How Often Should You Deep Clean Your Garage Floors?

Keeping a tidy and organized garage is very satisfying, as it always means plenty of space to work on your projects, or it simply just provides a neat and clean area for storage. A cluttered and dirty garage is ideal for neither. While removing clutter and keeping that workbench clean is all well and good, one area that might go unloved for longer than it should is your garage floor.

Just like you sort through your garage tools every once in a while to ensure everything's still present and stored where it should be, the floor needs cleaning on a regular basis too. From a quick sweep-through to a thorough clean and reseal, keeping a schedule is the best way to ensure the finish is protected and the floor is clean, although it might not be immediately clear when you should carry out which cleaning procedures and how often.

That's why we are putting together this quick guide. It addresses different finishes, which procedures are best, how often to carry them out, and how to avoid damaging your garage floor too. If it's been a while since you have shown your garage floor some love, then chances are you need to get started with a deep clean. Ideally, you should be doing this every couple months in an active garage, and here's how.