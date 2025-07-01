5 Benefits Of Driving A Small Car You Might Not Have Considered

The best-selling vehicles in America are consistently SUVs and full-size pickup trucks, which sends a very clear message about American preferences. While there certainly are advantages to driving larger vehicles, such as impressive cargo capacities, commanding driving positions, and a feeling of safety, there are just as many benefits — if not more — to going in the other direction completely.

Small cars may not be as popular, but that doesn't make them a bad choice. Models such as the Fiat 500e, which we drove and reviewed last year, and the Mini Cooper have long captivated the interest of style-driven buyers, while cheaper offerings from home-grown brands such as Buick and Chevrolet cater to the budget-focused shoppers within America who prefer their cash in the bank and not in the driveway. As it happens, there are a whole host more reasons why driving a small car could be a great choice for you, with benefits such as better fuel economy, reduced running costs, and improved handling going hand-in-hand with driving a smaller car.