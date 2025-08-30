This $3 Harbor Freight Product Can Help You Declutter Your Garage Space

Keeping your garage tidy is the best way to ensure that you can always find whatever you need with minimal fuss. However, with the broad array of tools, household items, leisure gear, and useful spares that many people store in their garages, it doesn't take long for clutter to build up again, even after you've had a clear-out. There are a few tips worth trying to keep your garage more organized: you could conduct an inventory of all the items in there and try to be as realistic as possible about what you need and what you don't, plus scheduling regular periods of time to clean it out can be helpful.

One of the trickiest things to work out is where to store the smallest items. Loose screws, bolts, and batteries can all come in handy in a pinch, but if they're not properly organized, you'll have no hope of finding them when you need them. Harbor Freight offers a solution to that problem with the Storehouse 4 Inch Stacking Tilt Bins, which retail for $2.99 each. Each bin has a clear plastic tray so you can easily see what's inside, and they open outwards so you won't spill small, loose items.

They can be stacked on top of one another to create a traditional organizer cabinet, but since each four-inch bin can be arranged horizontally or vertically, they can also be stacked in any number of space-saving layouts to fit around existing holders and fittings for your tools.