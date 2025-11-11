Goodbye Random Stuff In A Drawer: This Cool 3D-Printing Trend Helps Keep Your Things Organized

Almost everybody has a junk drawer — home to random cables, screws, oversized spoons, matchboxes, and foreign currency coins. It's where you put things that just don't belong anywhere else, either because of their awkward shape, the quantities involved, or that devoting an entire cupboard to a diverse collection of machine screws simply doesn't make sense.

While nobody's questioning to necessity or utility of the junk drawer, its innate lack of organization can leave you scratching your head when you need to find a long-lost SD card in a hurry.

The Gridfinity system aims to solve these problems with the help of a 3D printer and a little imagination. With it, you can generate storage bins of arbitrary shapes and dimensions – all of which slot neatly into a printed grid, customized to fit your space. Your batteries can stay in a dedicated section, while your variously sized machine screws all have their own allotted location. And if you don't like the layout, there's nothing to stop you from rearranging your bins or printing new ones more suited to your needs.

The system if flexible to a startling degree, and you can make Gridfinity bins stackable, add magnets for added security, hang them on walls, or even create a dedicated Gridfinity box for the essentials of your home toolkit.