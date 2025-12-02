5 Easy 3D Printing Projects That Solve Everyday Problems

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the past, 3D printing was just something we'd see scientists do in movies. But with time, the technology has permeated, evolving enough that there are more affordable machines sold commercially on the market, as well as a slew of materials that can be easily purchased to manufacture. Not to mention, the internet has made it easy to learn how to do it, especially with all the free software and endless tutorials available on YouTube. Of course, many of us already own computers that are powerful enough to handle the programs used to do it, and because of all of this, 3D printing will only become more accessible to the average person in years to come.

Even if you haven't had the time to learn how to design things from scratch, there are plenty of websites for 3D=print files, like Cults 3D, MyMiniFactory, and Thingiverse, wherein both professionals and hobbyists share their work. In some cases, you may have to pay for them, but in others, you can download them for free (or opt to give a donation). With this, there are a ton of cool ways you can use a 3D printer even with only minimal design knowledge — whether you're making trinkets, a custom toy, or a unique popcorn bowl. So, if you're looking for a way to make your life easier with your 3D printer, here are a few items that don't require a lot of complicated steps to bring to life.