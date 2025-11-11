Goodbye Random Stuff In A Drawer: This Cool 3D-Printing Trend Helps Keep Your Things Organized
Almost everybody has a junk drawer — home to random cables, screws, oversized spoons, matchboxes, and foreign currency coins. It's where you put things that just don't belong anywhere else, either because of their awkward shape, the quantities involved, or that devoting an entire cupboard to a diverse collection of machine screws simply doesn't make sense.
While nobody's questioning to necessity or utility of the junk drawer, its innate lack of organization can leave you scratching your head when you need to find a long-lost SD card in a hurry.
The Gridfinity system aims to solve these problems with the help of a 3D printer and a little imagination. With it, you can generate storage bins of arbitrary shapes and dimensions – all of which slot neatly into a printed grid, customized to fit your space. Your batteries can stay in a dedicated section, while your variously sized machine screws all have their own allotted location. And if you don't like the layout, there's nothing to stop you from rearranging your bins or printing new ones more suited to your needs.
The system if flexible to a startling degree, and you can make Gridfinity bins stackable, add magnets for added security, hang them on walls, or even create a dedicated Gridfinity box for the essentials of your home toolkit.
How to start using Gridfinity
To get started with custom Gridfinity systems, measure the space you're going to be using a ruler or measuring tape, such as your drawers or tool boxes. After visualizing the space and the size of the storage bins you need, you can use an online tool to help visualize your stack and create the 3D printing files you need. Gridfinity Generator is another platform you can use, which lets you adjust boxes, baseplates, and cutouts using a scale. Alternatively, you can use local tools like Autodesk Fusion to help you with your design.
By being able to customize your Gridfinity layouts, the world is essentially your oyster. You can reconfigure or expand as the needs of your workspace evolve. For your first time 3D printing your own storage bins, there's a reference tool that you can consult available. There's also a ton of tips on their website where you can learn things like cutting down on printing time, choosing the right labels, and attaching magnets. Not to mention, Gridfinity has an active Reddit community where you can ask questions and share your latest designs, as well as a Discord channel.
How Gridfinity can work for you
In the beginning, you might just be looking for a way to keep your cables, pens, and SD cards in order. But in reality, you're only really limited by your own creativity and budget for materials. If just want to dip your feet into it, there's a catalog of pre-made designs on its website that has everything from tool holders, screwdriver holders, pliers racks, and ring and washer collectors. But take note, there are some limitations, especially if you don't want to follow the standard grid sizes. In particular, if you deal with odd-shaped items that might not fit the grid optimally, so it can lead to wasted space.
However, there are plenty of creators who are working to develop more designs for niche storage needs. For example, Printables has a ton of Gridfinity listings that have everything from bolt sorters, battery trays, to Dremel box organizers. Apart from just storage, you can even experiment with integrating it with technology and make things like phone stands or USB charging docks. Because it's designed as an open-source solution, it won't necessarily hit all specific needs that you may have if you can learn to 3D print things from scratch yourself. If you're new to 3D printing and feel a little intimidated by the process, we have a ton of tips and tricks that you should definitely check out before you get started, including how to clean the nozzle, prepare replacements, and storing filament.