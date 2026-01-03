16 Clever 3D Printer Projects To Upgrade Your Home

You might be wondering just how useful a 3D printer actually is if you don't own one yet. You may ask yourself if you'll make enough things with it to make it worthwhile. Coming from a household that owns three 3D printers of varying sizes and a stockpile of filament, I have never had to pause and consider what to make with them. There's always something!

Even a basic, budget-friendly 3D printer is guaranteed to broaden your horizons when it comes to what's possible to create. With a few accessories for your 3D printer, you can print almost anything you can imagine — or at least anything you can imagine and model in 3D.

The list of things you can 3D print is endless, from toys and models to spare parts for various household products and household items. Keep in mind, however, that 3D printing certain things can get you in trouble with the law. Fortunately, there are plenty of clever 3D printer projects that are legal to upgrade your home.