5 Easy 3D Printing Projects That Solve Everyday Problems
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the past, 3D printing was just something we'd see scientists do in movies. But with time, the technology has permeated, evolving enough that there are more affordable machines sold commercially on the market, as well as a slew of materials that can be easily purchased to manufacture. Not to mention, the internet has made it easy to learn how to do it, especially with all the free software and endless tutorials available on YouTube. Of course, many of us already own computers that are powerful enough to handle the programs used to do it, and because of all of this, 3D printing will only become more accessible to the average person in years to come.
Even if you haven't had the time to learn how to design things from scratch, there are plenty of websites for 3D=print files, like Cults 3D, MyMiniFactory, and Thingiverse, wherein both professionals and hobbyists share their work. In some cases, you may have to pay for them, but in others, you can download them for free (or opt to give a donation). With this, there are a ton of cool ways you can use a 3D printer even with only minimal design knowledge — whether you're making trinkets, a custom toy, or a unique popcorn bowl. So, if you're looking for a way to make your life easier with your 3D printer, here are a few items that don't require a lot of complicated steps to bring to life.
Cable management tools
While we're well on the way to a wireless future, most of us are still plagued with the endless task of cable management. Despite there being plenty of cable organizers in the market, they can be quite expensive or don't fit the exact specifications that you need. Because of this, it's no wonder that one of the best things you can do with your 3D printer is to make the perfect cable organizers.
Depending on what types of cables you want to manage, you can start with a basic cable clip. On Thingiverse, over 2,000 people gave the cable clip organizer by denfi228_3Dprints some love. Available in two sizes (big and small), they mention that you'll only need about 3g of filament. Plus, they share that it only takes five minutes to print per piece, so it can make for a quick project. So far, people who gave it a go shared that it worked well for everything from phone charging cables to cables for wall plugs.
That said, there are times that a cable clamp will be better suited to your setup, especially if you tend to remove or add some to the mix every now and then. Unlike normal cable clips, a cable clamp includes a mounting hole, so you can attach a screw for some added flexibility. Lastly, if you want something to keep your cables neatly tucked into corners, there are also cable corner organizers.
Purse or bag hooks
For anyone who has invested any sort of money into an expensive bag, putting them on the floor can feel like a crime. If this sounds like you, a 3D printed bag hanger can give you some peace of mind. With no need for any complicated rafts of support, it's a simple build. Since there's always a chance that you lose it when you're out and about, you can even customize it with your initials. Not to mention, you can adjust the infill depending on how heavy your handbags are. Should you want a conversation starter, there are even 3D printed bag hook designs in the shape of a whale, which can show off your fun personality. However, this is still a work in progress and you may need to employ the help of some super glue.
If you travel a lot, a compact car seatback hook is a lightweight solution that you can slip into your bag when not in use. But if you want more permanent solutions, there are also more heavy duty bag hooks that could also be a great way to maximize space in small vehicles. For example, there are car head rest hooks designed to hold purses, as well as water bottles, trash bags, and more. Not only is it a convenient way to keep your stuff within reach or trash from cluttering your car, it also prevents unnecessary damage on the seat itself.
Key holders
These days, many people are transitioning to smart locks, but there are still a lot of benefits to sticking to regular keys. Unlike all the smart lock brands out there, which offer locks that let you open doors with everything from your fingerprint to your phone, this does mean you'll struggle with the age of problem of making sure you have a failsafe in the form of a real key. While there are a ton of key holders on Amazon, 3D printing lets you make unique key holder designs like those shaped like beehives. Not to mention, there's even an option to make the beehive key holder magnet, so the chances of your keys falling by accident is a lot lower. To do this, you'll need to get something like the SMARTAKE Refrigerator Magnets. For $7.99, you can get 45 pieces of the smallest size (2 mm x 6 mm), but you might need to go bigger if you want to hang heavier sets of keys.
But if you want a home for your spare keys in your bag, there's also the Proteus Key Holder, which works a little like a Swiss army knife. Available in three sizes (78 mm, 100 mm, and 120 mm), you can select the size that best suits the kind of keys you carry, whether it's just for your home to industrial-sized ones. Plus, one of the key benefits of this particular design is that you can fit more keys by just changing the bolt.
Phone and tablet stands
Having your phone glued to your hand is a pretty standard experience. However, there are times that we'd love to have the option to keep them standing on flat surfaces, such as when we're streaming TV shows or trying to follow YouTube tutorial videos. On Thingiverse, one of the most popular phone stands is one by GoAftens, which several users thought did a great job for such a simple print. While it does have space for a cable to pass through for charging, a few people commented that it didn't fit their specific phone model when it had a case on.
For portable solutions, you can print phone stand keychains in just one piece. Apart from letting you display your phone in portrait or landscape mode, Kenlp's Thingiverse design can also double as a wired earphone organizer. But if you want something to be able to fold flat, there are even credit card-sized phone stands. Aside from being thin enough that you can easily slip into even tiny hand bags, this particular 3D printable phone stand model even lets you adjust the viewing angle in several ways. Additionally, you can also 3D-print larger variants that can handle tablets and laptops, which can be super useful for remote workers or people who are always on-the-go.
Food clips
There's nothing more disappointing when you're hungry than reaching into a stale bag of chips. Thankfully, this can easily be avoided, with food clips that seal snack bags. Sure, you can get food clips from almost any budget store, but they're not always the most durable. Because of this, many 3D printing creators have developed bag clip designs that are made of sturdier materials, like this PLA-compatible bag clip from MasterFX. So far, more than 49,000 people liked it with some mentioning that they worked better than the ones you can get from Ikea.
From a purely aesthetic standpoint, 3D printing opens up other unique clip designs like those that look like a dinosaur biting into your bag of crisps. On the other hand, if you want something more functional, there are also strong bag clip models that are made for bags that are tougher to seal. Plus, there are also food clip designs with a screw cap that is kind of like what you'd find on a soda bottle. With no need for rafts of supports, this bag clip model from Minkix lets you pour things out without having to remove the clip. Among successful makes, users have used it to clip bags of coffee, M&M's, and rice. But take note, you will want to make sure that the materials you use for this project have passed all the food safety requirements.