 inches wide and 33 inches tall. Although the actual dimensions may be larger, the weight capacity drops from 1,200 lbs to 600, which is still quite heavy.

Kobalt's largest storage unit also serves as a cart, which can come in handy when using your tools, and is also sold at $269. If you get a color other than black, the unit will be 32 inches wide and 21 inches tall, whereas the black version expands to 34.33 inches wide and 37.64 inches tall. Although the cart features just four drawers and a maximum capacity of 550 pounds, it does come with several functional additions that the other rolling carts don't. For instance, it features a pull-up top for bin storage, an open bottom to fit large tools, and a side tray to lay out the tools that you are using.

To select which tool chest you want, just think about what tools you have and how you use them. From there, pick the size and style that's right for you.