These Kobalt Tool Boxes Can Help Keep Your Workspace Organized
For those who may be unaware, Lowe's has its own in-house brand for a variety of different products, much like its competitors. The line is called Kobalt, which was launched in 1998. While some companies use their in-house brands to deliver more modestly priced products to their customers, that is not the case with Kobalt, which offers products meant to be true competitors for the name brands out there like Ryobi or DeWalt.
While many people would go to Kobalt for their power tools or tool kits, one thing some people overlook when buying those tools is how they plan to store them. Finding the right toolbox or tool chest for your home can easily be forgotten, thinking you might be able to just shove all of your tools in a cabinet or a corner of your garage. Having a designated space makes it much easier to know where all of your tools are and keep them organized to make accessing them a whole lot simpler. Luckily for the Kobalt tool buyers out there (or any tools in general), Kobalt also makes several different variations of tool chests for your storage needs.
Stationary tool chest
There are two major factors to consider when deciding which kind of Kobalt tool chest you plan to purchase: size and mobility. Let's start by focusing on the latter factor. Lowe's offers a couple of stationary tool chests. Kobalt's best-selling stationary chest has six drawers and is 35.6 inches wide and 24.8 inches tall. Along with the six drawers, the tool chest also opens up at the top to reveal one large compartment, the best place to store some of your bigger tools like a drill. Like all Kobalt tool chests, it comes in a variety of colors, from blue to black to green to even more, and this chest comes with a keyed lock. An important feature is that it comes with an integrated power strip featuring four outlets and two USB ports, and you can seamlessly charge your tools here without needing to designate certain outlets in your home for charging devices. You can pick one of these up for $299.
If your tool selection is not particularly wide — or it's a little too much for this chest, and you need more space — Kobalt offers a smaller stationary tool chest for $219. It measures 26 inches wide and 22 inches tall. Instead of six drawers, this one comes with four, but aside from the size, the two tool chests have all of the same features, including the power strip. For average tool users, these chests should work perfectly.
Rolling tool cabinets
For those with a more serious collection of tools who find themselves working quite a bit, then perhaps one of Kobalt's larger rolling tool cabinets would be more appropriate for your needs. These rolling cabinets include the company's best-selling tool chest, which features five drawers of various sizes. It measures 37.83 inches wide and 18.15 inches high, and while that may be smaller than the larger stationary unit, the versatility in the drawer sizes, its mobility, and its ability to hold up to 1,200 lbs may make its $399 price tag worth it for those features. Kobalt also offers a similar unit with four drawers for $269, which is 26.7 inches wide and 33 inches tall. Although the actual dimensions may be larger, the weight capacity drops from 1,200 lbs to 600, which is still quite heavy.
Kobalt's largest storage unit also serves as a cart, which can come in handy when using your tools, and is also sold at $269. If you get a color other than black, the unit will be 32 inches wide and 21 inches tall, whereas the black version expands to 34.33 inches wide and 37.64 inches tall. Although the cart features just four drawers and a maximum capacity of 550 pounds, it does come with several functional additions that the other rolling carts don't. For instance, it features a pull-up top for bin storage, an open bottom to fit large tools, and a side tray to lay out the tools that you are using.
To select which tool chest you want, just think about what tools you have and how you use them. From there, pick the size and style that's right for you.