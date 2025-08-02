5 Ways To Maximize Space In Your Small Car
With so many work and life opportunities concentrating in large city centers, it's no wonder that many are choosing to live there. Because of this, homes are getting smaller and smaller, and space-saving gadgets for tiny apartments are more popular than ever. However, homes aren't the only things that are getting smaller. For a variety of reasons (few parking spots, dense traffic, smaller families), many are forgoing the trend of increasingly-large small cars in favor of truly tiny vehicles. While there are many benefits to driving small cars, especially for those who truly need one, it can be hard to deal with internal space so limited.
If you're thinking of buying one of those vehicles, you're in luck: There are a ton of tiny cars that are great for parking in small spaces or moving through tight city streets. Some of the smallest cars you can buy in the U.S. (in terms of length) include the Toyota Corolla Hatchback, Mini Cooper 2-Door, Mitsubishi Mirage, and the Fiat 500e. But just because they don't take up much space, it doesn't mean they can't hold all the things you need for your everyday commute and weekday adventures. In fact, there are tons of strategies you can employ to get more space out of your tiny vehicle. Here are some of them.
Add a roof storage system
Depending on the kind of cargo that you tend to carry, there are a couple of roof storage systems that might work for you. For example, if you usually transport luggage or similarly bulky items, a roof rack or carrier basket is a good choice. The Arksen Heavy Duty Roof Rack is a pretty highly-rated option that's sold on Amazon, where the various models have an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 4,800 buyers. Available in different sizes and sets, some of which include nets and waterproof tops, this product ranges from $109.96 to $354.96. If you opt for the set without cargo nets, you might want to buy a pair of straps instead, to make sure your bags don't fly off of your vehicle on the first moderately tight curve.
On the other hand, if you're a more adventurous kind of traveler, consider the option to get a soft roof system. Better suited for transporting sports gear, like surfboards, skiis, and kayaks, those products are usually built with pads to keep your equipment from getting scratched during transport. Starting at $50.99, Heytrip's Universal Soft Roof Rack Pads are quite popular, and they come with 15-feet tie-down straps, as well as a storage bag. More than 1,600 people have rated this product, for an average of 4.4 stars.
Attach a bike rack
One of the most popular items on this list, the Allen Sports Deluxe Bike Trunk Mount Rack, has been reviewed by over 46,000 people on Amazon, reaching an average of 4.4 stars out of five. Depending on how big your biking group is, you might decide to go with one of three different models: the 2-Bike ($59.99), the 3-Bike ($89.99), or the 4-Bike ($169.99) rack, which are designed to hold bikes up to 35 pounds each. Whether you go with the green and black or red and black model, you'll have the option to get a kit that includes adaptor bars and straps. According to Allen Sports, this product is built with portability in mind, and can be installed and removed quickly.
If you need something that can handle a larger load, MaxxHaul's Hitch Mount Two Bike Rack is rated for 100 pounds, or 50 pounds per bike. According to the brand, this hitch mount is only going to work with bikes that have a horizontal top bar frame. Designed to be compatible with all kinds of vehicles, from small cars to full-on trucks, you'll have no problems mounting it on something else if you ever get tired of the small car life. At the time of writing, more than 6,000 users have reviewed MaxxHaul's $57.99 bike rack, and most are quite positive about their purchase.
Invest in trunk organizers
Sometimes, the only difference between chaos and order is being able to give things a home. In the case of your car, you can do this by investing in the right organizers, which are especially useful in underutilized spaces like your trunk. One incredibly popular trunk organizer on Amazon is the Fortem Car Trunk Organizer, and the reason seem to be the interesting characteristics that set it apart from the competition.
While the Fortem looks like a typical organizer, with large pockets and baseplates, it also comes with handles, side mesh pockets, and a non-slip bottom that keeps it from moving around in the back. Its interlocking buckles make it possible to connect multiple organizers, if you decide to buy more than one. If you ever need to make use of the whole cargo area, fold it is easy and fast.
This organize is available in five sizes, ranging from 2,700 to 6,400 cubic inches (45 to 85 liters), so there's bound to be one that fits in your trunk. Depending on which size you get, prices range from $19.99 to $57.99. Larger vehicles can look forward to an "XXL" organizer that comes with a small cooler bag. All sizes come in a wide variety of colors, from black and beige to pink and forest camo. Fortem's organizers have over 46,500 reviews, with an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars.
Behind the seat storage
When it comes to storage, vertical space is always underutilized, including in vehicles. Of course, cars don't have a lot of unused vertical space, with the exception of the space behind your seats. You can take advantage of this unused surface with products like the Helteko Backseat Organizer. Apart from being waterproof and having large pockets, what sets it apart from similar options is the fact that it has a transparent tablet holder, which is ideal for keeping children and other grumpy passengers at bay during long road trips. Available in seven colors and sold in pairs, this product comes in at $25.99 for the more plain-looking models. All together, the different Helteko Backseat Car Organizer options have generated an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 12,000 Amazon users.
On the other hand, if you prefer something a little more elegant-looking, you might want something like the Sanmitti Leather Premium Car Seat Organizer instead. Made of faux leather and complete with hand-sewn stitches, this product doesn't sacrifice aesthetics for practicality. Among its compartments are those that fit pens, magazines, soda cans, tissue paper, and even mobile phones. In addition, Sanmitti puts emphasis on its anti-kicking and wear-resistant design, which makes your seats safe from shoe marks and other symptoms of wear and tear. Priced at $28.99 for a pack of two, this set has been rated by over 3,000 buyers on Amazon.
Sun visor organizer
The blinding glare of the sun on the road can be distracting, which is dangerous in and of itself, but it can also damage your eyes, if it goes on for long enough. In conditions like these, a pair of sunglasses is a necessity. But how do you make sure that those glasses are always within reach? One answer, one especially useful in a small car, is a sun visor organizer.
With over 5,700 reviews, the Da By Car Sun Visor Organizer is a popular solution for all your visor-organizing needs. While the glasses clip is the centerpiece of this gadget, the presence of other compartments make it even more worthwhile. Those include some deep slip net pockets and a convenient double zipper compartment, which you can use to store documents, cards, or anything else of a similar size. Measuring 12.2 by 6.1 inches, this gadget attaches to the sun visor via elastic bands, making it easy to install it and remove it when required. Depending on the color you choose, you might be able to take the Da By home for just $12.97.
If you're looking for a simple, streamlined look, the Wynex Car Sun Visor Organizer Molle Panel might be more up your alley. It's a bit more expensive than other products of its kind, with prices that go up to $19.88. It received more than 2,700 reviews on Amazon, averaging 4.5 stars. Many user reviews mention liking its built quality and being able to use the built-in mirror of the sun visor, since the straps don't necessarily cover it.