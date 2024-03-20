5 Garage Storage Solutions You Can Find At Menards
A garage can be used for far more than just parking your cars and bikes. With some planning, you can turn the space into a workstation for DIY projects or even a storage area to keep everything from seasonal items to gardening supplies and tools tucked away. But while this might extend the functionality of your garage, using the space for different purposes can cause clutter and disorganization. The good news is that you don't have to pay to remodel the area to make the best use of the available space. Rather, you can purchase products that help you organize the tools and supplies in your garage without contributing to the clutter.
This is where Menards' garage storage solutions can come in handy. Menards, a family-run organization that has been around since 1958, is a nationally recognized chain that gives customers the option to browse and purchase products in-store and through its website. So, if you're looking to upgrade your garage with a few well-designed and quality storage solutions, this list of products is a great starting point.
We selected these products based on practicality, price, and storage features. We've also reviewed the customer ratings of these products on other platforms like Amazon since Menards does not list user scores on its website. You'll find a more detailed methodology that explains how we went about making our selections toward the end of this list.
Suncast Platinum Single Drawer Base Cabinet
If you have a bunch of car cleaning products, power and hand tools, and other supplies cluttering your garage floor, storage cabinets from Menards might be just what you need to organize your space. The good news is that Menards offers a number of storage cabinet options from various brands across price ranges. There are large sets that come in five-, six-, or seven-piece configurations that make for a comprehensive storage solution, but they cost upward of $1,000 on the website.
The platform also lists smaller, more cost-effective storage cabinets that you can opt for if you want to expand the storage in a more budget-friendly way. One of the products that stands out in terms of practicality and value is the Suncast Platinum Single Drawer Base Cabinet, which costs $159.31 after the rebate on the website.
This cabinet is durable, thanks to its metal-reinforced shelves that can support up to 30 lbs. of weight each. There are two shelves within the main unit and a single drawer at the bottom, giving you enough space to store your essentials. The assembly is relatively easy as well, and the cabinet is straightforward to clean. While there are no user ratings available for this product on Menards' website, we checked the ratings on Amazon to verify if it's well received by customers. Predictably, this storage cabinet is rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, making it worth considering if you'd like to add a cabinet to your garage.
HEAVYWEIGHT Ceiling Storage Kit
One of the best garage lifehacks to create more space is to install overhead storage racks since they go up on the ceiling, freeing up the floor. If you have tall ceilings, however, it's best to use the racks to store seasonal items that you're unlikely to need on a daily basis. If this seems like an ideal storage solution for your space, you may want to consider purchasing the HEAVYWEIGHT Ceiling Storage Kit, which is priced at $44.49 after the rebate.
This kit comes with all the hardware and fasteners that you'll require to assemble the product on your own. This is a great option if you have scrap lumber, which you can put to use to build this ceiling storage unit. The product is rated 4.1 out of 5 on Amazon, which indicates that customers have found this product suitable for their needs. If you don't have any lumber on hand but like the idea of an overhead storage unit, the HEAVYWEIGHT Ceiling Storage Rack, which is priced at $94.28, is a good alternative. While this product isn't available on Amazon, it appears to be a functional and customizable option that you can build to size.
Muscle Rack 5-Tier Steel Shelving Unit
Open shelving units, especially when you buy multiple of them, are a great way to maximize space through vertical storage. The best part about shelving units is that all your supplies remain accessible but neatly organized. If you're in the market for one, the Muscle Rack 5-Tier Steel Shelving Unit from Menards, which is priced at $80.09, is a solid option worth considering.
As part of this unit, you get five adjustable shelves, which can support a combined 4,000 lbs. of weight. The shelves are supported by durable double-riveted beams and braces, and the unit itself has an industrial-grade steel construction that's built to stand the test of time. The unit comes with post connectors and post couplers that ensure easy assembly, so you won't have to deal with nuts and bolts of different sizes. The product has received a rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon, and buyers have noted that the unit is very sturdy and quick to assemble in their reviews.
Sterilite 90-quart clear storage boxes
Cabinets and shelving units are great for creating storage space in your garage, but you'll also have to buy a few storage boxes to keep all the smaller items neatly organized. If you buy ones that are stackable, you can even create a vertical storage system, which helps you save some floor space.
Storage boxes come in many shapes and colors, but this Sterilite 90-quart clear storage box, which is priced at $10.39 each after the rebate, is a great pick, given that it lets you see what's inside without you having to take off the lid. It's also stackable with indexed lids, so you can buy multiples of the same unit and stack them one on top of the other. Keep in mind that this storage box, although large and durable, is meant to store lightweight items.
While there's excellent value in this product, you should know that it's also rated highly on Amazon. On the platform, it's received over 14,000 reviews and is rated 4.6 out of 5. Expectedly, there are also hundreds of positive reviews, with customers praising the sturdy condition and versatility of this item. So, if you're a renter or a homeowner looking for Menards tools and storage options, this is something you should consider.
John Sterling HEAVYWEIGHT Diamond Plate Steel Pegboard Panel
If you work on DIY projects in your garage, you likely have all kinds of power and hand tools strewn across the space. One way to keep all your tools and supplies neatly organized yet accessible and in clear sight is to use a pegboard.
A pegboard is essentially a metallic board that is designed with small holes that follow a uniform pattern. You can insert hooks into these holes and put your tools on display. If you think a pegboard could come in handy for your garage, the John Sterling HEAVYWEIGHT Diamond Plate Steel Pegboard Panel, which is priced at $17.79 after the rebate on Menards, is an option to consider. This particular product has a galvanized steel finish and is also corrosion-resistant. When you purchase this product, you'll receive mounting screws, which makes the installation process more streamlined.
The product has received a user rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, and customers have noted that the panel is pretty robust and able to handle a fair amount of weight. Based on the number of tools and supplies you'd like to display, you could consider purchasing more than one of these pegboards.
Why these products made it to this list
Having a well-organized garage, with all your tools and supplies kept in durable storage conditions, is vital. That said, each person's storage needs are different, and you'll have to purchase storage goods that are right for your space.
To help you make an informed buying decision, we selected the best products for varied storage needs by assessing the functionality, durability, and cost-point of each product. We also reviewed the customer ratings and reviews on Amazon to verify if the products really make sound purchases. Each of these products had a rating of over 4, with multiple positive reviews, which indicates the usefulness and quality of these selections.