12 Accessories You Didn't Know You Needed For Your 3D Printer

3D printing is a fantastic hobby that isn't too expensive either. The printer is a one-time investment after which, you only have to spend on different types and colors of filaments. However, there's one other set of expenses that you may have to incur initially apart from simply buying a printer. We're talking about 3D printing accessories. While these accessories aren't mandatory and you'll be completely fine without them, they improve your 3D printing experience by a significant margin. From improved bed adhesion to more precise prints, we've put together some of the accessories that will help you regardless of whether you're a beginner or an expert.

I've been 3D printing for several years at this point, and I didn't have any additional accessories when I began. But, as time passed by, I started accumulating several peripherals and accessories that contributed to making my 3D printing workflow a lot smoother. Of course, you don't necessarily have to buy every single product on this list. Cherry-pick the ones that suit your usage, and the rest can be bought whenever you really need them. Most of the accessories mentioned below are quite affordable and are one-time purchases that will almost last for as long as you use your printer. Lots of them are also universal and will work with a 3D printer from any brand.